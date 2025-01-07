NBA DFS
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, January 7

Written by 
Dan Bruno 
Published on January 7, 2025

This article is part of our DraftKings NBA series.

Slate Overview

HOU at WAS: Rockets 10-5 on road; Wizards on two-game slide 

PHX at CHA: Suns 3-7 in last 10 games; Hornets on 10-game slide

LAL at DAL: Lakers 7-3 in last 10 games; Mavs 3-7 in last 10 games 

MIN at NOP: Timberwolves 8-10 on road; Pelicans on two-game win streak

ATL at UTA: Hawks on three-game slide; Jazz 2-12 at home 

BOS at DEN: Celtics 13-4 on road, coming off loss; Nuggets 10-6 at home, coming off win 

MIA at GSW: Heat on three-game slide; Warriors 10-9 at home 

For the latest spreads and over/unders, visit RotoWire's NBA Odds page. There you can also find player props, futures, picks, articles and sportsbook bonus codes.

Injuries to Monitor  

For all the latest updates, visit RotoWire's NBA Injury News page and our comprehensive NBA Injury Report       

HOU - Jalen Green (knee): Questionable; Tari Eason (leg): Doubtful; Jabari Smith (hand): OUT

WAS - Bilal Coulibaly (illness), Carlton Carrington (ankle), Jordan Poole (hip): Questionable; Malcolm Brogdon (foot): OUT

PHX - Royce O'Neale (ankle): OUT 

LAL - Cam Reddish (back): Doubtful 

DAL - Daniel Gafford (ankle), Luka Doncic (calf), Kyrie Irving (back): OUT

NOP - Dejounte Murray (elbow): Questionable; Brandon Ingram (ankle), Trey Murphy (ankle): OUT

ATL - Jalen Johnson (shoulder), Larry Nance (hand): OUT

UTA - Lauri Markkanen (back), Brice Sensabaugh (illness): Questionable; Jordan Clarkson (foot), John Collins (personal), Keyonte George (heel): OUT

BOS - Derrick White (illness): Questionable

DEN - Aaron Gordon (calf): OUT

MIA - Jimmy Butler (suspension): OUT

GSW - Jonathan Kuminga (ankle), Gary Payton (calf), Brandin Podziemski (abdomen): OUT

Elite Players

Guards

LaMelo Ball, Hornets ($9,500) vs. Suns 

Ball finished with 24 points on 7-for-20 shooting, three rebounds and four assists in his last outing, which marked his first game back from a three-game absence and only his fifth appearance since November 27. Nonetheless, he topped 45 DK points in his previous four games, including a high of 69.0, and he has a good chance to rebuild some momentum with a matchup against the Suns, who give up the league's sixth-most points per game to opposing point guards. 

CJ McCollum, Pelicans ($7,800) vs. Timberwolves

McCollum is on a roll, averaging 24.5 points, 3.8 rebounds and 4.2 assists over the last 10 games, including four with at least 40 DK points. He faces a tough matchup across from Anthony Edwards, but he should still find a way to keep rolling as the Timberwolves give up the league's sixth-highest field-goal percentage to opposing shooting guards. 

Forwards/Centers

Jaylen Brown, Celtics ($8,900) at Hornets 

Brown finished with a modest 21 points, three rebounds, three assists and a steal in the last game, which marked his return from a two-game absence. However, he is averaging 22.9 points, 5.7 rebounds, 4.5 assists and 1.8 steals over his last 10 appearances, including a high of 65.3 DK points in a win over the Pacers, where he dropped 44 points on 16-for-24 shooting. He is likely to pad his stats against the Hornets, who give up the league's second-most free-throw attempts to opposing small forwards. 

Julius Randle, Timberwolves ($7,600) at Pelicans 

Randle is coming off his least productive game of the season, but he is averaging 17.8 points, 7.1 rebounds and 5.5 assists over the last 10 games, including two with at least 50 DK points. He faces a good opportunity to get back on track against the Pelicans, who give up the league's seventh-most points per game to opposing small forwards. He should also find an advantage across from Zion Williamson, who is expected to play for the first time in almost two months. 

Alperen Sengun, Rockets ($9,300) at Wizards 

Sengun is coming off a couple of quieter outings but is averaging 18.6 points, 10.0 rebounds, 4.2 assists and 1.4 steals over the last 10 games, including two with more than 50 DK points. He is likely to stuff the stat sheet against the Wizards, who give up the league's most points per game to opposing centers, and who also give up the league's most offensive rebounds and fourth-most points in the paint. 

Expected Chalk 

Nikola Jokic, Nuggets ($12.500) vs. Celtics 

Jokic topped 80 DK points in three of the last four games and is averaging 32.8 points, 12.5 rebounds, 9.3 assists and 1.5 steals over the last 10 games. He faces a tough matchup against the Celtics, but he should still find room to make his mark, as they give up the league's 10th-highest field-goal percentage to opposing centers. The three-time MVP also averaged 33.0 points, 12.0 rebounds and 10.0 assists across two meetings with the Celtics last season. 

Mid-Range Money 

Amen Thompson, Rockets ($6,600) at Wizards 

Thompson racked up a season-best 49.0 DK points in the previous outing and is averaging 15.2 points, 10.6 rebounds, 3.0 assists, 1.0 steals and 1.8 blocks over his last five appearances. He is likely to keep rolling, as he is expected to pick up another start for his shorthanded squad. He also faces a highly favorable matchup against the Wizards, who give up the league's most points and second-most free throws per game. Additionally, he should pad his stats on the defensive end, as they give up the league's fifth-most turnovers per game. 

Mark Williams, Hornets ($6,000) vs. Suns 

Williams is starting to find his groove, averaging 15.4 points, 9.6 rebounds, 2.2 assists and 1.2 blocks over the last five games, including a high of 49.0 DK points. He is likely to prosper against the Suns, who are giving up the league's third-most points per game to opposing centers.

Value Picks

Mike Conley, Timberwolves ($3,900) at Pelicans

After starting in all his prior appearances this season, Conley played out of a bench role in the last game but managed to deliver significant production with 23.0 DK points in 26 minutes of action. Regardless of whether he starts or not, the veteran will likely find a way to produce solid value against the Pelicans, who give up the league's second-highest field-goal percentage to opposing point guards. 

Donte DiVincenzo, Timberwolves ($4,800) at Pelicans 

DiVincenzo could be up for a second straight start, after he racked up 28.3 DK points in 31 minutes of action in the last game. He has a great opportunity to get his offense going against the Pelicans, who give up the league's fourth-most made three-pointers per game to opposing point guards. 

Nikola Jovic, Heat ($4,900) at Warriors 

Jovic continues to do a good job of chipping in across the stat sheet and is averaging 12.6 points, 4.0 rebounds and 4.0 assists over the last five games. He has a good chance to pad his stats against the Warriors, who give up the league's fourth-most rebounds per game to opposing power forwards. 

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Dan Bruno plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: FanDuel: duelingdan.
