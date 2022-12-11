NFL Fantasy Football Reactions: Week 14

This article is part of our NFL Reactions series.

Obviously, it's been the year of low-scoring games. But at least on Sunday in Week 14, we were able to see a few high scoring contests. In four of the seven games in the early window, we saw at least 50 points with the Eagles and Giants putting up a combined 70. And then in the late window, the Chiefs and Broncos scored 62 points. Unfortunately, it wasn't always the most fun football to watch. But as a fantasy player, I love points, so it was all good.

I'll always try to give actionable advice at the end of each reaction. In addition to the fantasy takes, hopefully, some of these observations can also give you some ideas if you're thinking about placing some Week 15 NFL bets https://www.rotowire.com/betting/nfl/odds/week-15 . Let's take a look at the Sunday afternoon action.

Sunday Takeaways