DraftKings LIV Golf DFS Picks: Adelaide Cash and GPP Strategy

This article is part of our DFS Golf series.

LIV Golf Adelaide

Purse: $20M individual, $5 million team

Winner's share: $4M individual, $3M team

Location: Adelaide, South Australia

Course: The Grange Golf Club

Yardage: 6,946

Par: 72

For more information, check out RotoWire's LIV Golf Optimizer.

Tournament Preview

We're now at the halfway point of the 2024 LIV Golf Season. Three weeks ago, Stinger GC's Dean Burmester won his first individual tournament of the league, outlasting Fireball GC captain Sergio Garcia on the second playoff hole. Legion XIII, the debutant team led by captain Jon Rahm, defeated RangeGoats GC by one stroke to capture their second team trophy and move to second place in the standings.

It's also been two weeks since 13 LIV Golfers represented the league at the Masters at Augusta National Golf Club. Ripper GC captain and hometown hero Cameron Smith used a one-under 71 to finish in a tie for sixth place in the first major of the year. Crushers GC captain Bryson DeChambeau got off to a hot start with a seven-under 65 to lead after the first round, before cooling off for T6 finish with Smith. Legion XIII's Tyrrell Hatton rounded up the LIV representation in the top-10 with a T9 finish, earning him an invitation to the Masters for 2025.

4Aces GC's Patrick Reed (T12), and Torque GC captain Joaquin Niemann (T22) rounded out the LIV Golfers who finished in the top-25 at Augusta National. 2023 Masters champion Rahm finished T45 along with Crushers GC captain Brooks Koepka, while HyFlyers GC Phil Mickelson managed to make the cut for the 28th time in his career, finishing in a tie for 43rd. Those who missed the cut at Augusta -- including 4Aces Captain Dustin Johnson and Garcia -- will put their disappointing performances in the past and focus on what is ahead -- the Grange Golf Club in southern Australia.

The LIV Golf Circuit will make its first appearance in the Southern Hemisphere this year. The Grange Golf Club served as the hosts for the first time in 2023 and welcomed in over 77,000 fans. The tournament was such a success that it earned the award for "World's Best Golf Event" by the World Golf Awards for 2023. Both the West and East courses of Grange will be combined to create a composite layout, and the players and fans in attendance should expect good weather over the three-day event. Converting on GIR opportunities will be crucial in Adelaide, especially given that all but four players in last year's field finished the event even-par or better, and nearly half of the field finished 10-under or lower.

Below is a snapshot of the individual and team standings as LIV Golf heads down under.

Individual Standings

Team Standings

Crushers GC - 104 points Legion XIII - 78 points Torque GC - 68 points Smash GC - 53.50 points Stinger GC - 50 points

DraftKings Value Picks

Based on a Standard $50k Salary Cap

Tier 1 Values

Jon Rahm - $11,900 (Winning odds at the DraftKings Sportsbook: +750)

Rahm has consistently held the highest DFS salary of all the LIV Golfers. However, as I mentioned in my LIV Golf Miami DFS column, that salary and selection in your lineups is warranted until further notice. He is the only player in the field to have finished in the top 10 in all five LIV Golf tournaments, with his best performance coming in Miami with a T4 placement, and you know the Spaniard will be looking to rebound from his T45 finish at the Masters. Rahm leads the way with 76 total birdies (5.07 per round), and his 74.81 percent GIR ranks second among all players.

Tyrrell Hatton - $10,000 (+1100)

Hatton, one of the other newcomers to LIV Golf along with Rahm, is rounding into form nicely over the last month. He finished T4 in Miami and had a real shot at capturing his first LIV Golf trophy. Hatton followed that up with a T9 finish at the Masters, which was his best performance at Augusta National Golf Club. He has one of the best putting games in the league, with his 1.54 putts per hole ranking fourth in the field, while also ranking T8 in scrambling (66.67 percent) and T11 in birdies (64, 4.27 per round).

