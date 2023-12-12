NFL Week 15 Picks, Predictions, Props and Best Bets for Every Game

This article is part of our NFL Picks series.
It's been a frustrating puttering of .500-esque picks the past two weeks, but the good news is that I think this slate seems a lot more clear. Of course that's about as close to Murphy's Law as it gets in gambling, so I'll refrain from getting much more confident.
Below you'll find my picks against the spread and on the totals for each game on the Week 15 NFL slate. For more NFL betting content here at RotoWire, check out our NFL picks series with several articles dropping each week.
NFL Week 15 Betting Picks For Each Game
|Date
|Game Matchup
|Week 15 Picks
|Thursday, December 14
|Chargers vs. Raiders
|Raiders -3, over 34
|Saturday, December 16
|Vikings vs. Bengals
|Bengals -3.5, over 38.5
|Saturday, December 16
|Steelers vs. Colts
|Colts -2.5, under 42
|Saturday, December 16
|Broncos vs. Lions
|Lions -5, under 47
|Sunday, December 17
|Falcons vs. Panthers
|Falcons -3, over 35
|Sunday, December 17
|Bears vs. Browns
|Browns -3.5, under 37.5
|Sunday, December 17
|Buccaneers vs. Packers
|Packers -3.5, over 42
|Sunday, December 17
|Jets vs. Dolphins
|Jets +9, over 39.5
|Sunday, December 17
|Giants vs. Saints
|Giants +6, under 37.5
|Sunday, December 17
|Texans vs. Titans
|Texans +2.5, under 38
|Sunday, December 17
|Chiefs vs. Patriots
|Chiefs -9.5, over 37
|Sunday, December 17
|49ers vs. Cardinals
|49ers -14, under 48
|Sunday, December 17
|Commanders vs. Rams
|Rams -7, over 49
|Sunday, December 17
|Cowboys vs. Bills
|Cowboys +2.5, under 50.5
|Sunday, December 17
|Ravens vs. Jaguars
|Ravens -3.5, over 43.5
|Monday, December 18
|Eagles vs. Seahawks
|Eagles -4, over 47.5
Predictions for NFL Week 15
In this article, we also take a look at NFL Week 15 odds and our predictions for each NFL game.
Home teams are listed last.
Week 14 Record ATS: 6-8-1
Week 14 Record on Totals: 7-7-1
Season Record ATS: 106-96-6
Season Record on Totals: 101-102-5
Chargers vs. Raiders
|Game
|Spread
|Moneyline
|Total
|Chargers vs. Raiders
|Raiders -3
|Las Vegas -155; Los Angeles +130
|34
An already miserable Thursday night game became somehow significantly worse with the news that Justin Herbert (finger) would be done for the season. At this point, head coach Brandon Staley remains in place to act as the perfect tank commander for whoever takes over in Los Angeles at the start of the 2024 season.
For those of you unfamiliar with Easton Stick -- and how could you be since Sunday accounted for only his second professional action since being drafted back in 209 -- he's a pretty mobile quarterback with a good enough arm that the play calling "shouldn't" be a bunch of dink and dunks, i.e. not Nick Mullens. That being said, Maxx Crosby can ruin even the best of gameplans, which makes me think the Raiders win this one pretty comfortably.
Spread Pick: Raiders -3
Total Pick: Over 34
Vikings vs. Bengals
|Game
|Spread
|Moneyline
|Total
|Vikings vs. Bengals
|Bengals -3.5
|Cincinnati -185; Minnesota +154
|38.5
I never would have guessed a game against Jake Browning and the Bengals would be the big "test" for Brian Flores' defense over the past month, but here we are. There's a number of spreads that I feel comfortably good about, especially if you can shop an extra half-point off, and this is one of them.
Browning is a legitimately capable signal caller and the Bengals have infinitely more weapons on both sides of the ball than Minnesota. This feels like an easy one to me.
Spread Pick: Bengals -3.5
Total Pick: Over 38.5
Steelers vs. Colts
|Game
|Spread
|Moneyline
|Total
|Steelers vs. Colts
|Colts -2.5
|Indianapolis -130; Pittsburgh +110
|42
This is just another one that feels pretty obvious. I don't think the Steelers can get away with playing T.J. Watt another game with concussion symptoms, and they could also be without Alex Highsmith (concussion) too.
