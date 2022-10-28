FanDuel NHL: Friday Targets

This article is part of our FanDuel NHL series.

SLATE PREVIEW

There are six games Friday night with the Jets, Bruins and Canucks playing the second half of their back-to-back with travel in between.

It's worth noting most of the teams are coming off multi-day breaks as the Penguins, Knights, Devils, Avalanche, Jackets and Coyotes last played Tuesday while the Hurricanes haven't seen action since Monday after a long West Coast road trip.

Salaries quoted are for the All Day slates.

GOALIES

Tristan Jarry, PIT at VAN ($8,800): This should be an easy assignment for Jarry, who has never lost to the Canucks and carries a career 1.71 GAA and .941 save percentage against them. Vancouver's effort has been better of late, but their already-thin lineup might be tired after playing on the road last night in Seattle. J.T. Miller looked in pain blocking a shot at the final buzzer. If he can't go, that takes out a top scoring threat.

Logan Thompson, VGK vs. ANH ($8,200): Thompson is having a fantastic start to the season and with each passing game further solidifies himself as a No. 1 goalie. The Ducks shouldn't pose a tough challenge as they're barely averaging over two goals per game and the Golden Knights can easily provide enough goal support even if the Anaheim offense exceeds expectations.

David Rittich, WPG at ARI ($8,200): Rittich is expected to start, and it will be just his second appearance of the season. While he's clearly a backup-calibre goalie, he at least has enjoyed moderate success against the Coyotes during his career allowing five goals across two games. The Jets shouldn't have much trouble providing offense for Rittich to earn the win.

VALUE PLAYS

Max Comtois, ANH at VGK ($3,800): Comtois has only netted one goal in seven games, but he's slated to skate on the top trio with Trevor Zegras and Troy Terry. And according to naturalstattrick.com, that unit is generating over a shot per minute at 5-on-5 with 12:13 TOI while representing the Ducks' best option to score.

Kent Johnson, CBJ vs. BOS ($4,700): Johnson's riding a four-game point streak and expected to play on the second line with Boone Jenner and Gustav Nyquist. All three will also skate on the second power play.

LINE STACKS

Penguins at Canucks

Sidney Crosby (C - $10,000), Rickard Rakell (W - $4,800), Bryan Rust (W - $6,800)

The Pens are coming off a 4-1 loss to the Flames, and who's one of the best and most competitive players in the league? Yup, Crosby. And with Rust replacing Danton Heinen on the top line, they should be a far more dangerous trio. The Canucks are expected to start backup Spencer Martin and their defense continues to be porous.

Golden Knight vs. Ducks

William Karlsson (C - $5,100), Reilly Smith (W - $4,900), Jonathan Marchessault (W - $6,800)

This has been the Knights' longest-tenured unit, and it's because they're so reliable. Jack Eichel's group boasts more talent, but it's always been the "Misfits Line" that has come through for the Knights. They're 20-4-0 all-time against the Ducks and the trio have combined for 51 points against them over that span.

Bruins at Blue Jackets

Patrice Bergeron (C - $7,300), Brad Marchand (W - $6,900), Jake DeBrusk (W - $6,400)

Marchand notched three points in his season debut while Bergeron and DeBrusk added an assist each. It doesn't look like Marchand has missed a step and his return also elevates Bergeron and DeBrusk's fantasy value. The Jackets are expected to go with Elvis Merzlikins, who's struggling with a .863 Sv% so far.

DEFENSEMEN

Dougie Hamilton, NJ vs. COL ($5,600): The first instinct is to grab Cale Makar ($7,500) because he's the best defenseman, but this will be an interesting matchup because the Devils have dominated puck possession all season with Jersey and Colorado ranked second and sixth, respectively. Hamilton has registered three assists in his last two games and offers plenty of offensive upside.

David Jiricek, CBJ vs. BOS ($3,500): Jiricek was the Jackets' first pick at sixth overall in the 2022 Draft and is set to make his NHL debut after getting called up to fill in for the injured Adam Boqvist, Jake Bean and Nick Blankenburg. Columbus's second pair will feature Jiricek with Vladislav Gavrikov, and the rookie is projected to quarterback the second power-play unit. That's an indication the club plan on giving him quite a bit of playing time, which means he's also a solid value play.

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire.