NFL Training Camp News and Notes: August 17

Training Camp Storyline

Packers Rushing Attack

Aaron Rodgers said this week that AJ Dillon and Aaron Jones could catch at least 50 passes each this year. For Jones, that's to be expected. But for Dillon, that would be a major jump from the 34 receptions he had in 2021.

Fantasy managers already seem to be in on this backfield, as Jones is typically being drafted as a top-12 RB with Dillon going inside the top 24. In terms of the Packers' offense, there's much uncertainty as to whether the WRs will be assets or liabilities this year. The one thing we know for sure is they have an outstanding duo in Jones and Dillon at RB. In addition, they potentially have an elite defense, so making the RBs the centerpiece of the offense makes sense. Don't be surprised if both RBs are often on the field at the same time. Also, it's possible that Jones is the team's best receiver, so he could be lined up both in the slot and out wide.

Earlier this summer, I debated the merits as to which RB was the best to roster at ADP. At this point, we may have a scenario where both can be drafted and started each week. The only downside I see is that if the WRs actually outperform expectations, which is possible. If that happens, the offense could be more balanced, lowering the upside of both RBs.

I prefer Cam Akers and Elijah Mitchell over Dillon, as both are being drafted in the same range as Dillon. But I can't fault fantasy managers who want to load up on the green and gold RBs.

Injuries

Darren Waller - After missing this entire month with a hamstring injury, Waller returned to practice Wednesday. Assuming he doesn't suffer a setback, he should remain safe to select at his current price, which is typically after Travis Kelce, Mark Andrews and Kyle Pitts.

Jaylen Waddle - Waddle was held out of practice Tuesday with an undisclosed injury. The injury is not considered serious. Waddle wanted to suit up for practice, but the coaching staff held him out. This doesn't sound as if it should impact his fantasy value.

Robbie Anderson - Coach Matt Rhule confirmed that Anderson missed Wednesday's practice due to a quadriceps injury. There's no word as to whether the injury is serious. For now, Anderson remains a late pick in fantasy drafts in the hope he bounces back from an unproductive 2021 season.

Job Battles

Joshua Kelley - According to Daniel Popper of The Athletic, Kelley is the frontrunner in first-team work over Isaiah Spiller and Larry Rountree. Unless Kelley has turned a corner in his development, the 2020 fourth-round pick has yet to surpass 3.1 yards per carry in either of his two seasons. However, he did impress in the preseason opener by posting 44 yards on six touches. Meanwhile, this year's fourth-round draft pick, Isaiah Spiller, posted 44 yards on 11 touches last week. This training camp battle should continue while the team decides while the coaches decide who'll back up Austin Ekeler.