I'm not sure where I rank Mitchell Trubisky among the litany of backup quarterback options, but he's definitely not completely bottom of the barrel despite his best efforts to earn that mark last Thursday. That being said, Gardner Minshew is easily near the top of the backup list and should have a pretty easy matchup if both pass rushers miss time on a short week.
Spread Pick: Colts -2.5
Total Pick: Under 42
Broncos vs. Lions
|Game
|Spread
|Moneyline
|Total
|Broncos vs. Lions
|Lions -5
|Detroit -238; Denver +190
|48
Unlike the previous two games, I have no idea what to make of this contest. I happen to think Denver just isn't a scary team. They win by limiting possessions and mistakes, but if they were ever forced out of their gameplan, the results wouldn't look much different than the drubbing the Dolphins gave them earlier this year. The Broncos just haven't faced many teams that can actual do that over this winning streak.
The Lions absolutely can pile on the points, but Jared Goff has looked like the Jeff Fisher Rams version of Goff over the past three weeks and it's not like the Lions are missing a ton of offensive line or pass catchers. I'm essentially hoping the Lions can stop the bleeding before they completely give away what was an otherwise sealed-tight divisional crown.
Spread Pick: Lions -5
Total Pick: Under 47
Falcons vs. Panthers
|Game
|Spread
|Moneyline
|Total
|Falcons vs. Panthers
|Falcons -3
|Atlanta -162; Carolina +136
|35
I'm not eager to throw this into a tease or even a moneyline parlay, but I'd be really surprised if the Falcons lost this one.
Don't get me wrong; Atlanta is a really bad football team and can lose to just about anyone, but the "just about anyone" excludes Carolina, who feels like the Brian Flores led Dolphins a number of years ago before they surprised everyone in the second half of the season and actually got their act together. Divisional games always make me concerned, especially on the road, but on paper the Falcons should just dominate.
Spread Pick: Falcons -3
Total Pick: Over 35
Bears vs. Browns
|Game
|Spread
|Moneyline
|Total
|Bears vs. Browns
|Browns -3.5
|Cleveland -175; Chicago +145
|37.5
Maybe I'm making the same mistake I did last week by picking the Lions to cover, but this feels so obvious to me. Joe Flacco is the best quarterback Cleveland has had all season. I know that's a shocking statement given Deshaun Watson started a handful of games, but watch that offense the past couple of weeks and try to refute me.
Yes, both Justin Fields and the defense as a whole has played better, but Flacco is a perfect quarterback for Cleveland's defense. He's capable of making safe reads without checking the ball down constantly and he still appropriately manages the game situation with his otherworldly defense ever-present as a mistake eraser.
Spread Pick: Browns -3.5
Total Pick: Under 37.5
Buccaneers vs. Packers
|Game
|Spread
|Moneyline
|Total
|Buccaneers vs. Packers
|Packers -3.5
|Green Bay -175; Tampa Bay -145
|42
I really thought the Packers would win Monday and the fan in me thought they'd win comfortably, but all weekend I was uneasy about a possible letdown. The Packers have always played to their level of competition even dating back to the final years of the Mike McCarthy era, and after two emotional wins against some of the best teams in the league, losing to a third-stringer who still lives with his parents felt entirely on brand for this version of Green Bay.
In the aftermath of yet another classic Joe Barry blunder, I had to remind myself that this was still a young team learning how to win. That was true to begin the season, even more true during the rough stretch of October, and crucially true now with a playoff spot still well within reach. In order to reach those goals, however, this has to be a must-win game.
Doing this article Tuesday means we typically can't take advantage of a ton of prop options, but let this be a reminder to smash whatever over might be possible for Mike Evans yardage, Baker Mayfield passing yards and also Rachaad White total yardage. Barry's bend-and-also-break defensive philosophy means every opposing team will wrack up yardage no matter if it's Patrick Mahomes throwing the ball, or a guy who's best option for an agent dresses like this. All three are absolutely going to eat, which is why teasing the over down just a bit feels like one of the safer bets of the entire year.
Spread Pick: Packers -3.5
Total Pick: Over 42
Jets vs. Dolphins
|Game
|Spread
|Moneyline
|Total
|Jets vs. Dolphins
|Dolphins -9
|Miami -470; New York +360
|39.5
I initially had the Dolphins to cover, but the Tyreek Hill injury situation scares me. Yes he was able to play in the second half of Monday's eventual loss to the Titans, but he clearly looked hampered by the injury.
