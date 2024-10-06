NFL Waiver Wire: Week 6 Early Watch

This article is part of our NFL Waiver Wire series.
This article comes out every Sunday night. It's not expected to be a deep dive. Instead, we'll explore players who had atypical workloads and/or opportunity during the Sunday games. We won't consider whether these players are available in most leagues. The hope is that you become aware of the short-term usage change. If you're looking for detailed waiver-wire coverage, we have two weekly articles to set you up. On Tuesday, Kevin Payne publishes his weekly pickups. Then on Wednesday, Dan Marcus provide a deep dive of the waiver list.
Quarterback
- Kirk Cousins had not passed for more than 241 yards in any of Atlanta's first four games. Although the QB is unlikely to have another game like he did against the Bucs in Week 5 (509 yards, five TD passes), Cousins is getting in sync with his receivers.
- Matthew Stafford has a bye Week 6, but his fantasy value could go up significantly thereafter if Cooper Kupp and Puka Nacua return.
- Aidan O'Connell took over for Gardner Minshew in the third quarter of the Week 5 game. O'Connell may have little upside, but in two-QB leagues, all quarterbacks have value.
- Joe Flacco has five touchdown passes since taking over for Anthony Richardson (hip) in Week 4. If Richardson misses any more time, Flacco is a strong fantasy option.
Running Back
- Tank Bigsby was primarily the lead runner for the Jaguars against the Colts. Bigsby surpassed 100 yards on 13 carries. Meanwhile, Travis Etienne rushed for fewer than three yards per
This article comes out every Sunday night. It's not expected to be a deep dive. Instead, we'll explore players who had atypical workloads and/or opportunity during the Sunday games. We won't consider whether these players are available in most leagues. The hope is that you become aware of the short-term usage change. If you're looking for detailed waiver-wire coverage, we have two weekly articles to set you up. On Tuesday, Kevin Payne publishes his weekly pickups. Then on Wednesday, Dan Marcus provide a deep dive of the waiver list.
Quarterback
- Kirk Cousins had not passed for more than 241 yards in any of Atlanta's first four games. Although the QB is unlikely to have another game like he did against the Bucs in Week 5 (509 yards, five TD passes), Cousins is getting in sync with his receivers.
- Matthew Stafford has a bye Week 6, but his fantasy value could go up significantly thereafter if Cooper Kupp and Puka Nacua return.
- Aidan O'Connell took over for Gardner Minshew in the third quarter of the Week 5 game. O'Connell may have little upside, but in two-QB leagues, all quarterbacks have value.
- Joe Flacco has five touchdown passes since taking over for Anthony Richardson (hip) in Week 4. If Richardson misses any more time, Flacco is a strong fantasy option.
Running Back
- Tank Bigsby was primarily the lead runner for the Jaguars against the Colts. Bigsby surpassed 100 yards on 13 carries. Meanwhile, Travis Etienne rushed for fewer than three yards per carry. Bigsby's role may continue to expand.
- Ty Chandler could move into a lead role if Aaron Jones' hip injury is significant. The Vikings are off Week 6, but if there's a chance at getting a lead RB, that is difficult to pass up.
- Trey Sermon could see additional starts if Jonathan Taylor continues to miss time. Sermon handled 16 touches, resulting in 63 scrimmage yards and a touchdown against the Jaguars.
- Tyler Allgeier has touched the ball nine times per game since Week 2. In each of the last two games, he has played during important times in games over Bijan Robinson. It appears that Allgeier has a real role in the offense.
- Roschon Johnson has scored three touchdowns while averaging 10 touches over the Bears' last three games. Johnson appears to have locked down the change-of-pace role behind D'Andre Swift.
- Jaylen Wright took over when De'Von Achane suffered a concussion in Week 5. Although the Dolphins have a Week 6 bye, Wright could step into a bigger role if Achane or Raheem Mostert miss time.
- Blake Corum had six touches against the Packers while Ronnie Rivers did not touch the ball. It's possible the Rams are ready to make the rookie the change-of-pace runner to Kyren Williams, though that may not result in heavy usage.
- Tyrone Tracy rushed 18 times for 129 yards while taking over for an injured Devin Singletary. It's in the realm of possibility that the Giants decide to expand the rookie's workload upon Singletary's return.
- Tyler Goodson would continue to back up Trey Sermon for the Colts if Jonathan Taylor misses additional time. In Week 5, Goodson touched the ball eight times for 57 yards.
- Dare Ogunbowale may only be a fantasy option if Joe Mixon and Dameon Pierce continue to miss time. In the last four games, Ogunbowale is averaging 3.5 receptions and 48 scrimmage yards.
- Justice Hill has at least six touches in the last four games. The running back is averaging 3.4 receptions per game. Hill is a low-ceiling PPR fill in.
- Ameer Abdullah could be the backup to Alexander Mattison if Zamir White continues to miss time. Against the Broncos, Abdullah had five rushes and three targets, resulting in 51 yards and a score.
Wide Receiver
- Michael Wilson averaged seven targets, five receptions and 60 yards in Arizona's last three games. With defenses focused on Marvin Harrison, Wilson could continue to see volume.
- Ray-Ray McCloud continues to play almost every snap. He's also averaging four catches and 44 yards over the Falcons' last four games. He's a solid-floor PPR option.
- Jordan Whittington averaged 6.5 catches, 75 yards and nine targets the last two games. His role could evaporate quickly when Cooper Kupp and Puka Nacua return. Also, the Rams have a Week 6 bye.
- Tre Tucker will have enhanced value if the Raiders trade Davante Adams. Tucker did little against an excellent Denver defense, but in softer matchups, he could be productive after posting 137 yards and a TD in Weeks 3 and 4.
- If Malik Nabers (concussion) misses additional time, Darius Slayton reminded us with his 122-yard and TD performance that he's had a strong connection with Daniel Jones over the years.
- Lil'Jordan Humphrey has posted at least 37 yards in three of Denver's last four games. He has a low ceiling, but he has been the second-most productive receiver on his team.
- Odell Beckham could be a player to stash. He did nothing on two targets in his season debut with the Dolphins, but if Tua Tagovailoa returns in Week 8, Beckham may have increased value.
Tight End
- T.J. Hockenson is practicing as he returns from last year's knee injury. There is a chance the TE returns after the Vikings' Week 6 bye. Although we have no idea how mobile Hockenson will be, the possibility of getting a player of his caliber can turn around fantasy season for teams that lack a reliable tight end.
- Tucker Kraft now has two big games in a row after seeing limited targets to start the season. He should be a priority addition for fantasy teams needing tight end help.
- Mark Andrews may have been dropped after a pair of goose eggs. In those poor games, Lamar Jackson averaged 16.5 pass attempts. In Weeks 2 and 5 when Jackson threw the ball more often, Andrews had at least 51 yards in each contest.
- Tyler Conklin has 23 targets over the Jets' last three games while averaging five catches and 53 yards. He's a player to consider as a fantasy starter in 12-team leagues.
- Cade Otton has recorded at least 44 yards in each of the Buccaneers' last three games. During that time, he averaged seven targets.
- Cole Kmet has posted at least three receptions in each of Chicago's last four games. In two of those games, he has at least 57 yards.
- Colby Parkinson has had 25 targets in the Rams' last three games. However, the Rams have a bye in Week 6 and could get Cooper Kupp and Puka Nacua back soon, so those targets could dry up to an extent.