NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Saturday, January 13 - Main Slate

Slate Overview - Main Slate

HOU at BOS: Rockets 4-12 on road; Celtics 18-0 at home

WAS at ATL: Wizards on six-game slide; Hawks 3-7 in last 10 games

GSW at MIL: Warriors 4-6 in last 10 games; Bucks 17-4 at home

ORL at OKC: Magic on two-game slide; Thunder on three-game win streak

NYK at MEM: Knicks 11-12 on road; Grizzlies 3-14 at home

NOP at DAL: Pelicans 11-8 on road; Mavs 12-8 at home

CHI at SAS: Bulls 5-12 on road; Spurs on two-game win streak

Injuries to Monitor

HOU - Dillon Brooks (oblique), Tari Eason (leg): OUT

Jae'Sean Tate and Jeff Green are in line for more action.

ATL - Trae Young (shoulder): Probable; De'Andre Hunter (knee): OUT

Saddiq Bey and Jalen Johnson continue to get more playing time.

GSW - Draymond Green (coach's decision): Questionable; Chris Paul (hand), Moses Moody (calf), Stephen Curry (rest): OUT

Jonathan Kuminga, Dario Saric and Trayce Jackson-Davis continue to get a boost. Brandin Podziemski has a key role to play in the backcourt.

ORL - Wendell Carter (knee), Gary Harris (calf), Joe Ingles (ankle), Franz Wagner (ankle), Markelle Fultz (knee): OUT

Goga Bitadze and Moritz Wagner must step up without Carter. Chuma Okeke, Caleb Houstan and Cole Anthony are also up for increased responsibility.

NYK - Jalen Brunson (calf): Questionable

Miles McBride and Malachi Flynn could be up for more action.

MEM - Jaren Jackson (knee): Doubtful; Santi Aldama (knee), Desmond Bane (ankle), Marcus Smart (finger), Derrick Rose (thigh): OUT

Jacob Gilyard, John Konchar, Luke Kennard, Xavier Tillman, David Roddy and Ziaire Williams are likely to see the majority of playing time.

NOP - Brandon Ingram (Achilles), CJ McCollum (ankle), Trey Murphy (knee): Questionable; Zion Williamson (rest): OUT

Naji Marshall and Larry Nance are up for more responsibility without Williamson. Jose Alvarado and Dyson Daniels could be up for a boost in the backcourt.

DAL - Maxi Kleber (toe), Grant Williams (ankle): Probable; Josh Green (illness): Questionable; Dereck Lively (ankle): Doubtful; Dante Exum (heel), Luka Doncic (ankle): OUT

Tim Hardaway and Derrick Jones are in line for more opportunity. Additionally, Kyrie Irving must carry the offense.

CHI - Patrick Williams (ankle): Questionable

Andre Drummond could get a boost.

SAS - Doug McDermott (ankle): Doubtful; Zach Collins (ankle), Victor Wembanyama (rest): OUT

Cedi Osma and Julian Champagnie should see a boost. Dominick Barlow is expected to start in place of Wembanyama.

Elite Players

Guards

Damian Lillard, Bucks ($8,400) vs. Warriors

Lillard is averaging 21.8 points, 3.9 rebounds, 6.3 assists and 0.8 steals over his last 10 outings, including four with more than 40 DK points and high of 49. He faces an excellent chance to shine against the Warriors, who will be without Stephen Curry. The Warriors also give up the league's seventh-most points per game to opposing point guards.

Kyrie Irving, Mavericks ($9,700) vs. Pelicans

Irving is up for another chance to lead the offense, as Luka Doncic remains sidelined. Irving came up huge in the last game, finishing with 70 DK points on 44 points, four rebounds, 10 assists and two steals, against the Knicks. He is averaging 33.0 points, 7.6 rebounds, 5.8 assists, 2.6 steals and 1.0 blocks over the last five games, and he could see an easier matchup, if the Pelicans end up without CJ McCollum and/or Brandon Ingram.

Forwards/Centers

Jayson Tatum, Celtics ($9,900) vs. Rockets

The Celtics are coming off a brutal, 33-point loss in Milwaukee, where Tatum was held to just seven points on 2-for-6 shooting. He will likely be coming out with an extra edge in order to make up for a season-worst performance, and he should find it easy to get a rhythm going against the Rockets, who give up the league's third-most free throws per game. Before the last game, Tatum averaged 33.6 points, 9.0 rebounds and 4.6 assists over five appearances.

Kyle Kuzma, Wizards ($8,000) at Hawks

Amidst the Wizards unimpressive play, Kuzma leads the team, averaging 22.2 points, 6.2 rebounds and 4.2 assists on the season. He topped 40 DK points three times in the last 10 outings, including a high of 58, in his last encounter with the Hawks. He should thrive again, as they give up the league's highest shooting percentage and third-most rebounds per game to opposing power forwards.

Julius Randle, Knicks ($8,900) at Grizzlies

Randle reached the 50-DK point mark in three of the last five games, including a high of 57.8, while averaging 26.8 points, 6.6 rebounds, 5.4 assists and 1.2 steals over that span. He has a great chance to shine against the Grizzlies, who are expected to be significantly shorthanded in the frontcourt, as Jaren Jackson is listed as doubtful.

Expected Chalk

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Thunder ($10,200) vs. Magic

Gilgeous-Alexander totaled at least 50 DK points in 27 of his 36 appearances this season, including three times in the last five games, with a high of 62.8 in that span. He is averaging 32.8 points, 6.2 rebounds, 6.4 assists and 1.1 steals across the last 10 games. He should do well against the Magic, who are shorthanded in the backcourt, and who give up the league's sixth-most points per game to opposing point guards.

Mid-Range Money

Deni Avdija, Wizards ($6,500) at Hawks

Avdija is averaging 13.4 points, 6.6 rebounds, 3.5 assists and 1.5 steals over the last 10 games, including three with at least 40 DK points and a high of 52.8. He faces a good opportunity to prosper against the Hawks, who give up the league's second-most points per game to opposing power forwards.

Andrew Wiggins, Warriors ($5,000) at Bucks

Wiggins is coming off one of his better games in the last month, which also marked the third time he topped 30 in the last 10 games. He is averaging 11.9 points, 4.1 rebounds and 1.5 assists on the season, but he should do well against the Bucks, who give up the league's eighth-most points per game to opposing small forwards.

Value Picks

Jaden Hardy, Mavericks ($4,600) vs. Pelicans

Hardy has an opportunity to step up as the Mavs deal with a couple of injuries in the backcourt. He delivered 21.5 DK points in the last game, finishing with eight points, six rebounds and four assists, in 23 minutes of action. He could also be up for a lighter matchup if the Pelicans are shorthanded in the backcourt.

Ziaire Williams, Grizzlies ($4,800) vs. Knicks

Williams is up for an increased role, as the Grizzlies are significantly shorthanded in the backcourt. Williams topped 20 DK points in four of the last five games, while averaging 13.8 points, 3.6 rebounds, 1.2 assists and 1.0 steals over that span.

Dominick Barlow, Spurs ($4,500) vs. Bulls

Barlow is up for a start in the absence of Victor Wembanyama. He is already on a roll, averaging 7.3 points, 6.7 rebounds and 2.3 rebounds across the last three games, reaching 20 DK points in each, with a high of 31. He should find a chance to grab some extra boards against the Bulls, who give up the league's seventh-most rebounds per game to opposing centers.

Bob's Late Slate Bonus

Naji Marshall, Pelicans ($4,400) at Mavericks

Kelly Olynyk, Jazz ($4,500) vs. Lakers

