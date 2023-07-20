Drake's Takes: UFC London Aspinall vs. Tybura

This article is part of our Drake's Takes series.

The top MMA betting and DFS plays for this weekend's UFC London card are up and courtesy of Drake Burden, who breaks down betting and lineup strategy, as well as offers predictions for the entire event.

If you prefer to deposit at a sportsbook via PayPal, RotoWire has an up-to-date list of all the top-rated PayPal betting sites in one place. We also list all major sportsbooks accepting credit card.

Jafel Filho (14-3-0) v. Daniel Barez (16-5-0)

Jafel Filho - Height: 5'7" - Reach: 68" - Orthodox

~ Low volume

~ Plus wrestling/grappling

~ 13 finishes in 14 wins

Daniel Barez - Height: 5'6" - Reach: 66" – Orthodox

~ Moderate volume

~ Plus wrestling/grappling

~ 13 finishes in 16 wins

DFS Perspective: Filho had an impressive showing in his UFC debut, going toe to toe with one of the best grapplers in the division and nearly submitting him. Barez is making his UFC debut after rattling off four straight wins by first-round finish but lost his DWCS fight before those. I expect this fight to be close, with Filho having a slight edge on the mat and Barez a slight edge on the feet. If the grappling cancels out, a low-scoring striking match will take place.

UFC London Pick: Filho

Bruna Brasil (8-3-1) v. Shauna Bannon (5-0-0)

Bruna Brasil - Height: 5'6" - Reach: 65" – Orthodox

~ Moderate volume

~ Plus wrestling/grappling

~ 5 finishes in 8 wins

Shauna Bannon - Height: 5'5" - Reach: N/A - Switch

~ Moderate volume

~ Minimal wrestling/grappling

~ 2 finishes in 5 wins

DFS Perspective: Bannon is set to make her UFC debut after a perfect 5-0 start to her professional career. Brasil will be taking part in her second fight after being knocked out in her debut. I expect the first few minutes to be close, with Brasil pulling away as the fight progresses. She should be better everywhere, and I would not be surprised to see her finish this fight early.

UFC London Pick: Brasil

Chris Duncan (10-1-0) v. Yanal Ashmouz (7-0-0)

Chris Duncan - Height: 5'10" - Reach: 71" - Orthodox

~ Moderate volume

~ Plus wrestling

~ 8 finishes in 10 wins

Yanal Ashmouz - Height: 5'9" - Reach: 68" – Orthodox

~ High volume

~ Plus wrestling/grappling

~ 6 finishes in 7 wins

DFS Perspective: I expect this to be a highly entertaining fight for as long as it lasts. Both fighters have considerable power and could record a knockout at any time. However, Duncan should have an edge on the mat if he changes levels. I do not expect this to need the judges, so a high score is likely for DFS.

UFC London Pick: Duncan

Ketlen Vieira (13-3-0) v. Pannie Kianzad (16-6-0)

Ketlen Vieira - Height: 5'8" - Reach: 68" - Orthodox

~ Moderate volume

~ Plus wrestling/grappling

~ 6 finishes in 13 wins

Pannie Kianzad - Height: 5'7" - Reach: 66" – Orthodox

~ High volume

~ Plus wrestling/grappling

~ 3 finishes in 16 wins

DFS Perspective: While Vieira is the better overall fighter, I can see Kianzad having success on the feet, as she throws more volume. This should lead to Vieira attempting more takedowns and searching for top control on the mat. Kianzad has solid takedown defense and should look to take advantage as Vieira shoots in. I will ride with the dog in a fight this close but do not expect a high score.

UFC London Pick: Kianzad

Bryan Barberena (18-10-0) v. Makhmud Muradov (25-8-0)

Bryan Barberena - Height: 6'0" - Reach: 72" – Southpaw

~ High volume

~ Minimal wrestling/grappling

~ 13 finishes in 18 wins

Makhmud Muradov - Height: 6'2" - Reach: 75" - Orthodox

~ Moderate volume

~ Plus wrestling/grappling

~ 20 finishes in 25 wins

DFS Perspective: Barberena is a dog and will likely have a moment or two, but I expect Muradov to have complete control of the fight and end it within the first two rounds. A second-round finish might be tough to hit value at his price, but anything in the first should smash it.

UFC London Pick: Muradov

Mick Parkin (6-0-0) v. Jamal Pogues (10-3-0)

Michael Parkin - Height: 6'4" - Reach: 79" - Orthodox

~ Moderate volume

~ Plus wrestling/grappling

~ 6 finishes in 6 wins

Jamal Pogues - Height: 6'3" - Reach: 77" – Orthodox

~ Moderate volume

~ Plus wrestling/grappling

~ 5 finishes in 10 wins

DFS Perspective: Pogues has been less than impressive in his two Contender Series fight and UFC debut. Parkin is scheduled to make his UFC debut and is expected to be better anywhere the fight goes. Pogues will have his chances on the feet, but I expect Parkin to overwhelm him and seal the deal early.

UFC London Pick: Parkin

Marc Diakiese (16-6-0) v. Joel Alvarez (19-3-0)

Marc Diakiese - Height: 5'10" - Reach: 73" - Orthodox

~ Low volume

~ Plus wrestling

~ 7 finishes in 16 wins

Joel Alvarez - Height: 6'3" - Reach: 77" – Orthodox

~ Moderate volume

~ Plus wrestling/grappling

~ 19 finishes in 19 wins

DFS Perspective: I do not expect this fight to see the scorecards unless Diakiese gains control on the mat. However, Alvarez will be the aggressor and should control where the fight goes. He should have a significant edge everywhere and finish this fight early.

UFC London Pick: Alvarez

Danny Roberts (18-7-0) v. Jonny Parsons (8-3-0)

Danny Roberts - Height: 6'1" - Reach: 74" - Southpaw

~ Moderate volume

~ Plus wrestling/grappling

~ 13 finishes in 18 wins

Jonny Parsons - Height: 5'9" - Reach: 69" – Orthodox

~ Moderate volume

~ Minimal wrestling/grappling

~ 5 finishes in 7 wins

DFS Perspective: Parsons is set to make his UFC debut, and Roberts will be his toughest test to date. Parsons is a solid striker, and his best chance to win this fight is by knocking Roberts out. However, Roberts can match his striking and will have a considerable edge on the mat. This is too big of a step up for the debuting Parsons.

UFC London Pick: Roberts

Davey Grant (13-6-0) v. Daniel Marcos (14-0-0)

Davey Grant - Height: 5'8" - Reach: 69" - Orthodox

~ Moderate volume

~ Plus wrestling/grappling

~ 13 finishes in 15 wins

Daniel Marcos - Height: 5'7" - Reach: 69" – Orthodox

~ High volume

~ Minimal wrestling/grappling

~ 8 finishes in 14 wins

DFS Perspective: Grant is a dog and always puts on a good show. He is getting up there in age but still has solid power and grappling. His best bet will be to get this fight to the mat and hunt for a submission. Marcos is coming off a debut win and moved to 14-0. He is a sniper and will have a considerable edge on the feet, and he has shown a decent get-up game if taken down. I expect the younger fighter to come away still undefeated.

UFC London Pick: Marcos

Lerone Murphy (12-0-1) v. Josh Culibao (11-1-1)

Lerone Murphy - Height: 5'9" - Reach: 73" - Orthodox

~ Moderate volume

~ Minimal wrestling/grappling

~ 7 finishes in 12 wins

Josh Culibao - Height: 5'10" - Reach: 73" – Orthodox

~ Moderate volume

~ Minimal wrestling/grappling

~ 6 finishes in 11 wins

DFS Perspective: I expect this to be a slower-paced striking match that likely sees the judges' scorecards. Both fighters are precise with their strikes and decent defensively. The big difference in this matchup should be the kicks from Murphy, but I do not expect a high score from either in a win.

UFC London Pick: Murphy

Jai Herbert (12-4-1) v. Fares Ziam (13-4-0)

Jai Herbert - Height: 6'1" - Reach: 77" - Orthodox

~ Low volume

~ Minimal wrestling/grappling

~ 10 finishes in 12 wins

Fares Ziam - Height: 6'1" - Reach: 75" – Orthodox

~ Low volume

~ Plus wrestling/grappling

~ 9 finishes in 13 wins

DFS Perspective: Herbert will always have the opportunity to record a knockout when fighting, as he holds considerable power in his hands. He lacks takedown defense however, and I expect Ziam to take advantage of that, as he will have a significant edge on the mat. Ziam can hold his own while striking, but getting this to the mat as early as possible would be wise. I like him to record his first UFC finish and put up a value-crushing score for DFS.

UFC London Pick: Ziam

Andre Muniz (23-5-0) v. Paul Craig (16-6-1)

Andre Muniz - Height: 6'1" - Reach: 78" – Southpaw

~ Low volume

~ Plus wrestling/grappling

~ 19 finishes in 23 wins

Paul Craig - Height: 6'3" - Reach: 76" - Orthodox

~ Low volume

~ Plus wrestling/grappling

~ 16 finishes in 16 wins

DFS Perspective: Watching Craig's last two fights has made me lose all confidence in him. He will always be a submission threat but will likely continue to struggle against higher-level fighters. Muniz is dangerous everywhere, particularly on the mat grappling, matching Craig's best strength. I expect Muniz to come out fast, wear down Craig and put him away early for a solid DFS score.

