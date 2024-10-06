NFL Waiver Wire: Week 6 Early Watch

This article is part of our NFL Waiver Wire series.

This article comes out every Sunday night. It's not expected to be a deep dive. Instead, we'll explore players who had atypical workloads and/or opportunity during the Sunday games. We won't consider whether these players are available in most leagues. The hope is that you become aware of the short-term usage change. If you're looking for detailed waiver-wire coverage, we have two weekly articles to set you up. On Tuesday, Kevin Payne publishes his weekly pickups. Then on Wednesday, Dan Marcus provide a deep dive of the waiver list. Quarterback Kirk Cousins had not passed for more than 241 yards in any of Atlanta's first four games. Although the QB is unlikely to have another game like he did against the Bucs in Week 5 (509 yards, five TD passes), Cousins is getting in sync with his receivers.

Matthew Stafford has a bye Week 6, but his fantasy value could go up significantly thereafter if Cooper Kupp and Puka Nacua return.

Aidan O'Connell took over for Gardner Minshew in the third quarter of the Week 5 game. O'Connell may have little upside, but in two-QB leagues, all quarterbacks have value.

Joe Flacco has five touchdown passes since taking over for Anthony Richardson (hip) in Week 4. If Richardson misses any more time, Flacco is a strong fantasy option. Running Back Tank Bigsby was primarily the lead runner for the Jaguars against the Colts. Bigsby surpassed 100 yards on 13 carries. Meanwhile, Travis Etienne rushed for fewer than three yards per