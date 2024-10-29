NFL Waiver Wire: Week 9 Pickups

This article is part of our NFL Waiver Wire series.

This column is geared toward "standard" 12-team leagues and based upon a $100 free-agent budget. Please adjust for your league based on both the number of teams (I'm in a 24-team league, for example) and remaining budget. Players featured are typically lower than 50 percent rostered. Questions on players not mentioned can be asked about in the comments below.

Here's a look at this week's waiver wire — don't be surprised to see a rerun of some players who were mentioned last week, as well as a lot of backup running backs mentioned.

I love the Detroit Lions, and there's a good argument they're the best team in the NFL even with the Chiefs undefeated. I do wonder if they're peaking too soon, though. Mike McCarthy might not be employed by the Cowboys much longer and I'm starting to think Andrew Berry might not be employed much longer after Jameis Winston looked better than any game Deshaun Watson has played in this season.

Teams with a bye this week: Steelers and 49ers.

Quarterback

PRIMARY TARGETS

Matthew Stafford, LAR - Baker Mayfield and Stafford have gone in completely opposite directions with Mayfield losing his two best wide receivers while Stafford just got both of his back. It's not a coincidence that Stafford had by far his best fantasy game of the season against the Vikings scoring 29.6 fantasy points, almost 10 points more than his now second best game of the season. Stafford has a few tough matchups coming up, but with Puka Nacua and Cooper Kupp back in the fold, he has solid upside. FAAB: $6-$10

Derek Carr, NO - It appears Carr will return this week after a three-game absence and just in time for the Saints, who have lost six games in a row. Carr has really good matchups the next two weeks against the Panthers (28th vs. quarterbacks) and the Falcons (24th). It was a blow to lose Rashid Shaheed for the season, but Taysom Hill and Chris Olave are back and healthy. FAAB: $5-$10

SECONDARY TARGETS

Bo Nix, DEN - I hesitated to write up Nix, but after looking at his box scores, he's actually been consistent outside of a tough matchup with the Jets. His ability to rush for touchdowns has been the key, as he quietly has four rushing scores this season. He also only has one interception in his last six games. The schedule sets up nicely for him as he faces teams ranked 31st, 19th, 24th and 14th in his next four games. FAAB: $4-$8

Jameis Winston, CLE - He was bit of a question entering last week, but his performance of 28.9 fantasy points earns him another mention this week. His stats were especially impressive considering he's play with, at best, a league-average receiving corps. I might be higher on him but the next six weeks include a Week 10 bye, Pittsburgh twice (5th vs. quarterbacks) and the Broncos (4th). Winston's willingness to take chances and throw downfield also brings some receivers onto the radar past Jerry Jeudy, who is barely a blip at this point. FAAB: $4-$8

Malik Willis, GB - A timetable for Jordan Love is yet to be determined, though it seems like his groin injury will necessitate a multi-week absence. Willis is one of the more capable backup quarterbacks in the league from a fantasy standpoint due to his running ability. I would be higher on Willis if we knew Love was going to be out a while, but the Packers have their bye Week 10, so it would make sense that Love could be back as soon as Week 11. Willis had 27.4 fantasy points in a start earlier this season against the Titans and has one of the best group of receivers to target. Just remember he might be useful only this week. FAAB: $3-$6

HAIL MARY

Jacoby Brissett, NE - This is merely a mention of Brissett, who could be in line for a start or two if Drake Maye is out with a concussion. Brissett did nothing worth noting as the starter earlier this season and the Patriots have some tough matchups coming up. But he's a potential starting quarterback this week, which in some leagues is all that matters. FAAB: $1-$2

Running Back

SECONDARY TARGETS

Tyler Allgeier, ATL - It took the Falcons' offense a few weeks to get going, but it's now scored 26 or more points in four of the last five games. Allgeier is one of the best backups in the league and consistently gets work every week, usually around 8-10 touches. He has more than 400 yards from scrimmage this season and Atlanta is finding him work while Bijan Robinson is finally being used as a main back. Both have outstanding matchups this week against the Cowboys (30th against the position) and then against the Saints (25th) Week 10. FAAB: $3-$6

