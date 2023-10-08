Waiver Wire ‘Early Watch’ for Week 6

This article is part of our NFL Waiver Wire series.
This article will come out every Sunday night. It's not expected to be a deep dive. Instead, we'll explore players who had atypical workload and/or opportunity during the Sunday games. We won't be paying attention to whether these players will be available in most leagues. The hope is that you become aware of the short-term usage change. If you're looking for detailed waiver wire coverage, we'll have two weekly articles to set you up. On Tuesday, Kevin Payne will publish the weekly pickups. Then on Wednesday, Dan Marcus will provide you with deep dives.
Quarterbacks
- Gardner Minshew took over for an injured Anthony Richardson (shoulder). He's one of the best backups in the league, and he would continue leading the Colts if Richardson misses time.
- Tyrod Taylor completed nine of 12 passes in relief of Daniel Jones (neck). Should Jones miss time, Taylor would step in.
- Bailey Zappe has now taken over for Mac Jones late in two straight blowout losses. It's possible he gets a longer look.
Running Backs
- Tyjae Spears sees nearly 10 carries per week, including targets, as Derrick Henry's backup. He has at least 55 scrimmage yards in three of the last four games.
- Jaleel McLaughlin had nine carries and four targets, which he turned into 89 yards and a TD. It's possible he continues to see work when Javonte Williams (hip) returns.
- Justice Hill seems to have shaken off his toe injury. He handled seven carries, including a red-zone TD, along with four targets.
This article will come out every Sunday night. It's not expected to be a deep dive. Instead, we'll explore players who had atypical workload and/or opportunity during the Sunday games. We won't be paying attention to whether these players will be available in most leagues. The hope is that you become aware of the short-term usage change. If you're looking for detailed waiver wire coverage, we'll have two weekly articles to set you up. On Tuesday, Kevin Payne will publish the weekly pickups. Then on Wednesday, Dan Marcus will provide you with deep dives.
Quarterbacks
- Gardner Minshew took over for an injured Anthony Richardson (shoulder). He's one of the best backups in the league, and he would continue leading the Colts if Richardson misses time.
- Tyrod Taylor completed nine of 12 passes in relief of Daniel Jones (neck). Should Jones miss time, Taylor would step in.
- Bailey Zappe has now taken over for Mac Jones late in two straight blowout losses. It's possible he gets a longer look.
Running Backs
- Tyjae Spears sees nearly 10 carries per week, including targets, as Derrick Henry's backup. He has at least 55 scrimmage yards in three of the last four games.
- Jaleel McLaughlin had nine carries and four targets, which he turned into 89 yards and a TD. It's possible he continues to see work when Javonte Williams (hip) returns.
- Justice Hill seems to have shaken off his toe injury. He handled seven carries, including a red-zone TD, along with four targets.
- Eric Gray had more carries than Matt Breida with Saquon Barkley out. It's possible Gray could push Breida for backup work behind Barkley.
- Craig Reynolds had seven carries as David Montgomery's backup with Jahmyr Gibbs out. If Gibbs misses additional time, Reynolds should see usage.
Wide Receivers
- Josh Downs continues to see excellent usage. He's only had one game with fewer than five targets this year. His 97 yards this week was easily his best performance of the season.
- DJ Chark has 20 targets over his last three games, and he's scored two TDs during that time.
- Trenton Irwin caught eight-of-10 targets for 60 yards while subbing in for Tee Higgins. If Higgins misses another game, Irwin could be a one-week fantasy option.
- Cedrick Wilson was targeted four times in his return from IR as River Cracraft (on IR for at least two more games). Wilson caught all four targets for 52 yards. Hey, it's a piece of the Dolphins offense.
- Brandon Powell was targeted six times in a game Justin Jefferson (hamstring) missed time. If Jefferson misses time, Powell should see a role in three-WR sets.
- Deonte Harty has been targeted two-to-four times in each game, though he has not posted much yardage. The 62 yards he had this week was the first time he was over 15 yards. However, he is seeing weekly opportunities.
Tight Ends
- Jonnu Smith has six-to-eight targets with no fewer than 37 yards in each of his last four games. Both Smith and Kyle Pitts appear to be the Falcons' target leaders.
- Tyler Conklin has consistently seen five-to-six targets with Zach Wilson at QB. Conklin has at least 50 yards in three of his last four games.