NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Saturday, March 11

Slate Overview

IND at DET: Pistons have dropped 10 in a row.

MIA at ORL: Magic on three-game win streak.

UTA at CHA: Hornets have won two in a row.

BOS at ATL: Celtics are 20-12 on the road.

CHI at HOU: Rockets are 9-23 at home.

DAL at MEM: Grizzlies are 27-5 at home.

OKC at NOP: Pelicans 21-11 home.

MIL at GSW: Warriors are on a three-game slide.

SAC at PHX: Suns have won four in a row.

Injuries to Monitor

IND - Tyrese Haliburton (knee), T.J. McConnell (back), Myles Turner (back): Questionable / Bennedict Mathurin (ankle): OUT

DET - Marvin Bagley (ankle): Probable / Bojan Bogdanovic (Achilles), Alec Burks (foot), Hamidou Diallo (ankle), Jaden Ivey (COVID-19), Isaiah Stewart (shoulder): OUT

MIA - Kyle Lowry (knee): Probable / Duncan Robinson (illness): Questionable

UTA - Jordan Clarkson (finger): Questionable / Collin Sexton (hamstring): OUT

CHA - Mark Williams (thumb): Questionable

BOS - Payton Pritchard (heel), Robert Williams (hamstring): OUT

HOU - Kevin Porter (thigh): Probable

DAL - Reggie Bullock (quadriceps), JaVale McGee (ankle): Probable / Kyrie Irving (foot): Questionable / Luka Doncic (thigh): OUT

MEM - Steven Adams (knee), Ja Morant (personal): OUT

NOP - Brandon Ingram (foot): Questionable / Jose Alvarado (leg), Larry Nance (ankle), Zion Williamson (hamstring): OUT

MIL - Goran Dragic (knee): Probable / Giannis Antetokounmpo (hand): Questionable / Wesley Matthews (calf): OUT

GSW - Andre Iguodala (hip), Klay Thompson (knee): Probable / Jonathan Kuminga (ankle), Andrew Wiggins (personal): OUT

PHX - Kevin Durant (ankle), Landry Shamet (foot): OUT

Elite Players

Guards

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Thunder ($9,200) at Pelicans

Gilgeous-Alexander scored at least 33 points in each of his last three outings, including two with more than 60 DK points. He has had success against the Pelicans this season, with 44.5 DK points in their last encounter and 73.5 in the meeting before that.

Devin Booker, Suns ($9,900) vs. Kings

Booker topped 55 DK points in four of the last five outings, including two with more than 60, while averaging 35.2 points, 4.6 rebounds and 7.0 assists per game. He should do well against the Kings, who give up the league's third-most points per game to shooting guards. Booker also totaled 44.8 DK points in his previous encounter with the Kings and must step up to lead the way again in the absence of Kevin Durant.

Forwards/Centers

DeMar DeRozan, Bulls ($8,200) at Rockets

DeRozan has been relatively quiet lately, averaging 21.0 points, 3.6 rebounds, 5.2 assists and 1.2 steals through five games, including a high of 44.5 DK points. He faces an excellent chance to get in rhythm and excel against the Rockets, who give up the league's third-most points and 11th-most free throws per game.

Lauri Markkanen, Jazz ($9,700) at Hornets

Markkanen continues to thrive, averaging 27.8 points, 7.0 rebounds and 1.8 assists over the last five games, including a high of 51 DK points. He has a great chance to keep up the strong play against the Hornets, who allow opponents to shoot 47.7 percent from the field and give up the league's seventh-most points per game.

Bam Adebayo, Heat ($7,800) at Magic

Adebayo is averaging 20.7 points, 9.0 rebounds, 3.8 assists and 1.5 steals through 10 games, including three with more than 50 DK points. He should continue to fill it up against the Magic, after he topped 40 DK points in their last two meetings.

Expected Chalk

Jayson Tatum, Celtics ($10,600) at Hawks

Tatum topped 60 DK points twice, including a high of 68.8, while averaging 29.4 points, 9.8 rebounds and 6.0 assists through his last five appearances. He faces a favorable matchup against the Hawks, who give up a league-high in points per game to power forwards. Tatum also logged 44.3 DK points in his last encounter with the Hawks.

Value Picks

Jalen Duren, Pistons ($4,800) vs. Pacers

Duren looked good with eight points, nine rebounds, two assists and a block in 21 minutes of action in his return after a six-game absence. He should be up for another solid outing against the Pacers, who give up the league's third-most points per game to centers.

Patrick Williams, Bulls ($3,900) at Rockets

Williams is averaging 11.7 points and 3.0 rebounds since the All-Star break, including a high of 33 DK points. He should fare well against the Rockets, who give up the league's most three-pointers per game and also allow opponents to shoot an average of 47.9 percent from the field.

Terrence Ross, Suns ($3,800) vs. Kings

Ross recorded 36.5 DK points in his last outing, which marked the third time in the previous five games that he went over 24. He will continue to have more opportunities to stand out while the Suns deal with injuries at the wing.

Grayson Allen, Bucks ($4,700) at Warriors

Allen has been on roll, averaging 14.0 points, 3.6 rebounds, 2.2 assists and 1.0 steals through five games, including three with more than 30 DK points. He faces a good chance to flourish against the Warriors, who give up the league's sixth-most points and sixth-most three-pointers per game.

Victor Oladipo, Heat ($4,300) at Magic

Oladipo is averaging 10.0 points, 2.4 rebounds and 3.0 assists over the last five outings, including a high of 34 DK points. He provides a boost off the bench for Miami and should prosper against the Magic, who give up the league's fourth-most threes per game.

