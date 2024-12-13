FanDuel NFL: Week 15 DFS Breakdown

This article is part of our DFS NFL series.
While there are two Monday games this week, bye weeks are finished. That leaves a bevy of options to sift through on FanDuel. Let's break down the slate and highlight some players to consider.
The Games
A lot of the focus of DFS picks is on individual players. Skills certainly matter, but finding game environments that are likely to promote a lot of points scored is a way to narrow the focus of our player pool.
|Over-Under
|Road Team
|Road Team Total
|Home Team
|Home Team Total
|42.5
|Cowboys
|20.5
|Panthers
|22.5
|43.5
|Chiefs
|23.5
|Browns
|19.5
|46.5
|Dolphins
|22.5
|Texans
|24.5
|40.5
|Jets
|21.5
|Jaguars
|18.5
|43.5
|Commanders
|25.5
|Saints
|17.5
|42.5
|Ravens
|29.5
|Giants
|13.5
|46.5
|Bengals
|26.5
|Titans
|20.5
|46.5
|Patriots
|19.5
|Cardinals
|26.5
|44.5
|Colts
|20.5
|Broncos
|24.5
|54.5
|Bills
|26.5
|Lions
|28.5
|45.5
|Buccaneers
|21.5
|Chargers
|23.5
|42.5
|Steelers
|18.5
|Eagles
|23.5
|46.5
|Packers
|24.5
|Seahawks
|22.5
No game has a total less than 40 points Sunday. Five games have a total of at least 46 points.
The favorites with the highest totals include the Ravens, Lions and Bengals.
Value Options
Adam Thielen, CAR vs. DAL ($6,100)
Thielen was eased into action his first game back from injury. Since then, he has played at least 73.5 percent of the Panthers' offensive snaps the last two weeks. He was targeted at least 10 times in both games, finishing with 17 receptions for 201 yards and a touchdown. Expect him to remain busy against the Cowboys, who have allowed the eighth-most receptions to wide receivers in the league.
Aaron Rodgers, NYJ at JAC ($7,100)
Rodgers finally surpassed 300 passing yards in game, throwing for 339 yards against the Dolphins last week. He only had one touchdown, but prior to that, he had at least two touchdown passes in six of his previous eight games. There is the potential for him to provide significant value against the Jaguars, who have allowed the second-most FanDuel points per game to quarterbacks.
Other Value Options
QB Drake Maye, NE at ARI ($6,900)
QB Bryce Young, CAR vs. DAL ($6,800)
RB Zach Charbonnet, SEA vs. GB ($6,700)
RB Rhamondre Stevenson, NE at ARI ($6,600)
RB Braelon Allen, NYJ at JAC ($6,400)
WR Jerry Jeudy, CLE vs. KC ($6,900)
WR Christian Watson, GB at SEA ($6,200)
WR Calvin Ridley, TEN vs. CIN ($6,000)
TE Jake Ferguson, DAL at CAR ($5,400)
TE Tucker Kraft, GB at SEA ($5,200)
Stacks to Consider
Miami Dolphins vs. Houston Texans
As good as the Texans are, their defense has given up plenty of big plays through the air. They have allowed 10 receptions of at least 40 yards, tied for the most in the league. They have also given up 26 touchdown passes, also tied for the most in the league. Tua Tagovailoa ($8,300) has thrown for at least 317 yards and two touchdowns in three consecutive games. Tyreek Hill ($8,700) has recorded a touchdown in four of his last five games and can break off a big reception whenever the ball is in his hand. This high-upside duo presents an excellent stacking option.
Cincinnati Bengals vs. Tennessee Titans
Joe Burrow ($8,600) is one of the hottest quarterbacks in the league. He has rattled off five consecutive games with at least three touchdown passes. He also threw for at least 309 yards in four of those games. Through 13 games, he already has 33 touchdown passes. He has a real shot at reaching 40 touchdown passes in a season for the first time in his career. The main beneficiary of his explosion has been Ja'Marr Chase ($9,400), who has eight touchdowns in the last four games. This duo will do a number on your budget, but they also could carry you into the green.
For those looking to take a chance in tournament play, a Titans stack of Will Levis ($6,600) and Calvin Ridley ($6,000) could be worth considering. The Bengals have allowed the third-most FanDuel points per game to quarterbacks, as well as 14 touchdowns to wide receivers.
Other Stacks to Consider
Jets – Aaron Rodgers ($7,100) + Davante Adams ($7,900)
Chargers – Justin Herbert ($7,500) + Ladd McConkey ($7,100)
Cowboys – Cooper Rush ($6,800) + CeeDee Lamb ($8,400)
High-Price Heroes
Josh Jacobs, GB at SEA ($8,200)
Jacobs had three rushing touchdowns against the Lions last week. That marked the second time in his last three games that he has recorded three touchdowns. After two touchdowns in his first seven games, he has 10 touchdowns in his last six games. The Seahawks have allowed the fifth-most yards per carry to running backs in the league, so with another hefty workload likely on tap for Jacobs, he brings a high floor into this matchup.
Josh Allen, BUF at DET ($9,500)
Allen had a performance for the ages last week against the Rams. Throwing for 342 yards and three touchdowns alone would have been noteworthy, but he also added 82 rushing yards and three rushing touchdowns. The Lions lead the league by averaging 32.1 points per game. The Bills are right behind at 30.5 points per game. We could see plenty of scoring in this matchup, leaving Allen with the potential to rack up touchdowns again.
The Smash Spot
Derrick Henry, BAL at NYG ($9,200)
The Ravens had a bye in Week 14, meaning the veteran Henry enters this matchup well rested. He was certainly busy before the break, posting seven games this season with at least 18 carries. That makes his average of 5.9 yards per carry even more impressive. He has been given 41 rushing attempts inside the red zone, which has helped him produce 13 rushing touchdowns. The Giants are dealing with some significant injuries on defense and have allowed the third-most yards per carry in the league. Don't expect them to be the team that slows Henry.