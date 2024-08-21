Fantasy Hockey
Top 100 Players Ranked

Corey Abbott 
August 21, 2024

The start of NHL training camps is still a month away but getting an early look at where the top players rank is always a good idea. The best of the best likely won't have their positions altered much, though there could be some movement in the rankings ahead of the 2024-25 season.

Starting with the forwards, Connor McDavid remains the cream of the crop. He has comfortably surpassed the 100-point plateau in four straight seasons while racking up shots and hitting more frequently. McDavid has led the league in scoring in three of the past four campaigns. Nathan MacKinnon finally got back to playing a full year in 2023-24, and he exploded offensively with 51 goals and 140 points. Leon Draisaitl, Nikita Kucherov, Auston Matthews and David Pastrnak remain excellent building blocks for any Fantasy roster. 

For defensemen, Cale Makar has some company at the top of the fantasy hockey food chain. Roman Josi, Evan Bouchard and Quinn Hughes are all coming off extraordinary performances last season. Makar and Hughes cracked the 90-point mark in 2023-24 while flirting with 40 power-play points. Meanwhile, Josi and Bouchard were point-per-game producers, and they were integral in other categories as well. Any one of them would be a great way to start a fantasy defense corps.

NHL Top 100 - The List

  1. Connor McDavid, C, Edmonton Oilers 
  2. Nathan MacKinnon, C, Colorado Avalanche 
  3. Leon Draisaitl, C/LW, Edmonton Oilers - - Moving up to this spot may surprise some after he finished seventh in scoring last season. However, Draisaitl should be able to improve upon his numbers in 2024-25 while benefiting from the additions of wingers Jeff Skinner and Viktor Arvidsson
  4. Nikita Kucherov, RW, Tampa Bay Lightning 
  5. Auston Matthews, C, Toronto Maple Leafs 
  6. David Pastrnak, RW, Boston Bruins 
  7. Mikko Rantanen, RW, Colorado Avalanche 
  8. Cale Makar, D, Colorado Avalanche 
  9. Artemi Panarin, LW, New York Rangers 
  10. Matthew Tkachuk, LW/RW, Florida Panthers - - A return to the 100-point mark should be in the cards for the 26-year-old shift disturber. His 9.3 shooting percentage will improve, especially after he scored 21 of his 26 goals in his final 44 outings.
  11. Jack Hughes, C, New Jersey Devils
  12. Kirill Kaprizov, LW, Minnesota Wild 
  13. Brady Tkachuk, LW, Ottawa Senators 
  14. Roman Josi, D, Nashville Predators - - Still can pile up goals and shots with the best of them while chipping in plenty of blocks. The 34-year-old will also get a boost from Nashville's offensive upgrades in the summer. 
  15. J.T. Miller, C/RW, Vancouver Canucks 
  16. Evan Bouchard, D, Edmonton Oilers 
  17. Connor Hellebuyck, G, Winnipeg Jets 
  18. Quinn Hughes, D, Vancouver Canucks - - In terms of pure point production, Hughes is one of the better blueliners in the league. However, he doesn't do as much in other categories as the defenders ranked higher than him. 
  19. Elias Pettersson, C, Vancouver Canucks 
  20. Rasmus Dahlin, D, Buffalo Sabres 
  21. Filip Forsberg, LW, Nashville Predators 
  22. William Nylander, RW, Toronto Maple Leafs 
  23. Mitch Marner, RW, Toronto Maple Leafs 
  24. Igor Shesterkin, G, New York Rangers 
  25. Brayden Point, C, Tampa Bay Lightning 
  26. Jason Robertson, LW, Dallas Stars 
  27. Sidney Crosby, C, Pittsburgh Penguins 
  28. Jake Guentzel, LW, Tampa Bay Lightning 
  29. Sebastian Aho, C, Carolina Hurricanes 
  30. Jeremy Swayman, G, Boston Bruins 
  31. Connor Bedard, C, Chicago Blackhawks - - Fantasy managers will likely reach for Bedard in drafts this year, so he could potentially go higher than this. The 19-year-old phenom has the potential to erupt offensively in 2024-25 following an impressive 22-goal, 61-point display in his rookie campaign.  
  32. Sam Reinhart, RW, Florida Panthers 
  33. Zach Hyman, LW, Edmonton Oilers 
  34. Victor Hedman, D, Tampa Bay Lightning 
  35. Jake Oettinger, G, Dallas Stars 
  36. Adam Fox, D, New York Rangers 
  37. Sergei Bobrovsky, G, Florida Panthers 
  38. Kyle Connor, LW, Winnipeg Jets 
  39. Aleksander Barkov, C, Florida Panthers 
  40. Noah Dobson, D, New York Islanders 
  41. Juuse Saros, G, Nashville Predators 
  42. Tage Thompson, C/RW, Buffalo Sabres - - There's still hope he can be the offensive terror he was in 2022-23 when he registered 47 goals and 94 points in 78 contests. 
  43. Clayton Keller, LW/RW, Utah Hockey Club 
  44. Steven Stamkos, C/LW, Nashville Predators 
  45. Andrei Vasilevskiy, G, Tampa Bay Lightning 
  46. Jack Eichel, C, Vegas Golden Knights 
  47. Tim Stutzle, C, Ottawa Senators - - Possesses the upside to blow past this ranking if he returns to the 90-point mark in 2024-25 while increasing his shot and hit totals. 
  48. Jesper Bratt, LW/RW, New Jersey Devils 
  49. Andrei Svechnikov, LW, Carolina Hurricanes - - Has all the tools to be a multi-category fantasy monster but hasn't played a full 82-game schedule since his rookie year. 
  50. Wyatt Johnston, C/RW, Dallas Stars - - Expected to take another step forward after scoring 32 goals and 65 points in 82 games last season. He also added 10 tallies and 16 points in 19 playoff outings. 
  51. Thatcher Demko, G, Vancouver Canucks 
  52. Adrian Kempe, C/RW, Los Angeles Kings 
  53. Chris Kreider, LW, New York Rangers 
  54. Timo Meier, LW/RW, New Jersey Devils - - Wrapped up a tumultuous 2023-24 with 18 goals and 30 points in 26 outings, making him an intriguing rebound candidate. He's expected to be ready for camp after having shoulder surgery in the offseason. 
  55. Vincent Trocheck, C, New York Rangers 
  56. Josh Morrissey, D, Winnipeg Jets 
  57. Alex Ovechkin, LW, Washington Capitals 
  58. Mika Zibanejad, C, New York Rangers 
  59. Seth Jarvis, RW, Carolina Hurricanes 
  60. Dylan Larkin, C, Detroit Red Wings
  61. Carter Verhaeghe, C/LW, Florida Panthers  
  62. Jacob Markstrom, G, New Jersey Devils - - Makes for an intriguing gamble in fantasy after being acquired from Calgary. New Jersey's offense and improved defense could help the 34-year-old netminder bounce back in a big way. 
  63. Joel Eriksson Ek, C, Minnesota Wild
  64. Kevin Fiala, LW, Los Angeles Kings 
  65. Miro Heiskanen, D, Dallas Stars 
  66. Mathew Barzal, C/RW, New York Islanders 
  67. Robert Thomas, C, St. Louis Blues 
  68. Lucas Raymond, LW/RW, Detroit Red Wings 
  69. Matt Boldy, LW/RW, Minnesota Wild 
  70. Brad Marchand, LW, Boston Bruins 
  71. Stuart Skinner, G. Edmonton Oilers 
  72. Dougie Hamilton, D, New Jersey Devils - - After being limited to 20 contests last season, he has tremendous bounce-back appeal if he can stay healthy. The 31-year-old could be among the highest-scoring blueliners by the end of the 2024-25 campaign. 
  73. Travis Konecny, LW/RW, Philadelphia Flyers 
  74. Alexandar Georgiev, G. Colorado Avalanche 
  75. Jeff Skinner, LW, Edmonton Oilers - - Getting to play alongside Draisaitl or McDavid should do wonders for his fantasy value. 
  76. Jordan Kyrou, C/RW, St. Louis Blues 
  77. Mark Scheifele, C, Winnipeg Jets 
  78. Nick Suzuki, C, Montreal Canadiens 
  79. Bo Horvat, C, New York Islanders 
  80. Nazem Kadri, C, Calgary Flames 
  81. Moritz Seider, D, Detroit Red Wings 
  82. Brock Boeser, RW, Vancouver Canucks 
  83. Cole Caufield, RW, Montreal Canadiens 
  84. Brock Nelson, C, New York Islanders 
  85. Erik Karlsson, D, Pittsburgh Penguins
  86. Ilya Sorokin, G, New York Islanders 
  87. Alexis Lafreniere, LW/RW, New York Rangers - - Accounted for 28 goals and 57 points in 82 regular-season outings before adding eight tallies and 14 points in 16 playoff appearances. He could level up again in 2024-25. 
  88. John Carlson, D, Washington Capitals 
  89. Alex DeBrincat, LW/RW, Detroit Red Wings 
  90. Quinton Byfield, C/LW, Los Angeles Kings 
  91. Drake Batherson, LW/RW, Ottawa Senators 
  92. Pavel Buchnevich, C/LW, St. Louis Blues 
  93. Alex Tuch, LW, Buffalo Sabres - - Bounce-back candidate after slipping to 22 goals and 59 points last season from 36 markers and 79 points across 74 appearances in 2022-23. 
  94. Brandon Hagel, LW/RW, Tampa Bay Lightning 
  95. Jonathan Marchessault, RW, Nashville Predators 
  96. Juraj Slafkovsky, LW, Montreal Canadiens 
  97. Shea Theodore, D, Vegas Golden Knights - - The offensive upside is undeniable but injuries have hindered his fantasy value for the past two years. 
  98. Patrick Kane, RW, Detroit Red Wings 
  99. John Tavares, C, Toronto Maple Leafs 
  100. Tomas Hertl, C, Vegas Golden Knights

