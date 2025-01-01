Fantasy Basketball
Trentyn Flowers Injury: Listed as out for Thursday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 1, 2025

Flowers (shoulder) is listed as out for Thursday's game against the Thunder, independent NBA writer Justin Russo reports.

Flowers has a two-way contract with Los Angeles, but he'll stay with the G League San Diego Clippers ahead of Thursday's action as he recovers from a shoulder injury. The undrafted rookie has made a lone NBA appearance during a Dec. 4 loss to the Timberwolves, but he's averaging 13.8 points and 4.8 rebounds while shooting 40.5 percent from downtown over 16 G League games in 2024-25.

Trentyn Flowers
Los Angeles Clippers
