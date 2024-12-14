DJ Steward News: Logs nine assists in G League

Steward played 34 minutes Friday during the G League Windy City Bulls' 114-111 loss versus the Sioux Falls Skyforce and tallied 21 points (8-14 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 1-2 FT), seven rebounds, nine assists and a steal.

Steward was careless with the ball during Friday's loss, racking up a season-high seven turnovers, although he did manage to finish second on the team in both points scored and assists. The two-way player has yet to appear in an NBA game this season and will likely continue to spend the majority of his time in the G League.