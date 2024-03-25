NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Monday, March 25 -- MAIN SLATE

This article is part of our FanDuel NBA series.

We have a nine-game slate on tap to begin the week, and we've got all of the best FanDuel recommendations available for you below! Action begins at 7:00 p.m. ET.

SLATE OVERVIEW

For the latest spreads and over-unders, visit RotoWire's NBA Odds page. There, you can also find player props, futures, picks articles and sportsbook bonus codes .

Our endorsements are spread evenly across this slate. The Mavericks were the only team we didn't hit due to some inflated pricing. If you're stuck between picks and Houston or Chicago are involved, I'd take the Jazz/Bulls selection.

INJURIES

For all the latest updates, visit RotoWire's NBA Injury News page and our comprehensive NBA Injury Report . Below are some of the most recent and relevant injuries for Monday. Keep in mind that this is not a complete list. Use your best judgment when evaluating ongoing injury scenarios elsewhere on the slate.

DEN Nikola Jokic (hip) - QUESTIONABLE

DEN Jamal Murray (ankle) - QUESTIONABLE

Reggie Jackson ($4,800) and Aaron Gordon ($6,400) are my favorite pivots in this spot, but we'll have to wait and see if these tags hold up.

SAS Victor Wembanyama (ankle) - QUESTIONABLE

Zach Collins ($6,000) would be in line for a production boost if Wembanyama can't make it.

CLE Donovan Mitchell (nose) - OUT

CLE Max Strus (knee) - QUESTIONABLE

CLE Dean Wade (knee) - QUESTIONABLE

With Evan Mobley back, the Cavs' DFS value has dropped. The last game against the Timberwolves was embarrassing for Cleveland, but we need to look at historical numbers and overlook the contest. Darius Garland ($7,300) has the best price for a Mitchell pivot, and Georges Niang ($4,300) will have some value if Wade and Strus sit.

WAS Kyle Kuzma (shoulder) - OUT

WAS Tyus Jones (back) - OUT

WAS Jordan Poole (ankle) - QUESTIONABLE

The Wizards have surprisingly won two straight games, but they will struggle without Kuzma. If Poole doesn't play, it's difficult to identify a decent guard pivot, although we would expect a bump in production from Corey Kispert ($5,400). Richaun Holmes ($5,900) should enjoy increased production at the five in Kuzma's absence.

POR Jerami Grant (hamstring) - Doubtful

POR Anfernee Simons (knee) - QUESTIONABLE

POR Deandre Ayton (elbow) - QUESTIONABLE

POR Matisse Thybulle (ankle) - QUESTIONABLE

It's anyone's guess how Portland will shake out. With nothing to play for, I'd lean toward another universal bench for these starters. Duop Reath ($4,800) and Toumani Camara ($4,900) are the best pivots if Grant and Ayton remain sidelined.

UTA Lauri Markkanen (quad) - QUESTIONABLE

UTA Jordan Clarkson (groin) - QUESTIONABLE

We could see Markkanen on the floor tonight, but Clarkson is less likely. As a result, Collin Sexton ($7,500) is a more valuable pivot here, with rookie Brice Sensabaugh ($4,400) coming in as a deep-budget pick if Markkanen is out.

BOS Derrick White (hand) - QUESTIONABLE

BOS Jrue Holiday (shoulder) - OUT

Payton Pritchard ($5,300) should still have value if White misses, but Sam Hauser ($4,800) will also have an impact in the backcourt.

MEM Desmond Bane and others - QUESTIONABLE

It's probably better to list who is active on this roster. If Jokic and Murray remain out for Denver, I'm more inclined to find value here. GG Jackson ($6,500) and Santi Aldama ($7,200) are probably safe.

ELITE PLAYERS

We have five players with five-figure salaries for Monday, but I don't have a lot of interest in spending at this level. Jayson Tatum ($10,100) seems like a good value with Jalen Johnson (ankle) out for Atlanta and a couple of potential Boston absences, but I'm otherwise keeping the costs down at this level.

I'm zeroing in on three top producers at 8k and above, with the duo of Nikola Vucevic ($8,300) and DeMar DeRozan ($8,400) sitting at the top. It's a great spot against the shorthanded Wizards, and the game couldn't set up much better for the Bulls. I also like Fred VanVleet ($8,300) against the lowly Trail Blazers. If you're interested in spending a little more, Kevin Durant ($9,500) would be my best Phoenix play against the Spurs.

EXPECTED CHALK AND OTHER TARGETS

Deni Avdija, WAS ($7,600) @ CHI

Washington's best hope for production should come from Avdija, although he will face an uphill battle without much help coming from the rest of his roster. He was the leading scorer in the last game amid Kuzma's absence, and he should have continued success in an identical scenario.

Jusuf Nurkic, PHX ($7,500) @ SAS

I'll consider Nurkic a conditional pick to use if Wembanyama misses. If Wemby plays, I would expect Durant to draw him more on defense, which might also give Nurkic a bit of an advantage. I will probably only pivot to him if we see a Wemby absence, however.

Josh Hart, NYK ($7,500) vs. DET

Cade Cunningham may miss tonight, and that's good news for Hart and the Knicks. Hart has flashed triple-double potential recently, hitting that mark twice in the past two weeks. He can sometimes disappoint with numbers reminiscent of Draymond Green, but he'll almost always deliver decent numbers in every category.

Mikal Bridges, BKN ($7,300) @ TOR

The Raptors are looking very shorthanded if the tags hold for Immanuel Quickley, RJ Barrett and Jontay Porter. The frontcourt has been out for some time now, and Bridges is set up well to take advantage. Gary Trent ($6,800) and Kelly Olynyk ($7,100) should also benefit from the many absences, but Bridges is the play for the evening, with Nic Claxton ($7,000) coming in a close second for Brooklyn.

De'Andre Hunter ($5,700) or Bogdan Bogdanovic ($6,500), ATL vs. BOS

While I think Hunter is the best pivot for Johnson and one of my favorite values of the night, I wanted to include Bogdanovic in the same paragraph. Dejounte Murray was entirely too expensive, but Bogdanovic's upside is priced well enough to consider. I'm going to include Hunter in most of my lineups, with a bit of Bogdan peppered in.

Also consider: Miles McBride, NYK ($5,900) vs. DET

VALUE PLAYS

Refer back to the injury section for some of the best value pivots on the slate. Below are some other potential adds below $6,000 at every position except point guard.

SF Jeff Green, HOU ($4,000)

SG/SF Gradey Dick, TOR ($4,900)

C Jock Landale, HOU ($5,500)

PF/C Chimezie Metu, DET ($3,900)

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire.