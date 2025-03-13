DraftKings LIV Golf DFS Picks: Singapore Cash and GPP Strategy

This article is part of our DFS Golf series.

LIV Golf Singapore

Purse: $20M individual, $5 million team

Winner's share: $4M individual, $3M team

Location: Sentosa Golf Club, Singapore

Course: The Serapong

Yardage: 7,406

Par: 71

Tournament Preview

The LIV Golf league resumed play last weekend in Hong Kong following a three week break. It was the second year in a row that Hong Kong Golf Club hosted a LIV Golf tournament, and 2024 champion Abraham Ancer entered the weekend looking to become the first golfer in the league to successfully defend their title.

Ancer carded back-to-back five-under 65 rounds over the final two days of the tournament, but he fell short of his bid defense to finish T12. Instead, victory went to Fireballs GC teammate and captain Sergio Garcia, who went bogey free over the final two rounds to beat out a surging Dean Burmester by three strokes. It was Garcia's second individual trophy of his LIV Golf career, and his par putt on the 18th hole also secured Fireballs GC the win in the team event by one stroke over Stinger GC.

With three tournaments down, the LIV Golf individual and team standings are starting to take shape. Garica's victory in Hong Kong, coupled with his T6 finish in Riyadh, has him at the top of the standings with 54 points. There's no room for error, however, as Legion XIII captain Jon Rahm -- who has still yet to finish outside the top-10 of a LIV Golf tournament he completed -- sits second with 53.50 points while Burmester is third with 51.66 points. Rounding out the top five of the individual standings are Adrian Meronk and Joaquin Niemann, winners of LIV Golf Riyadh and Adelaide, respectively. Fireballs GC are the only team to have three players in the top-10 of the individual standings (Garcia, Ancer and David Puig).

Individual Standings

Team Standings

Fireballs GC - 72.00 points Legion XIII - 62.00 points Ripper GC - 34.00 points Stinger GC - 25.50 points Torque GC - 24.00 points Crushers GC - 24.00 points

Legion XIII started out the 2025 season the same way they did in 2024 with a victory in the first tournament of the year (Riyadh), but Fireballs GC have gone back-to-back in Adelaide and Hong Kong. The all-Australian Ripper GC are in a distant third thanks to their podium finishes in Riyadh and Hong Kong.

Champions Profile

Sentosa Golf Club in Singapore is the location of the next LIV Golf event, and the second of three league tournaments held in Asia (Hong Kong last weekend, South Korea in May). There are two courses at Sentosa, and the Serapong will be used once again for the 2025 season. It's also been host to the Singapore Open, which has been won by two LIV Golfers; Garcia (2018) and Ian Poulter (2013).

The par-71 Serapong measures at 7,406 yards, significantly longer than Hong Kong (6,711 yards). Long drivers will have an opportunity to gain strokes on certain holes, such as the par-5 18th (Gooch used driver on that hole in 2023 to reach the green in two both in the final round and on the first playoff hole, which ultimately helped him outlast Garcia). Scrambling out of trouble will help, too, as demonstrated by Koepka in 2024 who led the field in that category. The "Dragon's Tail" represents holes 3-7 on the Sentosa course, with the green of the par-four fifth hole fiercely guarded by a long bunker on the right hand side. The par-4 13th hole was last year's most difficult hole (4.17 stroke average), while the par-5 18th (reachable in two shots) was the easiest (4.43 stroke average). Check out the LIV Golf website to learn more about Sentosa Golf Club and the Serapong course.

The first tournament in 2023 saw Garica nearly capture his first LIV Golf individual trophy before ultimately falling short to Talor Gooch on the first playoff hole. It was the second of three wins for Gooch, which propelled him to the 2023 Individual Championship. Gooch finished the 2024 tournament in fourth, as Brooks Koepka became the first four-time LIV Golf winner by beating out Cameron Smith and Marc Leishman by one stroke. Koepka went on to win a fifth trophy later in the year, beating Rahm by one stroke on the first playoff hole in Greenbrier.

DraftKings Value Picks

Based on a Standard $50k Salary Cap

Tier 1 Values

Jon Rahm (Captain, Legion XIII) - $11,500 (Odds at the DraftKings Sportsbook: +600)

Rahm got off to a slow start in Hong Kong, but he went 10-under across the final two rounds to finish T6 and keep his top-10 finish streak intact. His accuracy is middle of the pack (60.32 percent), but the Legion XIII captain ranks third in both GIR (77.16 percent) and birdies per round (5.22) and fifth in scrambling opportunities (70.27 percent). Rahm finished T10 in Singapore last year and scored better rounds as the tournament progressed.

Tyrrell Hatton (Legion XIII) - $10,500 (+850)

Hatton -- who finished fourth in the 2024 LIV Golf individual standings -- got off to a good start with a T6 finish in Riyadh, but he's gone T23-T20 over the last two tournaments. He's the league leader in scrambling (80.95 percent), ranks T9 in GIR (74.07 percent) and top-20 in putts per hole (1.60) and driving distance (298.4 yards). Hatton performed well in Singapore last year and finished tied for fifth thanks to a five-under 66 final round.