Meanwhile, New York's defense has been dominant for almost the entire season and Zach Wilson seems invigorated since returning to the starting lineup. You always hear the broadcast mention that X quarterback was able to sit behind X starting quarterback and learn a thing or two about the game, but especially this season, I think perversely you can sit behind an obvious dud of a quarterback and see what "not" to do and learn equally as much as the first situation.
Spread Pick: Jets +9
Total Pick: Over 39.5
Giants vs. Saints
|Game
|Spread
|Moneyline
|Total
|Giants vs. Saints
|Saints -6
|New Orleans -265; New York +215
|37.5
In what world should the Saints ever be near-touchdown favorites this season? You'd think the sportsbooks would be catering towards the New York market by making the Giants closer to their actual line, but it's been a formula for almost two full seasons now to make wildly incorrectly lines for Big Blue.
I don't know if I'm ballsy enough to say the Giants will win outright. After all, the NFL is lucky enough that Joe Barry only coaches one franchise. But Tommy DeVito and Saquon Barkley will absolutely be able to move the ball against this defense just enough to be in position to score points. I don't think I can say the same for Derek Carr, who is running out of ribs in which to break.
Spread Pick: Giants +6
Total Pick: Under 37.5
Texans vs. Titans
|Game
|Spread
|Moneyline
|Total
|Texans vs. Titans
|Titans -2.5
|Tennessee -130; Houston +110
|38
The seal was broken earlier this year when Brock Purdy returned within the week from concussion protocol. Since that point, we've seen a handful of players returning from concussion symptoms early, but the spread sure seems to go counter to C.J. Stroud playing Sunday.
I'm going to take a chance and say he does, it's only because we've seen teams push through the NFL's testing if it's a critical game. I think if Stroud is cleared, you'd see the Texans favored by 3.5 points or more. I know the math probably looks wrong on that one, and it doesn't properly account for the availability of Nico Collins (calf), but one team is absolutely better than the other quarterback health permitted and it's not Tennessee.
Spread Pick: Texans +2.5
Total Pick: Under 38
Chiefs vs. Patriots
|Game
|Spread
|Moneyline
|Total
|Chiefs vs. Patriots
|Chiefs -9.5
|Kansas City -470; New England +360
|37
I know there's going to be conversation regarding Kansas City's play over the past month and point to the Patriots at least covering in this one. I'd be truly stunned if they end up losing, but I think an angry and motivated Patrick Mahomes can single-handily eviscerate this version of the Patriots even to the point where he'll cover.
Spread Pick: Chiefs -9.5
Total Pick: Over 37
49ers vs. Cardinals
|Game
|Spread
|Moneyline
|Total
|49ers vs. Cardinals
|49ers -14
|San Francisco -950; Arizona +625
|48
It's one thing to have this gigantic of a line against the Patriots or some other bottom dweller, and another thing entirely against a Kyler Murray-led offense. I'm incredibly nervous about it, especially as a divisional matchup with a look-ahead moment set up for the 49ers.
But come on. If Brock Purdy is to be the MVP favorite Vegas wants you to believe, this should be no problem for Mr. Irrelevant and San Fran, right?
Spread Pick: 49ers -14
Total Pick: Under 48
Commanders vs. Rams
|Game
|Spread
|Moneyline
|Total
|Commanders vs. Rams
|Rams -7
|Los Angeles -310; Washington +250
|49
I don't really know how to bet this one. I think the Rams win, but I wouldn't be surprised if the Commanders cover. And it's to the point where I don't feel great about them even getting tossed into a teaser even though, again I think Los Angeles wins outright.
Same goes with the over/under. I think the over is absolutely the right call, but it doesn't feel worth it to tease down, nor would I feel great about assuming a large total misses. We're to the point of the season where I think Washington might be a permanent stayaway.
Spread Pick: Rams -7
Total Pick: Over 49
Cowboys vs. Bills
|Game
|Spread
|Moneyline
|Total
|Cowboys vs. Bills
|Bills -2.5
|Buffalo -135; +Dallas +114
|50.5
What are we doing here? The Cowboys just annihilated the Eagles and the Bills needed officiating help to barely survive against a Chiefs team that might as well have dug its own grave this past month, according to the national media.
