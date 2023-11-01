Streaming Defenses: Week 9 Fantasy Options for Team Defenses

This article is part of our Streaming Defenses series.

Note: These recommendations are limited to team defenses that are rostered on less than 60 percent of teams on Yahoo or 45 percent on ESPN. Any references to fantasy points are based on Yahoo standard scoring, which doesn't include yards allowed.

It's been a brutal year for quarterback injuries, which translates to an easy year for streaming defenses. It does look like a couple QBs have a shot to return from injuries this week, but the list of the wounded grew longer Sunday with Kirk Cousins (Achilles), Matthew Stafford (thumb), Tyrod Taylor (ribs) and Kenny Pickett (rib) all making early exits.

Top Streaming Options for Week 9

1. Atlanta Falcons (vs. MIN)

32% Yahoo, 29% ESPN

Team implied total: 21.0 Opponent implied total: 16.5

Upcoming Ranks (Projected) — Week 10: 5th (at ARI), Week 11: BYE

The Falcons lost one of their better players, DT Grady Jarrett, to an ACL tear in Sunday's loss to Tennessee. His absence will hurt, eventually, but it might not matter the next two weeks against Minnesota and Arizona. The matchup this Sunday is particularly enticing, with Justin Jefferson (hamstring) still on IR and rookie fifth-round pick Jaren Hall likely starting under center. The Vikings' other options at QB are Joshua Dobbs (acquired Tuesday) and Sean Mannion (on the practice squad). Dobbs is probably the best of the bunch, and easily the most experienced, but even an aerospace engineer can't master an NFL playbook in five days.

2. New England Patriots (vs. WAS)

37% Yahoo, 31% ESPN

Team implied total: 22.25 Opponent implied total: 18.75

Upcoming Ranks (Projected) — Week 10: 18th (vs. IND), Week 11: BYE

Sam Howell had arguably his best game yet in Sunday's shootout loss to Philadelphia, including just one sack on 53 dropbacks (after taking at least four sacks each previous week). The Commanders have allowed the fifth most fantasy points to team defenses even after the impressive effort, with the Cardinals, Bills, Bears and Giants all having reached double digits in matchups against Howell. The New England defense hasn't scored more than nine in a game this season, but that's largely due to a brutal schedule featuring matchups with Tua Tagovailoa (twice), Josh Allen, Dak Prescott and Jalen Hurts. A home game against Howell and Co. should help the Pats get back on track.... at least on the defensive side of the ball.

3. Green Bay Packers (vs. LAR)

18% Yahoo, 29% ESPN

Team implied total: 21.5 Opponent implied total: 18.5

Upcoming Ranks (Projected) — Week 10: 19th (at PIT), Week 11: 19th (vs. LAC)

The Packers have played much of the season without LB De'Vondre Campbell and/or CB Jaire Alexander, but both were healthy Sunday against Minnesota and appear to have made it through the loss without any setbacks. Barring surprises on the injury report, this looks like the healthiest Green Bay's defense has been since early September, just in time to host either Brett Rypien or a less-than-full-strength Matthew Stafford (thumb). You're obviously hoping it's Rypien if you add the Packers D/ST, but Stafford on the road with a UCL sprain could also work out fine.

4. Las Vegas Raiders (vs. NYG)

31% Yahoo, 12% ESPN

Team implied total: 20.0 Opponent implied total: 17.5

Upcoming Ranks (Projected) — Week 10: 11th (vs. NYJ), Week 11: 28th (at MIA)

This is the least interesting game of the week, featuring one team that just fired its coach and GM and one team that may start undrafted rookie Tommy DeVito at quarterback. The betting odds seem to imply that Daniel Jones (neck) could be out again, even though he reportedly was cleared for contact prior to Sunday's loss to the Jets. Jones has been bad this year, but I'll still slide the Giants down quite a bit in the rankings if he ends up starting over DeVito.

5. Los Angeles Chargers (at NYJ)

27% Yahoo, 7% ESPN

Team implied total: 22.25 Opponent implied total: 19.25

Upcoming Ranks (Projected) — Week 10: 21st (vs. DET), Week 11: 15th (at GB)

The Jets have allowed the eighth most fantasy points to D/STs despite making their best effort to hide Zach Wilson, who ranks 26th in sack rate (9.5) and 30th in completion percentage (58.3) out of 31 qualified QBs. He's taken multiple sacks in every appearance and fumbled five times (three lost) the past four games. The Chargers defense doesn't scare anyone, but it's at least been better for fantasy than real life, ranking 18th in scoring average (6.9) without the help of any touchdowns. LA is sixth in sacks per game (3.3), with Khalil Mack's seven takedowns making up for a relative down year from Joey Bosa (four in six appearances).

Week 9 Rankings

Cleveland Browns (vs. ARI) New Orleans Saints (vs. CHI) Pittsburgh Steelers (vs. TEN) Atlanta Falcons (vs. MIN) New England Patriots (vs. WAS) Green Bay Packers (vs. LAR) Baltimore Ravens (vs. SEA) Los Angeles Chargers (at NYJ) Las Vegas Raiders (vs. NYG) Indianapolis Colts (at CAR) Houston Texans (vs. TB) New York Giants (at LV) Tennessee Titans (at PIT) Washington Commanders (at NE) Los Angeles Rams (at GB) New York Jets (vs. LAC) Philadelphia Eagles (vs. DAL) Minnesota Vikings (at ATL) Tampa Bay Buccaneers (at HOU) Carolina Panthers (vs. IND)

Looking Ahead to Week 10

Dallas Cowboys (vs. NYG) Baltimore Ravens (vs. CLE) Pittsburgh Steelers (vs. GB) Seattle Seahawks (vs. WAS) Atlanta Falcons (at ARI) Buffalo Bills (vs. DEN) Tampa Bay Buccaneers (vs. TEN) New York Jets (at LVR) Las Vegas Raiders (vs. NYJ) Chicago Bears (vs. CAR) New Orleans Saints (at MIN) Cincinnati Bengals (vs. HOU) San Francisco 49ers (at JAX) Tennessee Titans (at TB) Jacksonville Jaguars (vs. SF) Minnesota Vikings (vs. NO) Carolina Panthers (at CHI) New England Patriots (vs. IND) Green Bay Packers (at PIT) Cleveland Browns (at BAL)

Rest-of-Season Rankings