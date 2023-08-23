Training Camp Notes: Aug. 23

This article is part of our ADP Analysis series.

We're just one day away from the last weekend of preseason games. We keep inching closer to Week 1. Let's take a look at today's news and notes.

Injury Notes

Currently, Jaylen Waddle is missing time with an abdominal injury. Although we won't see him in the final preseason game, the team is optimistic that the third-year WR will be ready for Week 1. Even if Waddle were to miss the season opener, it sounds like his timetable would have him back soon. This news should put fantasy managers at ease when drafting Waddle around pick No. 20.

Although details have yet to emerge, Cole Kmet left Bears' practice early on a cart with an undisclosed injury. With little clarity about the injury, fantasy managers drafting tonight should at least be aware of this news.

Well that didn't take long! DJ Chark is dealing with a hamstring injury. There hasn't been word as to the severity. In the best-case scenario, this is a minor injury. But when spending a later pick on Chark, this is just a reminder that the veteran has a long history of injuries and missed time.

Job Battles