Sergio Garcia (Captain, Fireballs GC) - $9,600 (+1200)

Garcia's second LIV Golf victory was more dominant and less stressful than his win in Andalucia in 2024, when he beat out Anirban Lahiri on the first playoff hole. Garcia entered the final round tied with Paul Casey and Peter Uihlein for the clubhouse lead, but Garcia surged to a dominant lead and finished the tournament with a bogey-free, seven-under 65 round. Garcia's salary has jumped up by $600 following his victory in Hong Kong, but the Spaniard is still cheaper than the likes of Bryson DeChambeau ($10,300) and Koepka ($9,800) and is in better form through the first three LIV Golf tournaments. Garica is the most accurate golfer off the tee this season (75.40 percent) and ranks top-3 in scrambling opportunities, putts per hole and birdies per round.

Tier 2 Values

Tom McKibbin (Legion XIII) - $8,900 (+2500)

McKibbin has fit in seamlessly into the LIV Golf league, with the 22-year-old Northern Irishman finishing in the top-10 in each of the last two tournaments and sitting 11th in the standings with 26.63 points. McKibbin's accuracy off the tee needs some work (58.73 percent), but he ranks in the top-5 in driving distance and GIR and top-20 in scrambling opportunities, putts per hole and birdies per round.

Abraham Ancer (Fireballs GC) - $8,800 (+2200)

Ancer has put his T42 finish in Riyadh past him and has gone T2-T12 over the last two LIV Golf tournaments. He ranks in the top-15 in driving accuracy, GIR and birdies per round, and he would be in strong contention in Singapore if he can improve on his putting and scrambling games. Ancer finished 47th in Singapore in 2023, but he improved to T10 in 2024.

Marc Leishman (Ripper GC) - $8,500 (+2000)

Leishman went nine-under across the final two rounds to climb to a T12 finish, and the Australian has finished in the top-15 in two of the first three LIV Golf tournaments of the season. He ranks T5 in the league in putts per hole (1.57), sixth in scrambling opportunities (70.21 percent) and T15 in birdies per round (4.33).

Tier 3 Values

Talor Gooch (Smash GC) - $7,600 (+5000)

Including Gooch on this list isn't due to his play so far this season. The 2023 LIV Golf individual champion has finished T44-T51-49 through the first three tournaments and ranks in the bottom half of the field across most statistical categories. The hope here is that Gooch's familiarity and success on the Serapong course -- where he won in 2023 and finished fourth in 2024 -- will be enough for him to recapture his old form.

Charl Schwartzel (Stinger GC) - $7,300 (+10000)

Despite ranking T51 in GIR (66.05 percent), Schwartzel has registered two consecutive top-20 finishes. Part of that can be attributed to his putting and scrambling games, which he ranks T5 (1.57 putts per hole) and 10th (69.09 percent), respectively. He's been above average in his accuracy off the tee (63.49 percent), which should allow him to stay out of trouble in Singapore.

Harold Varner III (4Aces GC) - $7,300 (+7000)

It's been a nice start to 2025 for Varner III, who has as many points through the first three tournaments this year (13.80) than he did in all of 2024 (13.75). He's at the top of the league in GIR (77.78 percent), sixth in driving accuracy (68.25 percent) and seventh in scrambling (69.44 percent). He's middle of the pack in birdies made, which can be attributed to his below-averaging putting performance (1.65 putts per hole - T41), but a fix to that part of his game would put Varner in contention for his first LIV Golf trophy since DC in 2023.

Tier 4 Values

Kevin Na (Captain, Iron Heads GC) - $7,100 (+7000)

Na has had previous success in Singapore, finishing 21st in 2023 and T7 in 2024. He ranks T9 in driving accuracy this season (65.87 percent) and top-20 in putting average and scrambling. He would be in contention for a top-10 finish were he to improve on his approach game to the green (66.67 percent GIR - T44).

Phil Mickelson (Captain, HyFlyers GC) - $6,900 (+12000)

Mickelson appears to be well past the shoulder injury that prevented him from playing in Riyadh in early February. The HyFlyers GC captain finished third in Hong Kong after going 11-under across the final two rounds of the tournament, which is his best performance at a LIV Golf tournament. He's T4 in the field in driving accuracy (71.43 percent) and T12 in putts per hole (1.59), and while he's middle of the pack in scrambling and GIR, Mickelson's ability to read a course on any given day should give him an edge heading into Singapore.

Max Lee (Wild Card) - $6,600 (+15000)

Lee earned his first points of the LIV Golf season thanks to his T12 performance in Hong Kong. He ranks third in driving accuracy (72.22 percent), which should allow him to stay out of trouble on the Serapong course. It would be quite a statement if Lee -- who was not picked up by a team in the offseason despite winning the LIV Golf Promotions tournament in December -- is able to put together another strong outing.

