NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, January 10

This article is part of our DraftKings NBA series.

Slate Overview

MIN at BOS: Timberwolves 12-8 on road; Celtics 17-0 at home

SAS at DET: Spurs on five-game slide; Pistons 2-15 at home

WAS at IND: Wizards on five-game slide; Pacers 7-3 in last 10 games

SAC at CHA: Kings 9-7 on road; Hornets on two-game slide

PHI at ATL: Sixers on two-game slide; Hawks on two-game slide

OKC at MIA: Thunder 7-3 in last 10 games; Heat 10-6 at home

HOU at CHI: Rockets 3-11 on road; Bulls on two-game win streak

NOP at GSW: Pelicans 10-7 on road; Warriors 5-5 in last 10 games

DEN at UTA: Nuggets 8-2 in last 10 games; Jazz on two-game win streak

TOR at LAC: Raptors 4-6 in last 10 games; Clippers 15-4 at home

For the latest spreads and over/unders, visit RotoWire's NBA Odds page. There you can also find player props, futures, picks, articles and sportsbook bonus codes.

Injuries to Monitor

For all the latest updates, visit RotoWire's NBA Injury News page and our comprehensive NBA Injury Report.

MIN - Rudy Gobert (hip): Questionable; Mike Conley (rest): OUT

Naz Reid and Nickeil Alexander-Walker are up for more action.

BOS - Kristaps Porzingis (knee): OUT

Al Horford must step up.

SAS - Zach Collins (ankle): OUT

Cedi Osman, Julian Champagnie should see a boost.

DET - Isaiah Stewart (toe): Doubtful; Cade Cunningham (knee): OUT

Killian Hayes is up for the start in place of Cunningham. Isaiah Livers is up for a boost.

IND - Tyrese Haliburton (hamstring): OUT

Aaron Nesmith and T.J. McConnell get more opportunity.

CHA - Cody Martin (groin): Questionable; P.J. Washington (foot): Doubtful; Mark Williams (back), LaMelo Ball (ankle), Gordon Hayward (calf): OUT

Ish Smith and Bryce McGowens remain in line for more responsibility in the backcourt. Nick Richards is also up for another start.

PHI - De'Anthony Melton (back): Questionable; Robert Covington (knee), Joel Embiid (knee): OUT

Paul Reed is up for big minutes without Embiid. Kelly Oubre should also get a boost.

ATL - Trae Young (shoulder): Probable; Clint Capela (Achilles), Dejounte Murray (hamstring): Questionable; De'Andre Hunter (knee): OUT

Saddiq Bey and Jalen Johnson continue to get more playing time. Bogdan Bogdanovic may have to step up in the backcourt.

MIA - Caleb Martin (ankle), Kyle Lowry (hand): Doubtful; Jimmy Butler (foot): OUT

Nikola Jovic and Jaime Jaquez are up for a boost.

HOU - Dillon Brooks (oblique), Tari Eason (leg): OUT

Jae'Sean Tate and Jeff Green are in line for more action.

CHI - Zach LaVine (foot): Probable

NOP - Zion Williamson (leg), Jose Alvarado (illness): Questionable

Dyson Daniels and Naji Marshall could get more opportunity.

GSW - Draymond Green (coach's decision), Chris Paul (hand): OUT

Jonathan Kuminga and Trayce Jackson-Davis continue to get a boost in the frontcourt. Brandin Podziemski gets a boost in the absence of Paul.

TOR - Jakob Poeltl (ankle): OUT

Chris Boucher must step up

Elite Players

Guards

De'Aaron Fox, Kings ($9,300) at Hornets

Fox bounced back from a season-worst performance in the game before last by delivering a total of 39.3 DK points in the last game. He is averaging 24.6 points, 4.3 rebounds, 5.4 assists and 1.7 steals across the last 10 games, including two with more than 60 DK points. He faces another great opportunity to build his rhythm back with a matchup against the Hornets, who remain shorthanded and give up the league's fourth-highest shooting percentage to opponents.

