NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Thursday, January 9

We're set for a seven-game slate Thursday, as the Hornets-Lakers nightcap could yet be postponed due to the wildfires around Los Angeles and isn't on FanDuel's main slate. There is a fairly lengthy injury report as well, but there are also a couple of potential noteworthy returns to action on tap. Additionally, we have an abundance of appealing value plays to consider, setting up what should be a fun night of lineup construction.

Slate Overview

Listed spreads/totals are from FanDuel Sportsbook and current as of Thursday, 1/9 @ 2:00 a.m. ET:

Minnesota Timberwolves (-4.5) at Orlando Magic (O/U: 205.5)

Toronto Raptors at Cleveland Cavaliers (-15.5) (O/U: 234.5)

Golden State Warriors at Detroit Pistons (-3) (O/U: 220.5)

Houston Rockets (-2) at Memphis Grizzlies (O/U: 233.5)

Portland Trail Blazers at Dallas Mavericks (-7.5) (O/U: 219.5)

Atlanta Hawks at Phoenix Suns (-6.5) (O/U: 238.0)

Miami Heat (-5.5) at Utah Jazz (O/U: 221.5)

As customary, we have one particularly heavy favorite Thursday, but we're otherwise in good shape in terms of point spreads. If the projected advantages are reasonably accurate, we should have plenty of competitive games where big-name players play a full allotment of minutes.

Projected totals are a bit of a mixed bag, but with two games over 233 and four overall with numbers north of 220, there should still be plenty of appealing game environments to focus on.

Injury Situations to Monitor

Jaren Jackson, MEM (thigh): QUESTIONABLE

If Jackson can't suit up, Jake LaRavia or Brandon Clarke could be set for a start at power forward while the rest of the starting five should see a boost in usage.

Jalen Johnson, ATL (shoulder): OUT

In Johnson's ongoing absence, Vit Krejci could draw another start at power forward.

Stephen Curry, GSW (knee): QUESTIONABLE

If Curry can't play Thursday, Dennis Schroder is likely to take on primary ball-handling duties if he can play through his hip injury, while the rest of the first unit sees expanded opportunity.

Ja Morant, MEM (shoulder): QUESTIONABLE

If Morant is able to return, he could be in line for even more usage than usual if Desmond Bane and/or Jaren Jackson are sidelined with their respective ankle and thigh injuries. If Morant sits out, Scotty Pippen will be in line for another start at point guard.

Other notable injuries:

Luka Doncic, DAL (calf): OUT

Kyrie Irving, DAL (back): OUT

Jimmy Butler, MIA (suspension): OUT

Franz Wagner, ORL (oblique): OUT

John Collins, UTA (hip): OUT

Jordan Clarkson, UTA (foot): OUT

Jalen Suggs, ORL (back): OUT

Keyonte George, UTA (heel): OUT

Jerami Grant, POR (face): OUT

Jonathan Kuminga, GSW (ankle): OUT

Paolo Banchero, ORL (oblique): QUESTIONABLE

Santi Aldama, MEM (ankle): QUESTIONABLE

Draymond Green, GSW (ankle): QUESTIONABLE

Dennis Schroder, GSW (hip): QUESTIONABLE

Desmond Bane, MEM (ankle): QUESTIONABLE

Elite Players

We have one player with a five-figure salary on Thursday's slate in Cade Cunningham ($10,300).

Cunningham is averaging 48.6 FD points per game over the last 10 contests, including 60.7 and 54.7 FD points in his last two games. He'll also be facing a potentially very shorthanded Warriors team Thursday that could be missing all of Stephen Curry, Dennis Schroder and Draymond Green in addition to Jonathan Kuminga.

Expected Chalk

Other likely chalk plays include:

Trae Young, ATL ($9,600)

Young has scored over 45 FD points in five straight games, including three tallies over 50, and will also be taking the floor without Jalen Johnson again, all factors that should keep him very popular Thursday.

Alperen Sengun, HOU ($9,300)

Sengun bounced back nicely against the Wizards on Tuesday, posting 49.7 FD points over 29 minutes. He should be popular Thursday with another favorable matchup against a short-handed Grizzlies squad Thursday.

Anthony Edwards, MIN ($9,200)

Edwards is riding a three-game hot streak that's seen him average 55 FD points and shoot 49.4 percent, including 59.0 percent from three-point range.

Jaren Jackson MEM ($9,100)

Assuming Jackson is available, he should remain in plenty of lineups considering he's very likely to take the floor with at least one of Ja Morant or Desmond Bane and has scored at least 60 FD points in two of his last four games.

Devin Booker, PHO ($8,900)

Booker is coming off having scored 58.2 FD points against the Hornets on Tuesday and should therefore be very popular at his salary.

Key Values

Andrew Wiggins, GSW at DET ($6,300)

There's a possibility Wiggins takes the floor Thursday without all of Stephen Curry, Dennis Schroder and Draymond Green, who are all listed as questionable, in addition to Jonathan Kuminga (ankle). While all three players sitting out is fairly unlikely, it's worth noting Wiggins is averaging 33.6 FD points per 36 minutes with all three players off the floor and sports a 24.2 percent usage rate when you factor in Kuminga's absence as well. The Pistons are also ranked No. 27 in offensive efficiency rating allowed to small forwards (25.4) and are surrendering 44 FD points per game to small forwards over the last 15 contests

Jalen Duren, DET vs. GSW ($6,000)

Duren enters Thursday on a nice six-game run, one where he's averaged 31.9 FD points on averages of 12.0 points, 10.2 rebounds, 2.3 assists and 1.0 blocks per contest. The third-year big man has posted tallies of 34.7 to 40.5 in three of those games, excellent upside for his salary. The Warriors could also be significantly short-handed Thursday as noted in Wiggins' entry, and they're already yielding 59.0 FD points per game to centers in the last seven contests.

Quentin Grimes, DAL vs. POR ($5,800)

The Mavericks will once again be without both Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving for Thursday's game, which opens up no shortage of opportunity for the rest of the players on the roster. Spencer Dinwiddie is likely to draw a start for Doncic again at point guard and is listed in the "Also Consider" section below, but Grimes is also a very appealing option after posting 45.8 FD points in 29 minutes off the bench against the Lakers on Tuesday with both of his star teammates sidelined. Grimes could potentially even slide into the starting five Thursday, but even if he remains in a reserve role, he's very viable at his salary after already eclipsing 26 FD points in 13 games thus far. Additionally, Grimes is averaging 37.6 FD points per 36 minutes when both Luka and Irving are off the floor, and the Blazers are ranked No. 30 in offensive efficiency rating allowed to two-guards (27.4) and the fifth-most FD points per game to the position (45.2).

ALSO CONSIDER: Spencer Dinwiddie, DAL vs. POR ($5,900); Toumani Camara, POR at DAL ($5,400); Jaylen Wells, MEM vs. HOU ($5,100)