Braelon Allen, NYJ - Allen rushed for his second touchdown of the season Sunday, and it appears he's being used as the goal-line back as he has 15 pounds on Breece Hall. He's one of the better backups in the league who despite his size (6-foot-1, 235) is a solid pass-catcher as well as rusher. I wouldn't think about starting him in almost any format given his low floor, but should something happen to Hall, he'd be a top-8 back. FAAB: $3-$6

Ray Davis, BUF - Davis is another capable backup who scored 18.2 and 11.7 fantasy points while James Cook was out. The Bills have solid matchups against the Dolphins (23rd vs. running backs) and the Colts (21st) in their next two games. Davis should get about five touches and has easily surpassed Ty Johnson on the depth chart. FAAB: $2-$4

Blake Corum, LAR - I've been a bit surprised by the lack of work for Corum, given Kyren Williams had a ton of usage last season and isn't the biggest or most durable running back in the league. At this point, it's going to take a Williams injury for Corum to have fantasy relevance. But he missed four weeks (five if you include the bye week) last season, so it's better to roster Corum now while he still comes cheaply. FAAB: $2-$4

HAIL MARY

Isaac Guerendo, SF - The 49ers are on bye this week and there's a good chance Christian McCaffrey and/or Jordan Mason could be ready for Week 10, otherwise I'd be higher on him. It appears that just about any running back has value in the San Francisco system as Guerendo racked up 102 scrimmage yards and a score in Sunday night's win against the Cowboys. If nothing else, he's not going to run you much FAAB this week, if you've got an empty roster spot. FAAB: $1-$2

Wide Receiver

PRIMARY TARGETS

Keon Coleman, BUF - The rookie may be finally turning the corner as he has double-digit fantasy points. While he scored on a spectacular jump ball Sunday in Seattle, it was telling that near the goal line earlier in the game he was targeted on a back shoulder throw. He's arguably the most athletic receiver the Bills have, and his size (6-4, 215) makes him a matchup nightmare. Outside of Miami this week and the Week 12 bye, his schedule is favorable with five games against teams ranked 17th or worse against wide receivers. FAAB: $5-$10

SECONDARY TARGETS

Xavier Legette, CAR - Legette was mentioned in this space a two weeks ago and immediately had a dud of a game. However, he found the end zone Sunday, making that three scores in his last five games. Diontae Johnson has been the subject of trade rumors and if he gets dealt, that would make Legette the de facto No. 1 receiver. The trade deadline is next Tuesday, so we will know by then if Johnson is wearing a new jersey. FAAB: $4-$8

Cedric Tillman, CLE - I probably wasn't aggressive enough last week with my endorsement of Tillman, who had has second consecutive solid game with Jameis Winston and finished with 9-7-99-2. He had totaled 21 targets the last two weeks. The problem is he'll face the top team this week in the Chargers against wide receivers and then has a bye Week 10. A matchup with the Saints in Week 11 is very good, but then it's pretty bad until Week 17 against the Ravens. Still, if he's not Cleveland's No. 1 wide receiver, he has to be the 1B to Jerry Jeudy. Also note that Elijah Moore ($2-$4) has crept back into fantasy relevance with 18 targets the last two weeks, which he's turned into 14 catches for 126 yards. FAAB: $4-$8

Ricky Pearsall, SF - It's pretty incredible Pearsall is back on the field considering everything he's been through. He was clearly part of the 49ers' game plan Sunday night, catching all four of his targets and finishing with 77 scrimmage yards. Jauan Jennings is rostered in 59 percent of Yahoo leagues, but that number should dip below the 50 percent threshold at this time next week. Provided Jennings is completely healthy for Week 10, he'd be my preferred target. Get Jennings now if you have the roster for before waivers run next week. But Pearsall will still have a role in the offense come Week 10 even if Jennings is back; it just might not be more than 2-3 targets per game. FAAB: $2-$4

Tight End

SECONDARY TARGETS

Mike Gesicki, CIN - Gesicki led Bengals receivers Sunday with seven catches for 77 yards, putting up his second-best game of the season. He's faced several tough teams his last three games, but now has five fantastic matchups sandwiched around a Week 12 bye. Also, the availability of Tee Higgins seems to be directly affecting Gesicki's targets and fantasy value. FAAB: $2-$4