Training Camp Notes: Aug. 23

This article is part of our ADP Analysis series.
We're just one day away from the last weekend of preseason games. We keep inching closer to Week 1. Let's take a look at today's news and notes.
Injury Notes
- Currently, Jaylen Waddle is missing time with an abdominal injury. Although we won't see him in the final preseason game, the team is optimistic that the third-year WR will be ready for Week 1. Even if Waddle were to miss the season opener, it sounds like his timetable would have him back soon. This news should put fantasy managers at ease when drafting Waddle around pick No. 20.
- Although details have yet to emerge, Cole Kmet left Bears' practice early on a cart with an undisclosed injury. With little clarity about the injury, fantasy managers drafting tonight should at least be aware of this news.
- Well that didn't take long! DJ Chark is dealing with a hamstring injury. There hasn't been word as to the severity. In the best-case scenario, this is a minor injury. But when spending a later pick on Chark, this is just a reminder that the veteran has a long history of injuries and missed time.
Job Battles
- Although Josh Jacobs is expected to return to the Raiders before Week 1, the team has indicated they have no interest in trading the veteran back. It's possible that Jacobs ends up playing as a disgruntled employee this year. As to whether Jacobs' unhappiness results in his on-field performance is a complete unknown.
- After signing Ezekiel Elliott this month, the Patriots wasted little time getting him into the mix. In addition to the veteran previously seeing rushing attempts in practices, Elliott is seeing more work as a receiver. Maybe this means little when the regular season begins. However, with the Patriots' aggressiveness in bringing in a veteran back this offseason, it certainly looks like Rhamondre Stevenson could cede a significant number of snaps. Stevenson typically is drafted as a top 10 RB. The more work he loses, the more difficult it will be for him to be a value in drafts.
- Dak Prescott said that Jake Ferguson will become a big-time player in the NFL. Tight ends who have played with Prescott typically are very solid for fantasy. During the past two years, Dalton Schultz benefited from being in that spot despite very little ability to run after the catch. In limited action, Ferguson had a 79th-percentile yards after the catch rate last year. The second-year TE could be a profitable late pick in leagues where two or more TEs are rostered.
- Corey Davis announced his retirement on Wednesday. He was set to play in a rotational role. Without Davis, Allen Lazard could see an uptick in snaps and production. Lazard is being drafted outside the top-55 WRs in average drafts. The potential for increased usage may move Lazard a few spots up the rankings.
- Throughout the summer, it appeared that Trey Lance was trending downward with each passing week. It is now confirmed that Sam Darnold will open the year as the 49ers' backup QB and Lance will be the No. 3. Even though Darnold has shown flashes of being good, each job he had ended with him struggling. If Brock Purdy misses time, it may be interesting to see if Darnold can be an effective starter in Kyle Shanahan's offense.
- For those who use kickers, Eddy Pineiro has no competition for the Panthers' placekicking job. With Carolina not expected to be a high-powered offense, Pineiro likely will finish outside the top-20 kickers.