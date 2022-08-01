NFL Training Camp News And Notes: August 1

This article is part of our Training Camp Notes series.

Although we learned about two potential league-discipline situations, neither has precise clarity. We'll discuss the fantasy football relevance of today's news.

Training Camp Storyline

Browns' Passing Attack

Deshaun Watson- Disciplinary officer Sue L. Robinson has recommended a six-game suspension for Watson per Tom Pelissero of NFL Network. However, the NFL or the NFLPA may appeal the decision within three days.

This still makes drafting Browns' players in fantasy drafts a risky proposition. Should Watson miss time, Jacoby Brissett would be the starter. In that scenario, the team is well-equipped to use their RBs and offensive line to continue featuring the rushing attack as they have the last couple years. With Amari Cooper being a precise route runner who has the ability to get open against any type of defense, he'd likely have a strong scoring floor, especially if opponents have the stack the box to stop the run. Also, David Njoku, as an athletic weapon in the middle of the field, which should give him weekly boom-or-bust potential. It would be difficult to recommend Donovan Peoples-Jones and David Bell as strong weekly starters. However, if and when Watson is on the field, don't be surprised if Cleveland opens up their offense to feature Watson. In that scenario, each of the pass catchers would likely see a significant increase in fantasy value.

Those drafting before this situation is settled need to determine their level of risk management. Those who want to swing for the fences may still get an inexpensive stack of Browns' players. For those who expect Watson will miss just six (or fewer) games, as long as you draft another QB, only four teams have a bye during that time, so barring injury, you should not have to worry about being without a QB early in the season.

Injuries/Job Battles