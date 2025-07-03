Stay ahead in fantasy football with daily updates on key fantasy football stats. Get the latest trends, insights and player performances to get ahead for 2025.

Tracking usage trends, role shifts and ADP movement is how savvy fantasy managers find value before the rest of the draft board catches up. In May, I started posting a "Stat of the Day" on X. I'll do this through mid-August. The goal is to take the most interesting NFL stats I can find for a player and apply some actionable fantasy advice to it.

June's roundup dives into actionable stats across every position, highlighting which players are rising, fading or being mispriced heading into 2025 fantasy football drafts.

Quarterback Fantasy Football Stats

Lamar Jackson threw 41 touchdowns on 474 attempts in 2024, showcasing elite efficiency and making him a strong QB1 pick in fantasy football drafts.

Josh Allen dropped to 483 pass attempts under Joe Brady, but elite rushing and red-zone usage keep him locked in as a top-2 fantasy quarterback.

Joe Burrow delivered seven 300-yard games with elite efficiency, solidifying top-5 fantasy QB status and early draft value.

Jayden Daniels ran for 891 yards and six touchdowns with eight 50-yard games, offering elite fantasy upside, though size and durability remain concerns at QB3 cost.

Running Back Fantasy Football Stats

Saquon Barkley logged 482 touches including playoffs could bring on risk, yet he still profiles as a top-two fantasy RB in 2025 drafts.

Bijan Robinson averaged 22.8 carries per game after Week 12 and is a top-two fantasy running back due to elite rushing volume.

Jahmyr Gibbs scored 15-plus PPR points in most games, offering elite weekly floor and strong overall RB3 value despite the Lions' RB timeshare.

Christian McCaffrey missed nine games with an Achilles injury last season and later suffered a season-ending knee issue, making him a risky fantasy pick despite league-winning upside at RB5.

Ashton Jeanty rushed for 2,601 yards and 29 touchdowns in 2024 at Boise State and should be drafted as a top-4 fantasy RB based on talent and expected volume.

Derrick Henry averaged 143 yards and 1.2 touchdowns over his final five games, securing top-7 RB status despite his age.

De'Von Achane averaged just 7.1 PPR points without Tua Tagovailoa and should be faded at his top-7 RB ADP due to frame issues and QB durability concerns.

Josh Jacobs posted eight 20-plus PPR games once Green Bay leaned into the run, making him a volume-based RB1 worth targeting after the top 6-8 backs.

Jonathan Taylor averaged 29 carries and 157 yards in his final four games, confirming RB1 ability, though best drafted just outside the top eight due to injury risk.

Bucky Irving broke out in the second half with elite broken tackle and yards-after-contact rates, making his RB8 to RB10 ADP fair with some downside risk.

Wide Receiver Fantasy Football Stats

Ja'Marr Chase earned the WR triple crown 127 catches, 1,708 yards and 17 TDs, maintaining overall WR1 fantasy WR value with Joe Burrow under center.

Nico Collins averaged 122 yards in his first four games and 101 in the playoffs, making him a top-8 WR with top-3 upside but notable injury risk.

Garrett Wilson topped 1,000 yards and 147 targets in each of his first three seasons, offering WR2 value with top-7 upside if Justin Fields locks in on him.

CeeDee Lamb has averaged 114 catches, 1,434 yards and nine touchdowns in three years, making him a high-floor WR1 and a safe WR3 overall in fantasy football.

Malik Nabers saw eight or more targets in every game after Week 1, positioning him as the first WR to draft after the big three, based on elite talent and volume.

Amon-Ra St. Brown saw explosive plays drop from 24 to 14 and YAC fall to the 39th percentile, keeping his floor intact but making him overvalued at top-6 WR ADP.

Puka Nacua topped 95 yards in seven of his final 10 games and posted 17-plus PPR points in eight, supporting his top-5 WR ranking, though durability is a concern.

Drake London averaged 11 targets and 94 yards over his final six games, making him a high-upside WR8 pick with top-four WR fantasy potential.

Brian Thomas thrived with Mac Jones but was inconsistent with Trevor Lawrence, prompting a fade at his current 2025 fantasy WR draft cost.

Tight End Fantasy Football Stats

Trey McBride averaged 17.2 PPR points after Week 5 when Arizona leaned on two tight ends, making him a strong value one round after Brock Bowers.

Brock Bowers earned 153 targets and 1,194 yards as a rookie, justifying a top-2 TE draft slot, though Trey McBride may offer similar upside at better value.

George Kittle combined deep targets and elite YAC with double-digit PPR games in 12 of 15 contests, securing TE3 status in fantasy drafts.

T.J. Hockenson saw strong volume post-injury but lacked explosiveness, making him a risky top-6 TE pick due to quarterback and recovery questions.

Sam LaPorta averaged only 2.8 targets per game through Week 7 when Detroit's defense was healthy, and with that unit expected to rebound, he's a fade at top-five TE ADP.

