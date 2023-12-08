NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week

This article is part of our NHL Waiver Wire series.

Ivan Barbashev , VGK (Yahoo: 32%): The Golden Knights acquired Barbashev at the trade deadline and he immediately paid off, producing 16 points in his final 22 regular-season games before going off for 18 more en route to a Cup victory. Not much scoring came from the opening seven weeks this season, though contributions came from other areas. Barbashev has gotten back on track with a goal and four assists across four outings alongside seven shots, six blocks and four hits. Vegas's second power play is a solid crew, and so is teaming up with Jack Eichel and Mark Stone at even-strength.

Keep calm and adjust when necessary. Make sure you check the resources EVERY DAY — preferably multiple times. And this column is here every week to help, or at least try.

The same goes when analyzing your fantasy rosters. You may look at them one week and feel the problems are minimal or nonexistent. And then the next week, panic sets in after a couple players get hurt and/or some receive less ice time or diminished roles.

All the real-life teams have roughly played 25 games, so we have a good idea where they're headed. That is, unless current injuries, trends, depth charts, analytics, inflation and the wind direction are also considered. (And don't forget to divide that by two!)

All the real-life teams have roughly played 25 games, so we have a good idea where they're headed. That is, unless current injuries, trends, depth charts, analytics, inflation and the wind direction are also considered. (And don't forget to divide that by two!)

The same goes when analyzing your fantasy rosters. You may look at them one week and feel the problems are minimal or nonexistent. And then the next week, panic sets in after a couple players get hurt and/or some receive less ice time or diminished roles.

Keep calm and adjust when necessary. Make sure you check the resources EVERY DAY — preferably multiple times. And this column is here every week to help, or at least try.

(Rostered rates as of Dec. 8)

Forwards

Ivan Barbashev, VGK (Yahoo: 32%): The Golden Knights acquired Barbashev at the trade deadline and he immediately paid off, producing 16 points in his final 22 regular-season games before going off for 18 more en route to a Cup victory. Not much scoring came from the opening seven weeks this season, though contributions came from other areas. Barbashev has gotten back on track with a goal and four assists across four outings alongside seven shots, six blocks and four hits. Vegas's second power play is a solid crew, and so is teaming up with Jack Eichel and Mark Stone at even-strength.

Jake Neighbours, STL (Yahoo: 21%): Neighbours is seriously entering Kirill Marchenko territory with 10 goals and an assist so far (compared to 21 and four from the latter last year). The 21-year-old wasn't receiving much ice time until he potted goals in consecutive mid-November appearances that lasted until the end of the month with a total of eight points. Since that initial scoring burst, Neighbours has also chipped in with 24 shots, 16 hits and nine blocks. His involvement has remained high on 18-plus minutes, including a place on the Blues' lead man-advantage, where he's registered a PPG.

Alex Killorn, ANH (Yahoo: 18%): A preseason finger injury delayed Killorn's Anaheim debut for three weeks. Only a goal and three assists would come from his first 12 matchups, though two of those points were established on the top power play. That's a position Killorn became familiar with during his time in Tampa, having recorded 72 PPPs over his final seven seasons. If we go back to Nov. 19, he's managed five points – one of those in the form of another PPG – and 29 shots. You're not going to find many forwards available in roughly four of every five Yahoo! leagues who skate on the first line in multiple scoring situations, so you may want to grab Killorn before things potentially click when Trevor Zegras and Mason McTavish return.

Marco Rossi, MIN (Yahoo: 14%): It's taken some time for Rossi to fully get back to speed, but the wait seems to be worth it. Things weren't looking great initially, but the seven goals and seven assists in the last 19 games are a great sign. And playing between Kirill Kaprizov and Mats Zuccarello on the first trio during five-on-five has helped those numbers. The fact Rossi is on the second power play shouldn't be an issue as he'll eventually move up based on his skills and the rapport he already shares with those talented wingers.

Mikael Granlund, SJ (Yahoo: 14%): Maybe the Sharks aren't as terrible as we originally thought? Wins from five of their last seven while scoring 28 times has been quite the turnaround from a team that was barely averaging a goal per game. Tomas Hertl (at 39 percent) leads with 23 points and 66 shots, but there's another San Jose forward with similar numbers who's significantly more available, and that's Granlund. The duo occupy the top two center spots and average just under 21 minutes. They work together on the lead man-advantage and list similar points-per-game results. Granlund may not offer the same historical consistency as Hertl, but he's a leading contributor on a club that appears to have figured it out offensively.

Alex Kerfoot, ARI (Yahoo: 13%): It's amazing what can happen to a player's profile when he gets more opportunities and suddenly starts scoring again. Other than a three-assist effort, Kerfoot had been doing next to nothing until moving up to Arizona's lead power play. And in the nine contests since, he's supplied a goal and 10 helpers highlighted by three PPAs and back-to-back three-point performances. Kerfoot has recently increased his faceoff count due to a couple injuries down the middle and has won 70 over the last couple weeks. There will be a point when his numbers normalize, but until then, enjoy the ride.

Tyson Foerster, PHI (Yahoo: 5%): Rookies don't usually get a chance to log 20-plus minutes, yet Foerster has done that in three of the last 11 outings. He had his four-game point streak snapped on Thursday where five goals and two assists were produced. Foerster has skated 3:11 a night on the man-advantage since Nov. 18 and has tallied three PPGs while firing at least three pucks on net four times. And this isn't anything new as he made his Flyers debut late last season and impressed with seven points from his final five appearances after posting 48 over 66 in the AHL.

