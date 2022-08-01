NFL Training Camp News And Notes: August 1

This article is part of our Training Camp Notes series.
Although we learned about two potential league-discipline situations, neither has precise clarity. We'll discuss the fantasy football relevance of today's news.
Training Camp Storyline
Browns' Passing Attack
Deshaun Watson- Disciplinary officer Sue L. Robinson has recommended a six-game suspension for Watson per Tom Pelissero of NFL Network. However, the NFL or the NFLPA may appeal the decision within three days.
This still makes drafting Browns' players in fantasy drafts a risky proposition. Should Watson miss time, Jacoby Brissett would be the starter. In that scenario, the team is well-equipped to use their RBs and offensive line to continue featuring the rushing attack as they have the last couple years. With Amari Cooper being a precise route runner who has the ability to get open against any type of defense, he'd likely have a strong scoring floor, especially if opponents have the stack the box to stop the run. Also, David Njoku, as an athletic weapon in the middle of the field, which should give him weekly boom-or-bust potential. It would be difficult to recommend Donovan Peoples-Jones and David Bell as strong weekly starters. However, if and when Watson is on the field, don't be surprised if Cleveland opens up their offense to feature Watson. In that scenario, each of the pass catchers would likely see a significant increase in fantasy value.
Those drafting before this situation is settled need to determine their level of risk management. Those who want to swing for the fences may still get an inexpensive stack of Browns' players. For those who expect Watson will miss just six (or fewer) games, as long as you draft another QB, only four teams have a bye during that time, so barring injury, you should not have to worry about being without a QB early in the season.
Injuries/Job Battles
- Alvin Kamara- With August 1 being the date that Kamara's court case for a battery charge was to be held, we learned from Katherine Terrell of ESPN.com that the case has been pushed back at least two months to October or later. The fantasy football fallout is still difficult to determine. It's possible that the league lets the legal process play out and push potential discipline to the 2023 season. It's also possible the league uses the Commissioner's Exempt List. In addition, it's possible the case gets resolved during the season and discipline takes place later in the season. Again, risk management is critical. When on the field, Kamara should have elite usage. But if he misses time, a premium draft pick could be wasted.
- Najee Harris- Although there's be no diagnosis as this article is being published, Harris left Monday's practice with an apparent left foot/ankle injury. Should the injury result in missed time, Benny Snell could be the first in line for work, though Anthony McFarland and Jeremy McNichols could be part of a committee. Those drafting before Harris' injury is given more clarity could choose to move a similarly ranked played ahead of him to be safe if being risk averse.
- Kyler Murray- After testing positive for COVID-19, Murray will miss at least five days of practice. Based on this news alone, it doesn't seem as if Murray should be moved down personal draft boards unless further news indicates his health is a longer-term issue. Most importantly, we wish Murray a speedy and full recovery.
- Hayden Hurst- Earlier in his career, Hurst was behind Austin Hooper and later Kyle Pitts in Atlanta, so we never really got to see him featured as a receiving TE. The Bengals' official site is reporting that multiple teammates are praising Hurst for his receiving ability in practice. After C.J. Uzomah nearly posted 500 yards last year before leaving in free agency, Hurst could move into a valuable role. If his continues to play well in camp, he could be in the conversation to finish as a top-18 TE.
- Van Jefferson- Updating an item from yesterday, Jefferson will undergo minor knee surgery and is expected to miss a few weeks. If that's the case, he could be ready for Week 1, and fantasy managers should be safe to draft him as they normally would.
- James Washington- During Monday's practice, Washington suffered a broken foot and will be sidelined approximately six to 10 weeks per Todd Archer of ESPN. After working with the starters since spring practices, rookie Jalen Tolbert, now has a strong chance to be a starting receiver if Michael Gallup (knee) is unable to take the field to start the season. If news on Gallup continues to indicate he won't be ready for the season opener, Tolbert will likely make an even bigger move up draft boards. In some leagues, Tolbert is currently being drafted as early as the 13th round (in 12-team leagues). Those interested in Tolbert may need to be aggressive in drafts if hoping to roster him.
- Baker Mayfield- Despite trading for Mayfield, the QB is in a competition with Sam Darnold for the starting job. The Panthers' website has stated that neither QB has pulled away from the other during the early days of camp. The biggest issue here is that whichever signal caller gets the nod has not been getting a full complement of reps with the offense. The longer this competition goes on, the more it could lead to a situation where the offense struggles more than expected in the early part of the regular season. Regardless of QB, Christian McCaffrey and DJ Moore are unlikely to see much movement in their ADPs.
- Will Fuller- A popular late-round pick in fantasy drafts despite not being on a team, Fuller is being monitored by multiple teams per Aaron Wilson of ProFootballNetwork.com. This news is positive, and even if he doesn't sign, using a late-round fantasy pick on him makes sense, especially in leagues that allow free-agent moves.
- Bryan Edwards- As he tries to battle for a role in the Falcons offense, Edwards (shoulder) escaped a serious injury. Therefore, coach Arthur Smith considers the WR day-to-day. In what may not be a high-octane passing offense, unless Edwards makes a serious push in camp, it's hard to imagine that he's on the verge of a fantasy breakout this year.
- Zack Moss- After many fantasy managers were hyped about Moss going into each of the last two seasons, the RB has not worked out as hoped. Teammate Devin Singletary said that Moss is "getting back to himself" during training camp. Although this is great news, between Singletary's strong end to the 2021 season along with the team drafting James Cook, it's tough to imagine Moss having much of a role unless Singletary or Cook had to miss time.
- Ashton Dulin- Coach Frank Reich is expecting Dulin to play a significant role on offense per Kevin Bowen of 1075thefan.com. Although this is positive news, Dulin still needs to move ahead of Parris Campbell and Alec Pierce if he hopes to be the second receiving option in what is expected to be a run-first offense. It doesn't seem that this news will move Dulin up to where he'll be drafted in most 12-team leagues, but he should at least be on fantasy managers' radar.
- Justin Jackson- Although he averaged 5.4 yards per carry with the Chargers last year, Jackson had to wait until Monday to find a new job. He signed a contract with the Lions. With D'Andre Swift and Jamaal Williams expected to remain atop the depth chart, Jackson would likely need one of them to miss time to have weekly fantasy value.