I think most of those narratives are bogus, but I do think the Bills are just a so-so team. Whether it's a parlay, teaser or just outright taking the Dallas moneyline, this is a bizarre spread.
Spread Pick: Cowboys +2.5
Total Pick: Under 50.5
Ravens vs. Jaguars
|Game
|Spread
|Moneyline
|Total
|Ravens vs. Jaguars
|Ravens -3.5
|Baltimore -175; Jacksonville +145
|43.5
This is the 3.5-point game that makes me nervous. Baltimore is a better team, I know that. I don't think there's much of a home-field advantage in Jacksonville. And yet I'd feel so much better if I could just get a push opportunity with a three-point spread.
So long as Trevor Lawrence is playing the Jaguars will always have an offense that can generate points, but I think it's clear at this point that the defense doesn't provide much resistance against better teams.
Spread Pick: Ravens -3.5
Total Pick: Over 43.5
Eagles vs. Seahawks
|Game
|Spread
|Moneyline
|Total
|Eagles vs. Seahawks
|Eagles -4
|Philadelphia -205; Seattle +170
|47.5
That was a pretty predictable loss for the Eagles in Week 14, but if anyone tries to pretend as if the Seahawks are as potent as Dallas, just walk the other way.
I'm not entirely sure this is a "get-right game" because there's a lot of things that need fixing in Philly, but they're just a better overall team and I don't think it's entirely close.
Spread Pick: Eagles -4
Total Pick: Over 47.5
NFL Week 15 Best Bets
Next, we take a look at our favorite Week 15 NFL best bets at the best NFL betting sites. We went 3-3-1 in best bets last week including a handful of plus-money hits. While I'm obligated to pick against the spread above, the best bets section highlights my favorite leans and also tries to take advantage of a few of the parlay props offered as of this writing.
BetMGM Best Bets for NFL Week 15
BetMGM offers some of the best odds available for Week 15. If you're not signed up at BetMGM yet, new players at BetMGM can use the BetMGM bonus code ROTOBONUS for a risk-free bet worth up to $1,000. Here are our NFL best bets for Week 15 at BetMGM.
- Bengals -3 (-130)
Caesars Sportsbook Best Bets for NFL Week 15
Caesars Sportsbook also has great betting odds for NFL Week 15. If you are not registered yet, use the Caesars Sportsbook promo code ROTOFULL for a first bet on Caesars.
- TB first drive to cross 50-yard line (-105)
- DAL first drive offensive score (-110)
WynnBET Best Bets for NFL Week 15
WynnBet has a strong menu of NFL Week 15 wagers to choose from, along with competitive odds. Sign up with the WynnBET promo code XROTO for up to $100 in free bets if you have yet to register at WynnBet.
- Texans moneyline (+120)
DraftKings Best Bets for NFL Week 15
DraftKings Sportsbook has special offers for new users just in time for Week 15 of the NFL season. here are our best picks available at DraftKings Sportsbook this week.
- Seven-point four-team teaser (+200) - GB/TB over 34.5, Giants +13, Browns +3.5, Chiefs -2
- Three-team parlay (+366) - Browns moneyline, Packers moneyline, Cowboys +2
FanDuel Best Bets for NFL Week 15
One of the most popular sportsbooks available is FanDuel Sportsbook. Let's take a look at our favorite betting picks with FanDuel odds.
- KC/NE under 19.5 first-half point (-105)
- Two-team parlay (+143) - Eagles moneyline and Ravens moneyline
BetRivers Best Bets for NFL Week 15
BetRivers is an up-and-coming and underrated sportsbook, and they are offering up to $500 in second-chance bets with the BetRivers bonus code. Bettors can use those for these picks on NFL Week 15.
- Two-team parlay (+269) - Colts -2.5 and Cowboys +2.5
PointsBet Best Bets for NFL Week 15
For bettors looking for a unique way to wager, try the PointsBet promo code for our Week 15 NFL picks. You can try "PointsBetting" for Week 15 to maximize your return.
- Cowboys moneyline (+120)
- Chiefs -8.5 (-110)
Look ahead at the NFL Week 16 odds as well, if you're interested in getting ahead of the line movement.