UFC London Pick: Muniz

Nate Wood (19-5-0) v. Andre Fili (22-9-0)

Nathaniel Wood - Height: 5'6" - Reach: 69" - Orthodox

~ High volume

~ Plus wrestling/grappling

~ 14 finishes in 19 wins

Andre Fili - Height: 5'11" - Reach: 74" – Orthodox

~ Moderate volume

~ Plus wrestling/grappling

~ 12 finishes in 22 wins

DFS Perspective: I expect this to be a tightly contested battle for 15 minutes, with both guys having their moments. Wood has a considerable edge on the feet, while Fili has a slight advantage on the mat. However, Wood has the wrestling to avoid a compromising position, and this will help him get it back to the feet as well. Effectively, this contest should primarily take place standing up, where Wood can pile up damage and volume en route to a unanimous decision.

UFC London Pick: Wood

Molly McCann (13-5-0) v. Julija Stoliarenko (10-7-1)

Molly McCann - Height: 5'4" - Reach: 62" - Orthodox

~ High volume

~ Plus wrestling/grappling

~ 6 finishes in 13 wins

Julija Stoliarenko - Height: 5'7" - Reach: 66" – Switch

~ Low volume

~ Plus wrestling/grappling

~ 9 finishes in 10 wins

DFS Perspective: Stoliarenko is an excellent grappler and will always have a grappler's chance at a submission, but that is about it. McCann will be better everywhere else and should be in control for most of the fight. I expect her to come away with another win, but she will not hit value without an early finish or dominant wrestling.

UFC London Pick: McCann

Tom Aspinall (12-3-0) v. Marcin Tybura (24-7-0)

Tom Aspinall - Height: 6'5" - Reach: 78" - Orthodox

~ High volume

~ Plus wrestling/grappling

~ 12 finishes in 12 wins

Marcin Tybura - Height: 6'3" - Reach: 78" – Orthodox

~ Moderate volume

~ Plus wrestling/grappling

~ 15 finishes in 24 wins

DFS Perspective: Aspinall's run took a slight detour after he was injured a year ago, ending his undefeated UFC streak. Assuming he is fully healthy in this return, I expect him to get back on track and dominate this fight. Tybura is a calculated striker with decent wrestling but will be overwhelmed early and often by Aspinall. I expect Aspinall to end this early and smash value.

UFC London Pick: Aspinall

For more MMA DFS-specific content, check out our UFC London DraftKings preview, or test your favorite combinations of fighters on our DFS MMA Lineup Optimizer.

FANDUEL MMA SCORING

Moves Scoring

Significant Strikes = 0.6 pts

Takedown = 6 pts

Takedown Defense = 3 pts

Knockdown = 12 pts

Submission Attempt = 5 pts

Fight Conclusion Bonuses

1st Round Win = 100 pts

2nd Round Win = 75 pts

3rd Round Win = 50 pts

4th Round Win = 35 pts

5th Round Win = 25 pts

Decision Win = 20 pts

Scoring Notes

Significant Strikes are distance strikes or clinch/ground strikes that are considered "power strikes" by official scorers.

A knockdown is awarded to a fighter who knocks his/her opponent down due to debilitation for what the official scorers consider a substantial time.

DRAFTKINGS MMA SCORING

Moves Scoring

Strikes: +0.2 pts

Significant Strikes (SS): +0.2 pts

Control Time: +0.03 pts/Second

Takedown (TD): +5 pts

Reversal/Sweep (REV): +5 pts

Knockdown (KD): +10 pts

Fight Conclusion Bonuses

1st Round Win (1rW+): +90 pts

2nd Round Win (2rW+): +70 pts

3rd Round Win (3rW+): +45 pts

4th Round Win (4rW+): +40 pts

5th Round Win (5rW+): +40 pts

Decision Win (WBD+): +30 pts

Quick Win Bonus: +25 pts

(fight is finished in 60 seconds or less)

Scoring Notes

Significant Strikes are any distance strikes or clinch/ground strikes that are considered "power strikes" by official scorers.

A Significant Strike will count as both a strike and a significant strike and will be worth a total of 0.4 pts.

Control Time is the time spent in the dominant position on the ground or in the clinch. +0.03 points are awarded per second.

A Knockdown is awarded to a fighter who knocks his/her opponent down due to debilitation for what the official scorers consider an appreciable time.

A Quick Win Bonus is awarded to the winning fighter if they win in the first round in 60 seconds or less.

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Drake Burden plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: FanDuel: Dburdz, DraftKings: Dburdz.