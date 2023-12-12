NFL Week 15 Picks, Predictions, Props and Best Bets for Every Game

This article is part of our NFL Picks series.

It's been a frustrating puttering of .500-esque picks the past two weeks, but the good news is that I think this slate seems a lot more clear. Of course that's about as close to Murphy's Law as it gets in gambling, so I'll refrain from getting much more confident.

Below you'll find my picks against the spread and on the totals for each game on the Week 15 NFL slate. For more NFL betting content here at RotoWire, check out our NFL picks series with several articles dropping each week.

NFL Week 15 Betting Picks For Each Game

Predictions for NFL Week 15

In this article, we also take a look at NFL Week 15 odds and our predictions for each NFL game.

Home teams are listed last.

Week 14 Record ATS: 6-8-1

Week 14 Record on Totals: 7-7-1

Season Record ATS: 106-96-6

Season Record on Totals: 101-102-5

Chargers vs. Raiders

Game Spread Moneyline Total Chargers vs. Raiders Raiders -3 Las Vegas -155; Los Angeles +130 34

An already miserable Thursday night game became somehow significantly worse with the news that Justin Herbert (finger) would be done for the season. At this point, head coach Brandon Staley remains in place to act as the perfect tank commander for whoever takes over in Los Angeles at the start of the 2024 season.

For those of you unfamiliar with Easton Stick -- and how could you be since Sunday accounted for only his second professional action since being drafted back in 209 -- he's a pretty mobile quarterback with a good enough arm that the play calling "shouldn't" be a bunch of dink and dunks, i.e. not Nick Mullens. That being said, Maxx Crosby can ruin even the best of gameplans, which makes me think the Raiders win this one pretty comfortably.

Spread Pick: Raiders -3

Total Pick: Over 34

Vikings vs. Bengals

Game Spread Moneyline Total Vikings vs. Bengals Bengals -3.5 Cincinnati -185; Minnesota +154 38.5

I never would have guessed a game against Jake Browning and the Bengals would be the big "test" for Brian Flores' defense over the past month, but here we are. There's a number of spreads that I feel comfortably good about, especially if you can shop an extra half-point off, and this is one of them.

Browning is a legitimately capable signal caller and the Bengals have infinitely more weapons on both sides of the ball than Minnesota. This feels like an easy one to me.

Spread Pick: Bengals -3.5

Total Pick: Over 38.5

Steelers vs. Colts

Game Spread Moneyline Total Steelers vs. Colts Colts -2.5 Indianapolis -130; Pittsburgh +110 42

This is just another one that feels pretty obvious. I don't think the Steelers can get away with playing T.J. Watt another game with concussion symptoms, and they could also be without Alex Highsmith (concussion) too.

I'm not sure where I rank Mitchell Trubisky among the litany of backup quarterback options, but he's definitely not completely bottom of the barrel despite his best efforts to earn that mark last Thursday. That being said, Gardner Minshew is easily near the top of the backup list and should have a pretty easy matchup if both pass rushers miss time on a short week.

Spread Pick: Colts -2.5

Total Pick: Under 42

Broncos vs. Lions

Game Spread Moneyline Total Broncos vs. Lions Lions -5 Detroit -238; Denver +190 48

Unlike the previous two games, I have no idea what to make of this contest. I happen to think Denver just isn't a scary team. They win by limiting possessions and mistakes, but if they were ever forced out of their gameplan, the results wouldn't look much different than the drubbing the Dolphins gave them earlier this year. The Broncos just haven't faced many teams that can actual do that over this winning streak.

The Lions absolutely can pile on the points, but Jared Goff has looked like the Jeff Fisher Rams version of Goff over the past three weeks and it's not like the Lions are missing a ton of offensive line or pass catchers. I'm essentially hoping the Lions can stop the bleeding before they completely give away what was an otherwise sealed-tight divisional crown.

Spread Pick: Lions -5

Total Pick: Under 47

Falcons vs. Panthers

Game Spread Moneyline Total Falcons vs. Panthers Falcons -3 Atlanta -162; Carolina +136 35

I'm not eager to throw this into a tease or even a moneyline parlay, but I'd be really surprised if the Falcons lost this one.