Cameron Smith - $9,900 (+900)

There was some uncertainty around how Smith would perform at the Masters after he withdrew from LIV Golf Miami following the first round with food poisoning. Those concerns quickly faded away, however, as his T6 finish at Augusta National marked the fifth time since 2018 that the Australian finished in the top-10 at the Masters. Smith leads the LIV Golf field with 1.49 putts per hole, and he finished T3 at last year's event.

Tier 2 Values

Talor Gooch - $9,400 (+1100)

Gooch used back-to-back rounds of 62 to race out to a dominant lead in last year's event, eventually winning by three strokes. It was the first of three individual trophies for Gooch last season, which propelled him to the individual championship. He's coming off his third top-10 finish with a T9 placement in Miami, and he sits 10th in the individual standings with 50.80 points. He ranks top-10 in scrambling, fairway accuracy, birdies and putting average.

Abraham Ancer - $9,400 (+2200)

Ancer followed up his LIV Golf Hong Kong victory with a T9 finish in Miami. He's finished in the top-15 in each of the last three events, which has propelled him to fifth in the individual standings. Ancer is tied with Graeme McDonald with the best fairway accuracy in the field (64.29 percent), while ranking fifth in birdies (69, 4.60 per round), T10 in putts per hole (1.57) and 11th in GIR (71.48 percent).

Paul Casey - $8,800 (+2500)

After falling in the playoffs at LIV Golf Hong Kong, Casey came back to finish with a respectable T14 placement in Miami. He has finished in the top-15 in every event outside of Jeddah, and he sits in eighth place in the individual standings behind Crushers GC teammate and captain DeChambeau. Casey ranks second behind Oosthuizen in scrambling (73.91 percent), third in GIR (74.4

Tier 3 Values

Carlos Ortiz - $8,300 (+2800)

After a slow start to the LIV Golf season, Ortiz finished in the top-15 in the last three events, including a T4 placement in Hong Kong. He sits 20th in the individual standings with 23.42 points, and his latest performances have helped Torque GC place in the top five in each event. Ortiz ranks T9 in GIR (72.22 percent) and T14 in birdies (63, 4.2 per round).

Richard Bland - $7,900 (+3500)

Bland's rank of 22nd in the individual standings isn't reflective of his consistent play this season. His T14 finish in Miami marked the fourth time he's finished in the top-15 in LIV Golf tournaments this year. His 75.19 percent GIR is best in the field ahead of Rahm, and Bland ranks top-20 in fairway accuracy, birdies and scrambling.

Peter Uihlein - $7,700 (+4500)

Uihlein has had an up-and-down season so far, as evidenced by his T51 finish in Mayakoba and T2 in the next tournament in Las Vegas. He's familiar with the Grange Golf course, as he finished T7 in Adelaide last season, and he's coming off a T3 finish at the Saudi Open as part of the Asian Tour. Uihlein ranks T6 with 1.56 putts per hole, which could translate nicely on the fast-paced greens at Grange.

Tier 4 Values

Sebastian Munoz - $7,300 (+6500)

After starting with finishes of T13 and T9, Munoz hasn't cracked the top-20 in each of the last three LIV Golf events. That's in spite of the fact that he ranks second (yes, second) in the league with 73 birdies (4.87 per round), as well as T9 in fairway accuracy (59.52 percent), T16 in GIR (70.37 percent) and T20 in putts (1.59 per hole). If he can clean up his scrambling, he could be a sneaky low-salary pick for Adelaide.

Kevin Na - $7,200 (+5000)

Na followed up his T6 performance in Hong Kong with a T24 placement in Miami. His statistics this season haven't quite matched up to his finishes and spot in the season standings. Na ranks third in scrambling (70.33 percent), T6 in putting average (1.56) and T9 in both fairway accuracy (59.52 percent) and birdies (65, 4.33 per round). Na finished T11 in Adelaide last season.

Matt Jones - $6,900 (+13000)

The Australian will look to make better on his 42nd place finish in Adelaide last season. One strength Jones has in his arsenal is his putting, as he ranks third in the field with 1.52 putts per round while also ranking 14th in scrambling (64.76 percent).

Take a spin thtough the Sportsbook Promo Codes before wagering on LIV Golf Adelaide.

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire.