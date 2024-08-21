Top 100 Players Ranked

The start of NHL training camps is still a month away but getting an early look at where the top players rank is always a good idea. The best of the best likely won't have their positions altered much, though there could be some movement in the rankings ahead of the 2024-25 season.

Starting with the forwards, Connor McDavid remains the cream of the crop. He has comfortably surpassed the 100-point plateau in four straight seasons while racking up shots and hitting more frequently. McDavid has led the league in scoring in three of the past four campaigns. Nathan MacKinnon finally got back to playing a full year in 2023-24, and he exploded offensively with 51 goals and 140 points. Leon Draisaitl, Nikita Kucherov, Auston Matthews and David Pastrnak remain excellent building blocks for any Fantasy roster.

For defensemen, Cale Makar has some company at the top of the fantasy hockey food chain. Roman Josi, Evan Bouchard and Quinn Hughes are all coming off extraordinary performances last season. Makar and Hughes cracked the 90-point mark in 2023-24 while flirting with 40 power-play points. Meanwhile, Josi and Bouchard were point-per-game producers, and they were integral in other categories as well. Any one of them would be a great way to start a fantasy defense corps.

Goaltending has become increasingly difficult to manage and predict in the fantasy landscape, leading several managers to wait until the later rounds to address the position on draft day. Still, investing in the