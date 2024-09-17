NFL Waiver Wire: Week 3 Pickups

This article is part of our NFL Waiver Wire series.

This column is geared toward "standard" 12-team leagues and based upon a $100 free-agent budget. Please adjust for your league based on both the number of teams (I'm in a 24-team league, for example) and remaining budget. Players featured are typically lower than 50 percent rostered. Questions on players not mentioned can be asked about in the comments below.

QUARTERBACK

PRIMARY TARGETS

Derek Carr, NO - The Saints offense is easily the surprise of the season and new offensive coordinator Klint Kubiak (son of Gary Kubiak) is largely to thank. The Saints are getting chuck yards and Alvin Kamara looks like the player who was No. 1 fantasy pick consideration a few seasons ago. While two games is a small sample to base team rankings, Carr's opponents the next four games rank 21st or worse against quarterbacks. The only fantasy knock against Carr is the lack of running as his rushing touchdown Sunday was his first in the last four seasons. FAAB: $10-$15

SECONDARY TARGETS

Sam Darnold, MIN - Darnold made some tough throws Sunday and passed for 268 yards and two scores despite missing Jordan Addison. Addison could be back this week, and the quadriceps injury Justin Jefferson sustained is not considered serious. Rookie Jalen Nailor has been a nice surprise with touchdowns in each of the first two games. Nailor should be on the waiver-wire radar, especially if Jefferson or Addison miss this week's game. FAAB: $3-$6

HAIL MARY

Andy Dalton, CAR - It only took two games for the Panthers to realize they may not have their franchise quarterback in Bryce Young. Dalton does not have a ton of upside. He's 36 and lacks a good set of receivers to target. However, he'll have value in two -quarterback leagues. FAAB: Standard Leagues - $1 or FCFS; 2-QB Leagues - $8-$12

RUNNING BACK

PRIMARY TARGETS

Samaje Perine, Carson Steele, KC - Isiah Pacheco is expected to miss 6-8 weeks with a fractured fibula, which almost makes him a drop depending on bench size and/or IR spots. Steele had seven carries for 24 yards while Perine's lone touch came on his only target for three yards Sunday. It was a bit surprising that Steele continued to get work after fumbling and Perine wasn't used more. There probably will be some sort of timeshare with Steele getting more carries while Perine largely be used as the receiving back. My preference is Perine, who has more experience and could completely take the role if Steele fumbles again. FAAB: Perine $12-$18, Steele $10-$15

SECONDARY TARGETS

D'Onta Foreman, CLE - Foreman received more work than teammate Jerome Ford (15 touches to eight) while Ford outpaced him in yardage 64-51. Foreman's increased workload was directly related to Pierre Strong's in-game hamstring injury and he should split the backfield work until Nick Chubb or Strong returns. FAAB: $4-$8

Ty Chandler, MIN - Chandler was the most productive running back for the Vikings on Sunday with 10 carries for 82 yards, outproducing teammate Aaron Jones. He even attempted a pass and now has double-digit touches in both games this season. Chandler isn't a threat at the moment to overtake Jones as the lead back but is one of the better stashes available. FAAB: $2-$4

Braelon Allen, NYJ - A two-touchdown performance will get you noticed, and it's nice to see the Jets using Allen as a receiver (four targets) as well as a running back. Again, the problem is a low floor, as he only had two touches for 17 yards Week 1. I'm also slow to take players who play special teams heavily (16 special teams snaps in each game) as "starters/star players" do not play special teams. Allen will have the occasional notable fantasy points, but consistency could be a problem. FAAB: $2-$4

WIDE RECEIVER

PRIMARY TARGETS

Demarcus Robinson, LAR - Robinson is the de facto No.1 receiver with Puka Nacua and Cooper Kupp both out with injuries. Robinson has only missed one game in the last seven seasons, so his durability isn't a question. Matthew Stafford has typically kept a narrow receiving tree, and it's possible Robinson consistently sees 8-12 targets per game. Tyler Johnson (10 targets in two games), rookie Jordan Whittington and Tutu Atwell will see an increased role as well for those in deeper leagues. FAAB: $12-$18

SECONDARY TARGETS

Josh Downs, IND - Alec Pierce has been a nice story to start the season and should still have a role in this offense. The problem is Downs is set to return this week and should resume his role as the second receiving option after posting 68 catches 771 yards in his rookie season. Michael Pittman will remain the top receiving option, but Downs should supplant Pierce as the second option. FAAB: $3-$6

Quentin Johnston, LAC - Johnston looked like a 2023 first-round pick Sunday, finishing with 22.1 fantasy points in PPR leagues. He led the team in targets with six and scored twice. The problem is the Chargers have three tough matchups for wide receivers ahead and their bye is Week 5. Joshua Palmer and Ladd McConkey could lead the team in targets on any given week and the Chargers will remain a run-heavy team. FAAB: $2-$4

Jauan Jennings, SF - The loss of Deebo Samuel will open more snaps and targets for Jennings, who has nine targets in the first two games. Brandon Aiyuk's fantasy value gets a boost and Jennings will assume the No. 2 wide receiver role with Samuel out. I'd be higher on Jennings if Samuel was put on IR, but if he only misses a couple games as is hoped, Jennings' fantasy value will be short-lived. FAAB: $2-$4

TIGHT END

SECONDARY TARGETS

Hunter Henry, NE - While the New England offense has one of the worst passing attacks in the league, Henry has emerged as Jacoby Brissett's favorite target. Henry received half of the team's 24 targets Sunday, finishing with eight catches for 109 yards. However, he had a 3-2-18 line Week 1, showing he has an extremely low floor. As usual, tight end has been wildly unpredictable this season and the top players at the position (Travis Kelce, Sam LaPorta and Mark Andrews) have been huge disappointments. There's no way I'd start Henry over any of those three, but there's a chance he is a better option that what you currently have. FAAB: $3-$6

DEFENSE

SECONDARY TARGETS

Las Vegas Raiders D/ST - The Raider get a home matchup this week and might be a viable option until their Week 8 matchup with the Chiefs. This week, it's a great matchup against Andy Dalton and the Panthers. The Raiders are a 5.5-point favorite in a game with a 41.5 point over/under. If you miss out on the Raiders, the Browns (Giants), Seahawks (Dolphins) and Buccaneers (Broncos) are great streaming options. FAAB: $2-$4