Don't get me wrong; Atlanta is a really bad football team and can lose to just about anyone, but the "just about anyone" excludes Carolina, who feels like the Brian Flores led Dolphins a number of years ago before they surprised everyone in the second half of the season and actually got their act together. Divisional games always make me concerned, especially on the road, but on paper the Falcons should just dominate.

Spread Pick: Falcons -3

Total Pick: Over 35

Bears vs. Browns

Game Spread Moneyline Total Bears vs. Browns Browns -3.5 Cleveland -175; Chicago +145 37.5

Maybe I'm making the same mistake I did last week by picking the Lions to cover, but this feels so obvious to me. Joe Flacco is the best quarterback Cleveland has had all season. I know that's a shocking statement given Deshaun Watson started a handful of games, but watch that offense the past couple of weeks and try to refute me.

Yes, both Justin Fields and the defense as a whole has played better, but Flacco is a perfect quarterback for Cleveland's defense. He's capable of making safe reads without checking the ball down constantly and he still appropriately manages the game situation with his otherworldly defense ever-present as a mistake eraser.

Spread Pick: Browns -3.5

Total Pick: Under 37.5

Buccaneers vs. Packers

Game Spread Moneyline Total Buccaneers vs. Packers Packers -3.5 Green Bay -175; Tampa Bay -145 42

I really thought the Packers would win Monday and the fan in me thought they'd win comfortably, but all weekend I was uneasy about a possible letdown. The Packers have always played to their level of competition even dating back to the final years of the Mike McCarthy era, and after two emotional wins against some of the best teams in the league, losing to a third-stringer who still lives with his parents felt entirely on brand for this version of Green Bay.

In the aftermath of yet another classic Joe Barry blunder, I had to remind myself that this was still a young team learning how to win. That was true to begin the season, even more true during the rough stretch of October, and crucially true now with a playoff spot still well within reach. In order to reach those goals, however, this has to be a must-win game.

Doing this article Tuesday means we typically can't take advantage of a ton of prop options, but let this be a reminder to smash whatever over might be possible for Mike Evans yardage, Baker Mayfield passing yards and also Rachaad White total yardage. Barry's bend-and-also-break defensive philosophy means every opposing team will wrack up yardage no matter if it's Patrick Mahomes throwing the ball, or a guy who's best option for an agent dresses like this. All three are absolutely going to eat, which is why teasing the over down just a bit feels like one of the safer bets of the entire year.

Spread Pick: Packers -3.5

Total Pick: Over 42

Jets vs. Dolphins

Game Spread Moneyline Total Jets vs. Dolphins Dolphins -9 Miami -470; New York +360 39.5

I initially had the Dolphins to cover, but the Tyreek Hill injury situation scares me. Yes he was able to play in the second half of Monday's eventual loss to the Titans, but he clearly looked hampered by the injury.

Meanwhile, New York's defense has been dominant for almost the entire season and Zach Wilson seems invigorated since returning to the starting lineup. You always hear the broadcast mention that X quarterback was able to sit behind X starting quarterback and learn a thing or two about the game, but especially this season, I think perversely you can sit behind an obvious dud of a quarterback and see what "not" to do and learn equally as much as the first situation.

Spread Pick: Jets +9

Total Pick: Over 39.5

Giants vs. Saints

Game Spread Moneyline Total Giants vs. Saints Saints -6 New Orleans -265; New York +215 37.5

In what world should the Saints ever be near-touchdown favorites this season? You'd think the sportsbooks would be catering towards the New York market by making the Giants closer to their actual line, but it's been a formula for almost two full seasons now to make wildly incorrectly lines for Big Blue.

I don't know if I'm ballsy enough to say the Giants will win outright. After all, the NFL is lucky enough that Joe Barry only coaches one franchise. But Tommy DeVito and Saquon Barkley will absolutely be able to move the ball against this defense just enough to be in position to score points. I don't think I can say the same for Derek Carr, who is running out of ribs in which to break.

Spread Pick: Giants +6

Total Pick: Under 37.5

Texans vs. Titans

Game Spread Moneyline Total Texans vs. Titans Titans -2.5 Tennessee -130; Houston +110 38

The seal was broken earlier this year when Brock Purdy returned within the week from concussion protocol. Since that point, we've seen a handful of players returning from concussion symptoms early, but the spread sure seems to go counter to C.J. Stroud playing Sunday.

