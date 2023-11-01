NFL Waiver Wire: Week 9 Deep Dive

This article is part of our NFL Waiver Wire series.

By the time you read this, Heinicke could very well have been named the starter in Atlanta on Sunday. Given the number of starters that have either been ineffective from a fantasy perspective or are injured, Heinicke is among the better names that are available

After failing to throw for multiple touchdowns for five consecutive games from Weeks 2-6, Jones has produced two scores in two straight matchups. That's not an overly compelling reason to add him, but the quarterback position took a significant hit with Kirk Cousins (Achilles) lost for the rest of the season and Matthew Stafford (thumb) potentially missing at least one game. The hope would be that most fantasy teams wouldn't be reliant on Jones for the rest of the season, though he has two favorable upcoming matchups in Washington and Indianapolis.

As a reminder, none of the names found in the traditional waiver wire are mentioned here. That article can be located at the link above.

We had a number of last week's waiver wire options deliver immediately, but things aren't looking as rosy for Week 9. Overall, it's one of the more uninspiring groups of potential adds we've seen this season. With only four teams on bye, hopefully most rosters won't be immediately reliant on many of the players mentioned below, though it's still important to make the best of what's available.

We had a number of last week's waiver wire options deliver immediately, but things aren't looking as rosy for Week 9. Overall, it's one of the more uninspiring groups of potential adds we've seen this season. With only four teams on bye, hopefully most rosters won't be immediately reliant on many of the players mentioned below, though it's still important to make the best of what's available.

As a reminder, none of the names found in the traditional waiver wire are mentioned here. That article can be located at the link above.

Quarterback

Mac Jones vs. WSH (five percent rostered ESPN, 70 percent FFPC)

After failing to throw for multiple touchdowns for five consecutive games from Weeks 2-6, Jones has produced two scores in two straight matchups. That's not an overly compelling reason to add him, but the quarterback position took a significant hit with Kirk Cousins (Achilles) lost for the rest of the season and Matthew Stafford (thumb) potentially missing at least one game. The hope would be that most fantasy teams wouldn't be reliant on Jones for the rest of the season, though he has two favorable upcoming matchups in Washington and Indianapolis.

Taylor Heinicke vs. MIN (zero percent ESPN, 10 percent FFPC)

By the time you read this, Heinicke could very well have been named the starter in Atlanta on Sunday. Given the number of starters that have either been ineffective from a fantasy perspective or are injured, Heinicke is among the better names that are available off the wire. He showed the ability to post decent numbers in Washington and has a good core of skill players to work with in Atlanta like Drake London (groin), Kyle Pitts and Bijan Robinson.

Joshua Dobbs at ATL (18 percent ESPN, 27 percent FFPC)

Dobbs is in a tricky position from a fantasy perspective after moving to Minnesota. Even with Justin Jefferson (hamstring) sidelined, he has a better supporting cast than he did in Arizona. The problem is that he's likely already rostered in most leagues where he'd be a viable starting option as he's not recommended for one-quarterback, 12-team leagues.

Brett Rypien at GB (zero percent ESPN, zero percent FFPC)

There's no compelling statistical reason to add Rypien, but he may be the only one to directly replace Stafford if the latter is forced to miss this week's matchup and can be used in superflex or two-QB formats,

Note: Jaren Hall and Will Levis were both covered by Kevin Payne in the traditional waiver column.

Running Back

Royce Freeman at GB (19 percent ESPN, 33 percent FFPC)

Freeman split carries fairly evenly with Darrell Henderson last weekend with the primary difference in their workload coming down to receiving activity. He's also seen at least some work near the goal line, so the hope is he can reach the end zone and into same fantasy points. There are concerns about role, talent and overall state of the offense if Stafford is out, so don't be too aggressive in pursuing Freeman.

Pierre Strong vs. ARI (three percent ESPN, 72 percent FFPC)

The Browns' backfield was split three ways in Week 8, almost certainly to protect Jerome Ford's ankle. The injury will likely clear itself up at some point. But while there is concern about Ford's health and Deshaun Watson (shoulder) is out, Cleveland's offense will be centered on the run when game script allows. That could leave Strong with at least a handful of carries.

Chase Edmonds at HOU (one percent ESPN, 37 percent FFPC)

Rachaad White has likely done enough to keep a hold on to the lead back job in Tampa Bay due to his work as a receiver and without any viable replacements to take his role as a ball carrier. Given the ineffectiveness of the rest of the backfield, Edmonds can step in as the main backup. He only played 13 snaps last week, though was likely eased back in after being activated from IR.

Wide Receiver

Jayden Reed vs. LAR (17 percent ESPN, 94 percent FFPC)

It may be a slight stretch to list Reed on the deep waiver article, but his increased role in Week 8 is worth noting. Setting aside his season-best 83 yards, he ran 43 routes after tallying under 30 in five previous outings this season. Reed remains a breakout candidate for the second half.

Demario Douglas vs. WSH (10 percent ESPN, percent FFPC)

Speaking of more responsibilities, Douglas has topped 25 routes run in consecutive games after failing to do so since Week 1. That number should increase further without Kendrick Bourne (knee) and DeVante Parker (concussion). It's unclear if Douglas can take advantage, but the Patriots have a couple of soft matchups coming up.

Donovan Peoples-Jones BYE (two percent ESPN, percent FFPC)

This recommendation is based more on hope than anything else. Peoples-Jones could benefit from a change in scenery after things didn't work out in Cleveland. He was dealt to Detroit on Tuesday, where he could quickly emerge as the third or fourth pass catcher. After a hot start to the year, Josh Reynolds has only managed a combined 106 yards across three contests. Jameson Williams has shown flashes of strong performance, yet only has three targets in three of his four games and has only topped 50 receiving yards once while combining to record 18 yards between his other three appearances. The bottom line is Detroit needs reliable contributors after Amon-Ra St. Brown and Sam LaPorta, and Peoples-Jones could help.

Jonathan Mingo vs. IND (eight percent ESPN, percent FFPC)

Unlike Reed and Douglas, Mingo has held a consistent place in the Carolina offense. The notable thing was the step forward Bryce Young took by beating Houston as he averaged a career-best 7.6 yards per attempt and matched his peak with three completions of at least 20 yards. It's possible their attack takes a step forward, and Mingo would be in a position to take advantage even with Adam Thielen projected to continue dominating targets.

Hunter Renfrow vs. NYG (five percent ESPN, percent FFPC)

Perhaps a new head coach will help Renfrow move closer to his form in 2021. On the other hand, there's no way he'll be anything better than third-in-line for targets in an uninspiring offense and is therefore not a priority.

Tight End

Michael Mayer vs. NYG (five percent ESPN, percent FFPC)

Mayer was showing glimpses of a breakout prior to the Raiders' abysmal offensive performance against the Lions. Like Renfrow, perhaps there's a chance for more consistent production as his rookie season moves on and the change in sideline personnel.

Chigoziem Okonkwo at PIT (18 percent ESPN, percent FFPC)

Okonkwo has carved out a steady role in the Tennessee offense in terms of targets, yet he's only averaged 6.9 yards per catch. We just saw Will Levis effectively push the ball down the field. And while that exact outcome won't regularly repeat itself, we should see Okonkwo targeted more often with Levis under center.