Drake's Takes: UFC Singapore Holloway vs. The Korean Zombie

Seungwoo Choi (10-6-0) v. Jarno Errens (13-4-1)

Seungwoo Choi - Height: 6'0" - Reach: 74" - Orthodox

~ Moderate volume

~ Minimal wrestling/grappling

~ 6 finishes in 10 wins

Jarno Errens - Height: 5'11" - Reach: 73" – Orthodox

~ Moderate volume

~ Plus wrestling/grappling

~ 8 finishes in 13 wins

DFS Perspective: Errens lost in his UFC debut and is actually getting a small step up in competition from that fight. While has has some decent wins wins on his record, this fight will undoubtedly test him. Choi has lost three consecutive fights but had moments in each and should carry an advantage anywhere this fight goes. This is a get-right spot for Choi. However, without a finish, a high score is not likely.

UFC Singapore Pick: Choi

Na Liang (19-6-0) v. JJ Aldrich (11-6-0)

Na Liang - Height: 5'5" - Reach: 67" - Orthodox

~ Moderate volume

~ Plus wrestling/grappling

~ 17 finishes in 19 wins

JJ Aldrich - Height: 5'5" - Reach: 67" – Southpaw

~ Moderate volume

~ Plus wrestling/grappling

~ 2 finishes in 11 wins

DFS Perspective: This fight will likely be closer than the odds indicate. Na has been a dangerous finisher in lower circuits but is currently winless in two fights in the UFC. Aldrich has been up and down, but the losses are to higher levels of competition. If she avoids danger, she should coast to a low-scoring decision. If Na wins, it will likely be my finish, and she will smash value at her tag.

UFC Singapore Pick: Aldrich

Yusaku Kinoshita (6-2-0) v. Billy Goff (8-2-0)

Yusaku Kinoshita - Height: 6'0" - Reach: 71" – Southpaw

~ Moderate volume

~ Plus wrestling/grappling

~ 6 finishes in 6 wins

Billy Goff - Height: 5'10" - Reach: N/A - Switch

~ High volume

~ Plus wrestling/grappling

~ 6 finishes in 8 wins

DFS Perspective: This is an exciting fight between two up-and-comers. Goff is making his debut, while Kinoshita is making his second fight after a loss in his debut. Either guy could wind up finishing the other. I favor Goff the longer the fight goes, as Kinoshita tends to drop his hands the more tired he gets. Either guy will likely end up in the optimal with a finish, making this a great fight to target.

UFC Singapore Pick: Goff

Song Kenan (19-7-0) v. Rolando Bedoya (14-2-0)

Song Kenan - Height: 6'0" - Reach: 71" - Orthodox

~ Moderate volume

~ Minimal wrestling/grappling

~ 17 finishes in 19 wins

Rolando Bedoya - Height: 5'11" - Reach: 74" – Orthodox

~ High volume

~ Plus wrestling/grappling

~ 7 finishes in 17 wins

DFS Perspective: I expect Bedoya to roll over Song in an entertaining fight. Song is a dangerous finisher, but they have all come against weaker competition. Bedoya's pressure should eventually make Song fold early. However, I do not see Bedoya paying off his tag without an early finish.

UFC Singapore Pick: Bedoya

Chidi Njokuani (22-9-0) v. Michal Oleksiejczuk (18-6-0)

Chidi Njokuani - Height: 6'3" - Reach: 80" - Orthodox

~ Moderate volume

~ Minimal wrestling/grappling

~ 15 finishes in 22 wins

Michal Oleksiejczuk - Height: 6'0" - Reach: 74" – Southpaw

~ Moderate volume

~ Minimal wrestling/grappling

~ 14 finishes in 18 wins

DFS Perspective: This projects to be another close fight. In a pure striking match, which this should be, I favor Oleksiejczuk, as he is the more technical striker. Njokuani has a considerable advantage in reach and should look to use that to keep Oleksiejczuk on the outside. Both fighters possess finishing power, and a finish is likely for either fighter to hit value.

UFC Singapore Pick: Oleksiejczuk

Toshiomi Kazama (10-3-0) v. Garrett Armfield (8-3-0)

Toshiomi Kazama - Height: 5'7" - Reach: 69" - Orthodox

~ Moderate volume

~ Plus wrestling/grappling

~ 8 finishes in 10 wins

Garrett Armfield - Height: 5'6" - Reach: 70" – Orthodox

~ Moderate volume

~ Plus wrestling/grappling

~ 7 finishes in 8 wins

DFS Perspective: Kazama will be a considerable threat any time this hits the mat, particularly when he is on top. Armfield can grapple as well but will hold a significant edge in striking. I expect Armfield to keep this upright where he has the edge. At his tag, he will smash value with any finish.

