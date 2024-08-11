DFS NFL: Sunday Preseason Preview

This article is part of our DFS NFL series.

Sunday DFS Preview

There are just a pair of NFL preseason games on the docket Sunday as the Broncos travel to Indianapolis, while the Cowboys head west to take on the Rams. The featured DraftKings contest is the $15 Preseason Special with a $10k top prize, while FanDuel has their $9 Preseason Rush contest and $2k to first. Below, we'll break down preseason DFS strategy and recommended targets from Sunday's two-game slate, set to kickoff at 1 p.m. EST.

Roster Strategy

Both DraftKings and FanDuel DFS lineups consist of one QB, two RBs, three WRs, one TE, one FLEX (RB/WR/TE) and one DST unit. DraftKings uses PPR scoring with bonuses for 100-yard receiving or rushing performances and 300-yard passing games, while FanDuel has 0.5 PPR scoring. All players have the same salary cap hit in preseason DFS contests, so this format is all about finding the highest scoring fantasy players rather than balancing production against cost. Targeting players that are going to be on the field the most is a huge priority.

Teams typically rest key starters for the entirety or vast majority of preseason games, especially early in the preseason, so the strategy for preseason DFS contests centers on targeting youngsters or fringe roster players that are likely to see extensive playing time and make the most of it. Our RotoWire NFL Optimizer can help you pinpoint top DFS targets, in addition to the players highlighted below.

Quarterback

Trey Lance, DAL at LAR

The Cowboys only have three QBs on the roster, and Dak Prescott is dealing with ankle soreness and not expected to play, leaving Lance and veteran Cooper Rush. Lance is expected to receive a sizable workload throughout the preseason as the Cowboys look to determine if he's a part of their future plans. Even if he's not the most accurate from the pocket, he's a very capable runner and has one of the safest floors and highest ceilings on the slate.

Also considered: Stetson Bennett, LAR vs. DAL

Running Back

Zach Evans, LAR vs. DAL

Evans is one of five RBs on the Rams roster, but it's unlikely that starter Kyren Williams or rookie Blake Corum will play in the first preseason game. That leaves Evans to go along with veterans Ronnie Rivers and Boston Scott in the running games, with Evans presumably the one to get the most action as he battles for a roster spot. A 2023 sixth-round pick out of Ole Miss, Evans averaged 6.9 ypc in college, so he should be able to take advantage of the Dallas backups.

Audric Estime, DEN at IND

The Denver starters are expected to play 15-20 snaps, leaving plenty of time for the reserves to get action. One of those is Estime, who is currently fourth on the Broncos' depth chart, but he could certainly pave out a role following a disappointing season from Javonte Williams and the aging Samaje Perine. Estime, a fifth-round rookie out of Notre Dame, is a bruising back who will get goal-line work if the Broncos can get into the red zone.

Also considered: Malik Davis, DAL at LAR, Tyler Goodson, IND vs. DEN

Wide Receiver

Jordan Whittington, LAR vs. DAL

Whittington has had a strong camp and done a good enough job impressing his teammates and coaches alike to even earn some first-team reps. We know that Puka Nacua (knee) is out, and there's no need for Cooper Kupp to play with Matthew Stafford resting for the entire preseason. That leaves an opportunity for the sixth-round rookie out of Texas to show what he can do alongside fellow rookie, Stetson Bennett.

Anthony Gould, IND vs. DEN

With Josh Downs dealing with a high-ankle sprain that could sideline him to start the regular season, Gould has been getting reps with the first-team offense as the slot receiver. Originally expected to mainly be a return player due to his 4.39 40-yard speed, don't be surprised if the Colts get the rookie involved often Sunday.

Jalen Brooks, DAL at LAR

Brooks saw minimal action as the Cowboys final draft pick in 2023, but he played well enough during early practices to get some hype as a potential No. 3 receiver ahead of Jalen Tolbert. I don't think that will happen, but it's at least promising that he's playing well. Dallas' WR room isn't particularly deep, so expect Brooks to get plenty of snaps.

Also considered: Tyler Johnson, LAR vs. DAL, Tyron Billy-Johnson, DAL at LAR, Troy Franklin, DEN at IND

Tight End

John Stephens, DAL at LAR

Luke Schoonmaker (groin) and Peyton Hendershot (shoulder) have both missed practice recently, and I don't think the Cowboys have any need to trot Jake Ferguson out there. Stephens was a wide receiver at TCU and Louisiana but his 6-5 frame pushed a move to TE in the pros. He's been a bright spot in training camp according to reports, and looks to be pushing for a roster spot after missing all of 2023 with a torn ACL.

Also considered: Lucas Krull, DEN at IND

Defense/Special Teams

Indianapolis Colts vs. DEN

Indy is a slight favorite here, and the QB room of Jarrett Stidham, Bo Nix and Zach Wilson isn't exactly one to put fear into the opposing defense. The Cowboys are also worth consideration with the Rams having the lowest implied point total on the slate against Bennett and Dresser Winn, with Jimmy Garoppolo expected to sit alongside Stafford.

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire.