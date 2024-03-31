NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Sunday, March 31

This article is part of our FanDuel NBA series.

FanDuel will forgo the earlier games on Sunday and roll out an eight-game slate that begins at 6:00 p.m. EDT. We've got all the bases covered for the site's wide array of contests, so let's dig in.

SLATE OVERVIEW

For the latest spreads and over-unders, visit RotoWire's NBA Odds page. There, you can also find player props, futures, picks articles and sportsbook bonus codes .

While DAL/HOU looked like a great place to go on paper, we didn't produce any finalists from there - but it's certainly a matchup for contrarian value. NYK/OKC is where we find a lot of quality options while favorable matchups for the Sixers and the Heat make them attractive options.

INJURIES

For all the latest updates, visit RotoWire's NBA Injury News page and our comprehensive NBA Injury Report . Below are some of the most recent and relevant injuries for Sunday. Keep in mind that this is not a complete list. Use your best judgment when evaluating ongoing injury scenarios elsewhere on the slate.

LAL Anthony Davis (knee) - QUESTIONABLE

LAL LeBron James (ankle) - QUESTIONABLE

The two LA stars are often active after a questionable tag, though Davis' injury has switched from an Achilles ailment to his knee. The team can't afford to give either player the night off right now, but use caution if you want either one in your plans on Sunday.

OKC Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (quad) - DOUBTFUL

SGA's absence opens things up for several players. Cason Wallace ($4,600) and Aaron Wiggins ($4,500) represent the best values while Josh Giddey ($7,800) is a mid-range target to consider.

WAS Kyle Kuzma (heel) - QUESTIONABLE

WAS Richaun Holmes (toe) - QUESTIONABLE

The tag is no longer about Kuzma's shoulder as he sustained a heel injury Friday night, with no news yet about his condition. I'll refrain from naming a pivot for Kuzma, though Marvin Bagley ($6,500) deserves a mention as a possible replacement for Holmes. Due to Bagley's salary, I would only go here if both are out.

TOR Immanuel Quickley (personal) - OUT

TOR RJ Barrett (conditioning) - QUESTIONABLE

Quickley will miss, but we could finally see a return from Barrett on Sunday. The Raptors are still dealing with a slew of ongoing injuries, though Javon Freeman-Liberty ($4,300) should still figure in as a pivot for Quickley. Gary Trent ($6,500) will also work here especially if Barrett can't go.

GSW Jonathan Kuminga (knee) - QUESTIONABLE

GSW Klay Thompson (knee) - QUESTIONABLE

Trayce Jackson-Davis ($7,000) is a little overvalued, yet he'll be the starter if Kuminga misses another outing. Chris Paul ($6,200) will draw the start in the event of a Thompson absence.

ELITE PLAYERS

We have four players at 10k and above, and Victor Wembanyama ($11,400) appears to be the only healthy player in the group. We'd have to monitor Davis and James to consider them at this threshold. And while Luka Doncic ($12,700) will likely ball out against Houston, he's also carrying a tag. I don't think any of the quartet are must-haves, though there's enough value on the slate to make a reach for one of them.

There are a few players lower on the list who can mimic and possibly exceed the most expensive options, namely Tyrese Maxey ($8,700), Kawhi Leonard ($8,900) and Bam Adebayo ($8,800). The matchups for all three are exploitable, and the trio will represent the core of many lineups on Sunday. It would also be unwise to overlook Stephen Curry ($8,300), whose salary continues to fall after some underwhelming performances. The Warriors are having a hard time holding off the Rockets for the final playoff spot, and they'll need Curry to show up with a big number soon.

Also consider: James Harden, LAC ($8,400) @ CHA

EXPECTED CHALK AND OTHER TARGETS

Devin Vassell, SAS ($7,600) vs. GSW

The Warriors have improved on the road, yet the Spurs would love to play the spoiler here. Vassell has been a quality fantasy producer all season and his performance in three games against the Warriors has been quite consistent. They don't represent his highest totals, but as Wembanyama matures, the Spurs get progressively better and represent a tougher matchup than they appear on paper. The pace should be high, and I expect Vassell's shot volume to benefit.

Donte DiVincenzo, NYK ($7,500) vs. OKC

I'm headlining DiVincenzo here, but there are other options to consider. Jalen Brunson ($9,500) is always someone to target. With cheaper choices like DiVincenzo and Miles McBride ($6,300) showing up with value, Brunson feels like more of a reach at his salary. The likely absence of SGA will benefit the Knicks across the board, and DiVincenzo posted 17 points in only 20 minutes of action in his only meeting with the Thunder. If he can log max minutes tonight, that number should be much higher.

Tobias Harris, PHI ($7,300) @ TOR

Harris looks like a safe bet against the Raptors and he reaches 5x value enough in this salary range to make him a high-exposure target for Sunday. A Maxey/Harris stack is certainly a worthwhile place to go, though I would probably pass on Maxey and go with Harris only if I'm low on salary.

Terry Rozier, MIA ($7,200) @ WAS

I'd feel more comfortable with Rozier if he were slightly less expensive, but the matchup against the Wizards holds some potential. I think the total will rise as the current O/U is pretty low against the pace of these teams, and Rozier has excelled against weak opponents in recent weeks.

Kelly Olynyk, TOR ($7,000) vs. PHI

Starting an opposing center against the Sixers has proven to be a plus-EV play of late. Olynyk's dual eligibility makes him a player to consider as Toronto continues to deal with frontcourt injury issues. A scratch from Barrett would increase the value here, but his return isn't particularly concerning.

Ivica Zubac, LAC ($6,100) @ CHA

This is a great salary for Zubac, though Nick Richards' ($5,400) value on the other side isn't bad either. However, I think Zubac has the upper hand here. Both double-doubled against each other in their only matchup, though Zubac's numbers were considerably higher. I can take that metric to the bank and slot him at center for many of my lineups.

Also consider: Mikal Bridges, BKN ($7,500) vs. LAL

VALUE PLAYS

Per usual, our injury section provides several value options for us, with the OKC subs representing my favorite injury pivots.

I will list a player below $6,000 for every position to help keep your salary cap in check.

PG Tre Mann, CHA ($5,800)

SG Blake Wesley, SAS ($4,000)

SF Corey Kispert, WAS ($5,500)

PF Dorian Finney-Smith, BKN ($4,900)

C Paul Reed, PHI ($5,700)

