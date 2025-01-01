Trentyn Flowers Injury: Listed as out for Thursday

Flowers (shoulder) is listed as out for Thursday's game against the Thunder, independent NBA writer Justin Russo reports.

Flowers has a two-way contract with Los Angeles, but he'll stay with the G League San Diego Clippers ahead of Thursday's action as he recovers from a shoulder injury. The undrafted rookie has made a lone NBA appearance during a Dec. 4 loss to the Timberwolves, but he's averaging 13.8 points and 4.8 rebounds while shooting 40.5 percent from downtown over 16 G League games in 2024-25.