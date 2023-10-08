Waiver Wire ‘Early Watch’ for Week 6

This article is part of our NFL Waiver Wire series.

This article will come out every Sunday night. It's not expected to be a deep dive. Instead, we'll explore players who had atypical workload and/or opportunity during the Sunday games. We won't be paying attention to whether these players will be available in most leagues. The hope is that you become aware of the short-term usage change. If you're looking for detailed waiver wire coverage, we'll have two weekly articles to set you up. On Tuesday, Kevin Payne will publish the weekly pickups. Then on Wednesday, Dan Marcus will provide you with deep dives. Quarterbacks Gardner Minshew took over for an injured Anthony Richardson (shoulder). He's one of the best backups in the league, and he would continue leading the Colts if Richardson misses time.

Tyrod Taylor completed nine of 12 passes in relief of Daniel Jones (neck). Should Jones miss time, Taylor would step in.

Bailey Zappe has now taken over for Mac Jones late in two straight blowout losses. It's possible he gets a longer look. Running Backs Tyjae Spears sees nearly 10 carries per week, including targets, as Derrick Henry's backup. He has at least 55 scrimmage yards in three of the last four games.

Jaleel McLaughlin had nine carries and four targets, which he turned into 89 yards and a TD. It's possible he continues to see work when Javonte Williams (hip) returns.

Justice Hill seems to have shaken off his toe injury. He handled seven carries, including a red-zone TD, along with four targets.