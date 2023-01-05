NFL Waiver Wire: Week 18 Deep Dive

This article is part of our NFL Waiver Wire series.

We've reached the second potential weekend of fantasy championships, and Week 18 can get particularly tricky. It'll be important to watch how news develops throughout the week regarding teams' motivation to use their top players. Some news has begun to trickle in, and we should expect that to continue. Congrats to all who have brought home a fantasy title and good luck to all those fighting for one this weekend.

Quarterbacks

Mac Jones at Bills (10 percent ESPN)

Jones has been disappointing this season from a fantasy perspective, but two of his three multi-touchdown performances have come in his last three games. The result still hasn't been standout performances and he'll face a tough Buffalo defense, so it's difficult to get too excited about his potential.

Teddy Bridgewater vs. Jets (seven percent ESPN)

Bridgewater is also a tough sell after he suffered a dislocated right pinky finger in the loss to the Patriots. However, he performed fairly well prior to that, and goes up against a Jets team that may lack motivation after being eliminated from the playoffs. We still don't know whether Bridgewater will go, so follow practice reports throughout the rest of the week.

Sam Darnold at Saints (three percent ESPN)

Darnold finally topped 24 passes last week against Tampa Bay, where he posted 341 yards and three TDs. New Orleans has been a strong defense, so the game script isn't likely to be similar to what we saw last week and that diminishes Darnold's fantasy intrigue.

David Blough at 49ers (zero percent ESPN)

Blough is starting his second consecutive game to close the season. He held his own against Atlanta in Week 17, but he'll face a different level of test against a tough 49ers defense.

Sam Howell vs. Cowboys (zero percent ESPN)

Howell will draw his first NFL start, which is also his first appearance as a pro. The Cowboys represent a solid defense, but they've allowed an average of 18.3 fantasy points per game to QBs in their last five games. Howell boasts a strong wide receiver corps, so he could surprise if he shows a baseline level of competence.

Running Backs

Jaylen Warren vs. Browns (eight percent ESPN)

Warren has seen 11 and 12 carries in two of his last three games even with Najee Harris also performing fairly well. The Browns have been a run-funnel defense, giving Pittsburgh a clear plan of attack offensively that should involve Warren.

Joshua Kelley at Broncos (seven percent ESPN)

Kelley has managed at least nine carries in each of his last three outings. That's largely led to empty fantasy results, but he does have seven carries inside-the-20 during that span.



Like last week, we have a number of injury situations to monitor across backfields. One of these players could be a week-winner, while the majority will likely be useless for fantasy purposes by the weekend:

Keaontay Ingram at 49ers (one percent ESPN) James Conner missed Wednesday's practice with a shin injury. He remains under contract with the Cardinals through next year, so the team could protect him in a meaningless game if he's anything less than 100 percent.

Jonathan Williams vs. Cowboys (zero percent ESPN) We saw Williams' role grow last week as he saw a season-high nine carries in the absence of Antonio Gibson. Both Brian Robinson and Gibson were sidelined to begin the week of practice, so Williams could end up operating as the lead back on Sunday.

Brandon Bolden vs. Chiefs (zero percent ESPN) Josh Jacobs went from an estimated limited practice participant Tuesday to missing a walkthrough on Wednesday. The Raiders have already committed to taking a look toward 2023, and there's a strong possibility Jacobs isn't with the team at that point.

Jordan Mason vs. Cardinals (four percent ESPN) Mason offers the narrowest potential path to production as Elijah Mitchell looks to have the chance to play. However, Mitchell isn't likely to get a full workload, even if activated from injured reserve. Christian McCaffrey didn't practice Wednesday, so this is a particularly fluid situation to monitor.

Wide Receivers

Isaiah Hodgins at Eagles (six percent ESPN)

Richie James at Eagles (four percent ESPN)

Hodgins has notched four touchdowns in the last five games, which isn't a sustainable way to produce. He's also seen between four and six targets in four of those matchups, which is at least some decent volume. James has been the opposite, having done more on the basis of volume rather than efficiency or touchdowns. The Eagles remain a tough matchup and have motivation, which is a reason for some caution.

T.Y. Hilton at Commanders (two percent ESPN)

Hilton has turned back the clock in his first two games with the Cowboys having topped 50 receiving yards in each. His effort last week was more convincing as he commanded five targets. Hilton seems to have quietly carved out a role in Dallas.

Van Jefferson at Seahawks (22 percent ESPN)

Jefferson has recorded limited targets in recent weeks, which has largely resulted in similarly limited fantasy production. He flashed his big-play potential last weekend with two receptions of over 20 yards, putting him back on the fantasy radar in deeper formats.

Russell Gage at Falcons (23 percent ESPN)

Gage has seemingly taken over the third receiver role in Tampa Bay, displacing Julio Jones in the process. Even so, he's produced little and the Bucs have very little reason to play at full strength in the regular-season finale.

Tyquan Thornton at Bills (one percent ESPN)

Thornton didn't have his role increase in terms of routes run in Week 17, but he did command seven targets. After recording only one reception of more than 20 yards in his first nine games as a pro, he's managed three such gains in his last three appearances.

Tight Ends

Juwan Johnson vs. Panthers (23 percent ESPN)

Johnson was reliant upon TDs for fantasy production early in the year, but now has at least six targets and 60 receiving yards in two of his last three games. He missed Wednesday's practice, so watch his status the rest of the week.

Logan Thomas vs. Cowboys (seven percent ESPN)

Thomas has commanded 15 targets across his last two games. That would typically make him a great addition, though the transition to Sam Howell at quarterback does create some questions.

Cade Otton at Falcons (six percent ESPN)

Otton remains a big part of Tampa Bay's offense and has earned 29 targets over his last five outings. He's only turned that into 105 yards, making him a poor actual contributor.

Albert Okwuegbunam vs. Chargers (two percent ESPN)

This season has officially come full circle as Okwuegbunam looks to be fantasy relevant again. The Broncos list a depleted tight end corps, clearing the path for Okwuegbuname to get targets after a productive effort last weekend.