Jonny Brodzinski, NYR (Yahoo: 0%): Coming into 2023-24, Brodzinski had been part of 101 NHL matchups across seven years and managed all of 17 points. When he was summoned from the minors a week ago Wednesday, he had already registered 11 goals and 14 assists in only 16 matchups. The 30-year-old was soon asked to ride shotgun with Mika Zibanejad and Chris Kreider and contributed two helpers on both Saturday and Sunday. Brodzinski also holds a secondary power play placement, though the overall ice time is relatively low and there's no guarantee he remains in the top-six — or with the Rangers, for that matter. But as long as he can help, there's hope for him in fantasy.

Defensemen

Adam Larsson, SEA (Yahoo: 38%): Larsson set a career-high in points last season with 33 yet hadn't done much offensively before joining the Kraken. It was still surprising to see him go scoreless in the first 13 games before notching a pair of assists at Colorado. Since a subsequent 0-for-5 stretch, Larsson has recorded five points, 20 shots, 11 blocks and 10 hits on 22:55 a night. Considering he averages nearly 24 minutes overall with a steady supply of secondary stats, his coverage is bound to increase.

Simon Nemec, NJ (Yahoo: 32%): Dougie Hamilton (pectoral) could be out for at least a couple months, leaving a huge offensive hole on the Jersey blueline. Luke Hughes had already ascended to the first power play, so there's no significant change in his responsibilities. But it's another top-four draftee who's receiving a serious look at a prominent role. Nemec managed 12 goals and 22 assists during his first North American campaign in the AHL. He stayed on at that level and accumulated eight points across 13 outings before being promoted. Nemec's debut last Friday was memorable as he grabbed two helpers — including a PPA — while logging 22:38. He then scored his first NHL goal Thursday, which also happened to be the game-winner. There's always a chance Nemec gets sent back down, though that doesn't seem likely based on his comfortable start and the chance to see what he can do over a longer period.

Thomas Harley, DAL (Yahoo: 3%): I considered Nils Lundkvist a few times for inclusion as he had racked up seven assists, but ultimately went with defenders carrying higher ice times and a wider supply of fantasy support. He was recently scratched for three contests, which coincides with Harley's peak production of three goals and a helper over the last week. Two of those points have also come as Lundkvist's direct replacement on the Stars' second power play while adding 11 shots, 11 blocks and five hits during that time frame. With more minutes within a decent Dallas attack, Harley could be a sleeper.

Kevin Korchinski, CHI (Yahoo: 2%): Korchinski won't turn 20 until June, yet he's already gone from the seventh selection in the 2022 Draft to winning gold for Canada at the WJC to making Chicago's Opening Night roster. He was a scoring machine in junior hockey, having combined for 138 points the final two years. The output may not be as plentiful with the Blackhawks, but his ice time has been sufficient and he's been a regular on the man-advantage. And two goals and five assists isn't bad for a teenager still trying to acclimate himself in the bigs. As the club continues to look to the future, expect Korchinski to keep being used in all scoring situations.

Goaltenders

Alex Lyon, DET (Yahoo: 44%): Many will recall Lyon's late run last season when he picked up six straight wins to put the Panthers in the playoffs. That 15-game stint proved to be his longest NHL tenure and landed him in Detroit during the summer. The Red Wings have opted to keep three goalies, which means Lyon is competing for playing time with Ville Husso and James Reimer. That situation may not look promising, yet he's been great, posting a 4-1 record to go with a 1.61 GAA and .947 save percentage. Husso will probably remain the No. 1 for now, though his 3.65/.886 line is underwhelming. That leaves room for Lyon to eventually take over should he prolong this upswing or if Husso keeps faltering. And even if the role doesn't become regular, that's still a favorable position behind a potent attacking side.

Alex Nedeljkovic, PIT (Yahoo: 8%): Nedeljkovic was considered a steal when Detroit plucked him from Carolina, though a couple difficult years didn't help and he's now in Pittsburgh backing up Tristan Jarry. And while the appearance splits are clearly in favor of the incumbent, Nedeljkovic has looked sharp when called upon. That's been especially true from his last three, which began by shutting out Vegas and continued with tough defeats in Buffalo and Philly where he turned back 62 of 67 shots while the Penguins' offense only combined for three goals. One would figure a team carrying a few star point producers will eventually pick up the pace, so Nedeljkovic should at least operate as a decent streaming option.

Players to consider from past columns: Pavel Zacha, Seth Jarvis, Ryan O'Reilly, Logan Cooley, William Karlsson, Wyatt Johnston, Matty Beniers, Nick Schmaltz, Quinton Byfield, Sam Bennett, Jaden Schwartz, Josh Norris, Robert Thomas, Nazem Kadri, Cole Perfetti, Nikolaj Ehlers, Ryan Johansen, Adam Fantilli, J.T. Compher, Alex Iafallo, Dylan Strome, Brayden Schenn, Charlie Coyle, Jesperi Kotkaniemi, Trevor Moore, Lawson Crouse, Ryan Strome, John-Jason Peterka, Tyler Seguin, Tyler Bertuzzi, Cam Atkinson, Sean Couturier, Eeli Tolvanen, Oliver Bjorkstrand, Kirill Marchenko, Gabriel Vilardi, Matias Maccelli, Leo Carlsson, Matthew Knies, Alex Newhook, Jason Dickinson, Jake Sanderson, Owen Power, Mike Matheson, Filip Hronek, Torey Krug, Zach Werenski, Noah Hanifin, Bowen Byram, Oliver Ekman-Larsson, Pavel Mintyukov, Neal Pionk, Travis Sanheim, Jared Spurgeon, Mattias Ekholm, Ivan Provorov, Jordan Spence, Janis Moser, Calen Addison, Elvis Merzlikins, Connor Ingram, Pyotr Kochetkov, Jonathan Quick, Charlie Lindgren, Petr Mrazek, Anton Forsberg, Sam Montembeault, Mackenzie Blackwood