I'm going to take a chance and say he does, it's only because we've seen teams push through the NFL's testing if it's a critical game. I think if Stroud is cleared, you'd see the Texans favored by 3.5 points or more. I know the math probably looks wrong on that one, and it doesn't properly account for the availability of Nico Collins (calf), but one team is absolutely better than the other quarterback health permitted and it's not Tennessee.

Spread Pick: Texans +2.5

Total Pick: Under 38

Chiefs vs. Patriots

Game Spread Moneyline Total Chiefs vs. Patriots Chiefs -9.5 Kansas City -470; New England +360 37

I know there's going to be conversation regarding Kansas City's play over the past month and point to the Patriots at least covering in this one. I'd be truly stunned if they end up losing, but I think an angry and motivated Patrick Mahomes can single-handily eviscerate this version of the Patriots even to the point where he'll cover.

Spread Pick: Chiefs -9.5

Total Pick: Over 37

49ers vs. Cardinals

Game Spread Moneyline Total 49ers vs. Cardinals 49ers -14 San Francisco -950; Arizona +625 48

It's one thing to have this gigantic of a line against the Patriots or some other bottom dweller, and another thing entirely against a Kyler Murray-led offense. I'm incredibly nervous about it, especially as a divisional matchup with a look-ahead moment set up for the 49ers.

But come on. If Brock Purdy is to be the MVP favorite Vegas wants you to believe, this should be no problem for Mr. Irrelevant and San Fran, right?

Spread Pick: 49ers -14

Total Pick: Under 48

Commanders vs. Rams

Game Spread Moneyline Total Commanders vs. Rams Rams -7 Los Angeles -310; Washington +250 49

I don't really know how to bet this one. I think the Rams win, but I wouldn't be surprised if the Commanders cover. And it's to the point where I don't feel great about them even getting tossed into a teaser even though, again I think Los Angeles wins outright.

Same goes with the over/under. I think the over is absolutely the right call, but it doesn't feel worth it to tease down, nor would I feel great about assuming a large total misses. We're to the point of the season where I think Washington might be a permanent stayaway.

Spread Pick: Rams -7

Total Pick: Over 49

Cowboys vs. Bills

Game Spread Moneyline Total Cowboys vs. Bills Bills -2.5 Buffalo -135; +Dallas +114 50.5

What are we doing here? The Cowboys just annihilated the Eagles and the Bills needed officiating help to barely survive against a Chiefs team that might as well have dug its own grave this past month, according to the national media.

I think most of those narratives are bogus, but I do think the Bills are just a so-so team. Whether it's a parlay, teaser or just outright taking the Dallas moneyline, this is a bizarre spread.

Spread Pick: Cowboys +2.5

Total Pick: Under 50.5

Ravens vs. Jaguars

Game Spread Moneyline Total Ravens vs. Jaguars Ravens -3.5 Baltimore -175; Jacksonville +145 43.5

This is the 3.5-point game that makes me nervous. Baltimore is a better team, I know that. I don't think there's much of a home-field advantage in Jacksonville. And yet I'd feel so much better if I could just get a push opportunity with a three-point spread.

So long as Trevor Lawrence is playing the Jaguars will always have an offense that can generate points, but I think it's clear at this point that the defense doesn't provide much resistance against better teams.

Spread Pick: Ravens -3.5

Total Pick: Over 43.5

Eagles vs. Seahawks

Game Spread Moneyline Total Eagles vs. Seahawks Eagles -4 Philadelphia -205; Seattle +170 47.5

That was a pretty predictable loss for the Eagles in Week 14, but if anyone tries to pretend as if the Seahawks are as potent as Dallas, just walk the other way.

I'm not entirely sure this is a "get-right game" because there's a lot of things that need fixing in Philly, but they're just a better overall team and I don't think it's entirely close.

Spread Pick: Eagles -4

Total Pick: Over 47.5

NFL Week 15 Best Bets

Next, we take a look at our favorite Week 15 NFL best bets at the best NFL betting sites. We went 3-3-1 in best bets last week including a handful of plus-money hits. While I'm obligated to pick against the spread above, the best bets section highlights my favorite leans and also tries to take advantage of a few of the parlay props offered as of this writing.

Look ahead at the NFL Week 16 odds as well, if you're interested in getting ahead of the line movement.