UFC Singapore Pick: Armfield

Waldo Cortes-Acosta (9-1-0) v. Lukasz Brzeski (8-3-1)

Waldo Cortes-Acosta - Height: 6'4" - Reach: 78" - Orthodox

~ High volume

~ Minimal wrestling/grappling

~ 5 finishes in 9 wins

Lukasz Brzeski - Height: 6'4" - Reach: 78" – Orthodox

~ Moderate volume

~ Plus wrestling/grappling

~ 7 finishes in 8 wins

DFS Perspective: Cortes-Acosta should pick Brzeski apart for 15 minutes unless Brzeski chops at him with continuous kicks or takes this to the mat. I do not expect him to shoot for takedowns, but I fully expect him to throw kicks, as Cortes-Acosta never checks them. That said, Cortes-Acosta should win this by volume-based decision, likely yielding a low score.

UFC Singapore Pick: Cortes-Acosta

Junior Tafa (4-1-0) v. Parker Porter (14-8-0)

Junior Tafa - Height: 6'3" - Reach: 72" - Orthodox

~ Moderate volume

~ Minimal wrestling/grappling

~ 4 finishes in 4 wins

Parker Porter - Height: 6'0" - Reach: 75" – Orthodox

~ High volume

~ Plus wrestling/grappling

~ 9 finishes in 13 wins

DFS Perspective: Tafa's only way to win this fight is if he knocks Porter out. Porter has the edge in volume and wrestling if he shoots for takedowns. He also has power himself. I expect Porter to avoid the big shot and pummel his way to his own finish as the dog.

UFC Singapore Pick: Porter

Erin Blanchfield (11-1-0) v. Taila Santos (19-2-0)

Erin Blanchfield - Height: 5'4" - Reach: 66" - Orthodox

~ High volume

~ Plus wrestling/grappling

~ 6 finishes in 11 wins

Taila Santos - Height: 5'6" - Reach: 68" – Orthodox

~ Moderate volume

~ Plus wrestling/grappling

~ 13 finishes in 19 wins

DFS Perspective: This fight could have title implications for the winner; both ladies likely show up at their best. Santos most recently fought in June of last year in a title fight, losing a close split decision. Blanchfield ran her street to five consecutive after her most recent win in February, a dominant submission. Santos will have a slight edge in technical striking, but Blanchfield will have the advantage everywhere else. I expect her to come out hot, winning her sixth straight and earning her title shot.

UFC Singapore Pick: Blanchfield

Rinya Nakamura (7-0-0) v. Fernie Garcia (10-3-0)

Rinya Nakamura - Height: 5'7" - Reach: 68" - Southpaw

~ High volume

~ Plus wrestling/grappling

~ 6 finishes in 7 wins

Fernie Garcia - Height: 5'7" - Reach: 67" – Orthodox

~ Low volume

~ Plus wrestling/grappling

~ 4 finishes in 10 wins

DFS Perspective: This will be Garcia's third UFC fight, and I do not expect it to go well. Nakamura shined in his debut and showed everyone why he is among the most exciting prospects coming through the UFC. I expect Nakamura to make quick work, though a first-round finish might be needed to his value at his tag.

UFC Singapore Pick: Nakamura

Giga Chikadze (14-3-0) v. Alex Caceres (21-13-0)

Giga Chikadze - Height: 6'0" - Reach: 74" - Orthodox

~ Moderate volume

~ Plus wrestling/grappling

~ 10 finishes in 14 wins

Alex Caceres - Height: 5'10" - Reach: 73" – Southpaw

~ Moderate volume

~ Plus wrestling/grappling

~ 11 finishes in 21 wins

DFS Perspective: Caceres has enjoyed a remarkable run over his last eight fights, going 7-1, and is currently back on a two-fight win streak. Most of the wins are against lower-level competition, and he is getting a considerable step up in this one. I would give him a considerable edge in wrestling if he can get this to the mat. Chikadze returns to the Octagon after suffering his first UFC loss in knockout fashion. I expect Chikadze to avoid takedowns and dominate with his leg kicks, eventually recording another finish.

UFC Singapore Pick: Chikadze

Anthony Smith (36-18-0) v. Ryan Spann (21-8-0)

Anthony Smith - Height: 6'4" - Reach: 76" - Orthodox

~ Moderate volume

~ Plus wrestling/grappling

~ 33 finishes in 36 wins

Ryan Spann - Height: 6'5" - Reach: 79" – Orthodox

~ Moderate volume

~ Plus wrestling/grappling

~ 18 finishes in 21 wins

DFS Perspective: This is a rematch from just under two years ago, and I expect it to look much different this time around. Smith has not looked the same since that fight, instead looking sluggish and hittable. This is Spann's fight to lose.

UFC Singapore Pick: Spann

Max Holloway (24-7-0) v. Chan Sung Jung (17-7-0)

Max Holloway - Height: 5'11" - Reach: 69" - Orthodox

~ High volume

~ Plus wrestling/grappling

~ 12 finishes in 24 wins

Chan Sung Jung - Height: 5'7" - Reach: 72" – Orthodox

~ Moderate volume

~ Plus wrestling/grappling

~ 14 finishes in 17 wins

DFS Perspective: While this matchup will be fun for Holloway fans, it likely will not be for Zombie fans. If Zombie uses his wrestling and can get this to the mat, I would give him a fighting chance. However, he rarely uses it and has a negative strike differential on the feet. Holloway should light him up.

UFC Singapore Pick: Holloway