Brandon Ingram, Pelicans ($8,500) at Warriors

Ingram is averaging 20.4 points, 4.2 rebounds, 6.1 assists, 1.2 steals and 1.2 blocks over the last 10 games, including three with more than 50 DK points. He missed the last game against the Warriors, but he is likely to shine in the matchup, as they are giving up the league's ninth-most points per game to opposing shooting guards and the league's fifth-most free throws per game.

Forwards/Centers

Jayson Tatum, Celtics ($10,300) vs. Timberwolves

Tatum missed the last game but is expected to be ready to go against the Timberwolves. He topped 60 DK points in two of his previous four outings, and he is averaging 27.5 points, 8.7 rebounds, 4.5 assists and 1.0 steals on the season. He faces a tough matchup against the Timberwolves, but he benefits from the fact that they face the second game of a back-to-back. The Timberwolves are also shorthanded in the frontcourt, without defender Rudy Gobert. Tatum totaled 49.3 DK points in his previous meeting with the Timberwolves earlier this season.

Victor Wembanyama, Spurs ($8,900) at Pistons

Wembanyama topped 50 DK points in back-to-back games and is averaging 20.4 points, 9.2 rebounds, 3.4 assists, 1.1 steals and 4.2 blocks over his last 10 appearances. He faces another great chance to prosper against the Pistons, who give up the league's fourth-most points and fifth-most points in the paint per game.

Bam Adebayo, Heat ($8,800) vs. Thunder

Adebayo is averaging 21.5 points, 11.0 rebounds, 3.9 assists and 1.1 steals over the last 10 games, including seven with more than 40 DK points and a high of 64. He is likely to keep up the strong play against the Thunder, who give up the league's sixth-most points per game to opposing centers. The Thunder also give up a league-high 6.8 free throws per game to opposing centers.

Expected Chalk

Domantas Sabonis, Kings ($10,000) at Hornets

Sabonis surpassed 70 DK points twice in the last four games, including in his most recent outing, and he is averaging 24.0 points, 14.1 rebounds, 9.2 assists and 0.9 steals across the last 10 games. Sabonis faces an advantageous matchup against the Hornets, who give up the league's second-most points and second-most rebounds per game to opposing centers.

Mid-Range Money

Andrew Nembhard, Pacers ($5,200) vs. Wizards

Nembhard is up for an increased role in the absence of Tyrese Haliburton. After missing three straight games, Nembhard started the second half of the last game in place of Haliburton, and he finished with 13 DK points in 12 minutes of action. He faces a great opportunity to get back in the flow against the Wizards, who give up the league's most points and highest field-goal percentage per game to opponents.

Jordan Poole, Wizards ($5,900) at Pacers

Despite it being a rough season for Poole and the Wizards in general, he is likely to make a significant impact on the boxscore against the Pacers, who give up the league's second-most points and third-highest field-goal percentage to opponents. Poole is averaging 14.4 points, 2.0 rebounds and 3.9 assists over the last 10 games, including a high of 44.5 DK points.

Aaron Nesmith, Pacers ($5,100) vs. Wizards

Nesmith is on a roll, averaging 12.5 points, 3.8 rebounds, 1.5 assists and 1.5 steals over eight consecutive starts, delivering a high of 33.8 DK points over that span. He will continue to manage a larger role while the Pacers deal with injury trouble, and he has a favorable matchup against the Wizards and their lackluster defense.

Value Picks

Jalen Smith, Pacers ($5,000) vs. Wizards

Smith is in a groove, averaging 10.6 points, 5.8 rebounds, 1.5 assists and 0.9 blocks over eight consecutive starts, including five games with more than 20 DK points. He is up for a great chance to thrive against the Wizards, who give up the league's ninth-most points and third-most rebounds to opposing power forwards.

Onyeka Okongwu, Hawks ($4,800) vs. 76ers

Okongwu is averaging 10.5 points, 5.9 rebounds, 1.4 assists and 1.3 blocks over his last 10 appearances, including two with more than 30 DK points and a high of 37.3. He faces a good opportunity to stand out against the 76ers, who are shorthanded in the frontcourt, without Joel Embiid.

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Dan Bruno plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: FanDuel: duelingdan.