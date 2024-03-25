NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Monday, March 25 -- MAIN SLATE

This article is part of our FanDuel NBA series.
We have a nine-game slate on tap to begin the week, and we've got all of the best FanDuel recommendations available for you below! Action begins at 7:00 p.m. ET.
SLATE OVERVIEW
For the latest spreads and over-unders, visit RotoWire's NBA Odds page. There, you can also find player props, futures, picks articles and sportsbook bonus codes.
Our endorsements are spread evenly across this slate. The Mavericks were the only team we didn't hit due to some inflated pricing. If you're stuck between picks and Houston or Chicago are involved, I'd take the Jazz/Bulls selection.
INJURIES
For all the latest updates, visit RotoWire's NBA Injury News page and our comprehensive NBA Injury Report. Below are some of the most recent and relevant injuries for Monday. Keep in mind that this is not a complete list. Use your best judgment when evaluating ongoing injury scenarios elsewhere on the slate.
DEN Nikola Jokic (hip) - QUESTIONABLE
DEN Jamal Murray (ankle) - QUESTIONABLE
Reggie Jackson ($4,800) and Aaron Gordon ($6,400) are my favorite pivots in this spot, but we'll have to wait and see if these tags hold up.
SAS Victor Wembanyama (ankle) - QUESTIONABLE
Zach Collins ($6,000) would be in line for a production boost if Wembanyama can't make it.
CLE Donovan Mitchell (nose) - OUT
CLE Max Strus (knee) - QUESTIONABLE
CLE Dean Wade (knee) - QUESTIONABLE
With Evan Mobley back, the Cavs' DFS value has dropped. The last game against the Timberwolves was embarrassing for Cleveland, but we need to look at historical numbers and overlook the contest. Darius Garland ($7,300) has the best price for a Mitchell pivot, and Georges Niang ($4,300) will have some value if Wade and Strus sit.
WAS Kyle Kuzma (shoulder) - OUT
WAS Tyus Jones (back) - OUT
WAS Jordan Poole (ankle) - QUESTIONABLE
The Wizards have surprisingly won two straight games, but they will struggle without Kuzma. If Poole doesn't play, it's difficult to identify a decent guard pivot, although we would expect a bump in production from Corey Kispert ($5,400). Richaun Holmes ($5,900) should enjoy increased production at the five in Kuzma's absence.
POR Jerami Grant (hamstring) - Doubtful
POR Anfernee Simons (knee) - QUESTIONABLE
POR Deandre Ayton (elbow) - QUESTIONABLE
POR Matisse Thybulle (ankle) - QUESTIONABLE
It's anyone's guess how Portland will shake out. With nothing to play for, I'd lean toward another universal bench for these starters. Duop Reath ($4,800) and Toumani Camara ($4,900) are the best pivots if Grant and Ayton remain sidelined.
UTA Lauri Markkanen (quad) - QUESTIONABLE
UTA Jordan Clarkson (groin) - QUESTIONABLE
We could see Markkanen on the floor tonight, but Clarkson is less likely. As a result, Collin Sexton ($7,500) is a more valuable pivot here, with rookie Brice Sensabaugh ($4,400) coming in as a deep-budget pick if Markkanen is out.
BOS Derrick White (hand) - QUESTIONABLE
BOS Jrue Holiday (shoulder) - OUT
Payton Pritchard ($5,300) should still have value if White misses, but Sam Hauser ($4,800) will also have an impact in the backcourt.
MEM Desmond Bane and others - QUESTIONABLE
It's probably better to list who is active on this roster. If Jokic and Murray remain out for Denver, I'm more inclined to find value here. GG Jackson ($6,500) and Santi Aldama ($7,200) are probably safe.
ELITE PLAYERS
We have five players with five-figure salaries for Monday, but I don't have a lot of interest in spending at this level. Jayson Tatum ($10,100) seems like a good value with Jalen Johnson (ankle) out for Atlanta and a couple of potential Boston absences, but I'm otherwise keeping the costs down at this level.
I'm zeroing in on three top producers at 8k and above, with the duo of Nikola Vucevic ($8,300) and DeMar DeRozan ($8,400) sitting at the top. It's a great spot against the shorthanded Wizards, and the game couldn't set up much better for the Bulls. I also like Fred VanVleet ($8,300) against the lowly Trail Blazers. If you're interested in spending a little more, Kevin Durant ($9,500) would be my best Phoenix play against the Spurs.
EXPECTED CHALK AND OTHER TARGETS
Deni Avdija, WAS ($7,600) @ CHI
Washington's best hope for production should come from Avdija, although he will face an uphill battle without much help coming from the rest of his roster. He was the leading scorer in the last game amid Kuzma's absence, and he should have continued success in an identical scenario.
Jusuf Nurkic, PHX ($7,500) @ SAS
I'll consider Nurkic a conditional pick to use if Wembanyama misses. If Wemby plays, I would expect Durant to draw him more on defense, which might also give Nurkic a bit of an advantage. I will probably only pivot to him if we see a Wemby absence, however.
Josh Hart, NYK ($7,500) vs. DET
Cade Cunningham may miss tonight, and that's good news for Hart and the Knicks. Hart has flashed triple-double potential recently, hitting that mark twice in the past two weeks. He can sometimes disappoint with numbers reminiscent of Draymond Green, but he'll almost always deliver decent numbers in every category.
Mikal Bridges, BKN ($7,300) @ TOR
The Raptors are looking very shorthanded if the tags hold for Immanuel Quickley, RJ Barrett and Jontay Porter. The frontcourt has been out for some time now, and Bridges is set up well to take advantage. Gary Trent ($6,800) and Kelly Olynyk ($7,100) should also benefit from the many absences, but Bridges is the play for the evening, with Nic Claxton ($7,000) coming in a close second for Brooklyn.
De'Andre Hunter ($5,700) or Bogdan Bogdanovic ($6,500), ATL vs. BOS
While I think Hunter is the best pivot for Johnson and one of my favorite values of the night, I wanted to include Bogdanovic in the same paragraph. Dejounte Murray was entirely too expensive, but Bogdanovic's upside is priced well enough to consider. I'm going to include Hunter in most of my lineups, with a bit of Bogdan peppered in.
Also consider: Miles McBride, NYK ($5,900) vs. DET
VALUE PLAYS
Refer back to the injury section for some of the best value pivots on the slate. Below are some other potential adds below $6,000 at every position except point guard.
SF Jeff Green, HOU ($4,000)
SG/SF Gradey Dick, TOR ($4,900)
C Jock Landale, HOU ($5,500)
PF/C Chimezie Metu, DET ($3,900)