Jacob Toppin headshot

Jacob Toppin News: Doesn't play Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 2, 2025 at 9:11am

Toppin didn't play during Saturday's 114-97 G League loss to the Greensboro Swarm due to personal reasons.

The two-way forward's next chance to suit up for Westchester will come Tuesday against the Austin Spurs. Toppin appeared in only one outing during February, during which he recorded one rebound in two minutes. The 24-year-old will likely continue to see the majority of his playing time in the G League.

Jacob Toppin
New York Knicks
More Stats & News
