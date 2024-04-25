Drake's Takes: UFC Vegas 91 Nicolau vs. Perez

This article is part of our Drake's Takes series.

UFC Vegas 91 Fight Breakdowns & DFS Picks: Drake's Takes

The top MMA betting and DFS plays for this weekend's UFC Vegas 91 card are up and courtesy of Drake Burden, who breaks down betting and lineup strategy, as well as offers predictions for the entire event.

Maheshate Hayisaer (9-3-0) v. Gabriel Benitez (23-11-0)

Hayisaer Maheshate - Height: 6'0" - Reach: 71" - Orthodox

~ Moderate volume

~ Minimal wrestling/grappling

~ 5 finishes in 9 wins

Gabriel Benitez - Height: 5'8" - Reach: 71" – Southpaw

~ Moderate volume

~ Plus wrestling/grappling

~ 19 finishes in 23 wins

DFS Perspective: This should be a fun way to start the night. I expect both these guys to come out wanting to brawl, leaving one out cold on the canvas. Benitez's chin worries me as he has been knocked out in two of his last three losses, the other being a submission. Look for Maheshate to get back in the win column in a big way. He is an excellent pick for all DFS contests.

UFC Vegas 91 Pick: Mahashate

Ivana Petrovic (6-1-0) v. Na Liang (19-7-0)

Ivana Petrovic - Height: 5'8" - Reach: 70" - Southpaw

~ Low volume

~ Plus wrestling/grappling

~ 5 finishes in 6 wins

Na Liang - Height: 5'5" - Reach: 67" – Orthodox

~ Moderate volume

~ Plus wrestling/grappling

~ 17 finishes in 19 wins

DFS Perspective: The odds for this fight would likely be much closer if Na had not been knocked out in three straight fights. Petrovic has only seven fights to her name, and her only UFC fight resulted in a loss. Until I see more from both fighters, I grade this closer to a pick 'em' and will ride with the dog.

UFC Vegas 91 Pick: Liang

James Llontop (14-2-0) v. Chris Padilla (13-6-0)

James Llontop - Height: 6'0" - Reach: 73" - Orthodox

~ Moderate volume

~ Minimal wrestling/grappling

~ 8 finishes in 14 wins

Chris Padilla - Height: 5'9" - Reach: N/A – Orthodox

~ Moderate volume

~ Plus wrestling/grappling

~ 11 finishes in 13 wins

DFS Perspective: Both fighters are making their UFC debuts, but Llontop has a considerable edge in the opposition faced. It is hard to predict what to expect from two lesser-known debutants. However, Llontop looked phenomenal in his Contender Series fight and is my pick to win.

UFC Vegas 91 Pick: Llontop

Ketlen Souza (13-4-0) v. Marnic Mann (6-2-0)

Ketlen Souza - Height: 5'3" - Reach: 63" - Orthodox

~ Moderate volume

~ Minimal wrestling/grappling

~ 9 finishes in 13 wins

Marnic Mann - Height: 5'0" - Reach: 64" – Southpaw

~ Low volume

~ Plus wrestling/grappling

~ 4 finishes in 6 wins

DFS Perspective: Both of these ladies were utterly destroyed in their debuts. Mann was controlled for fifteen minutes, while Souza was immediately put on the mat and submitted early in the first round. Souza is the obvious choice on paper, but it isn't easy to expect much from either fighter until we see more. Souza is the pick, but I would be wary of using either fighter for DFS.

UFC Vegas 91 Pick: Souza

Don'Tale Mayes (10-6-0) v. Caio Machado (8-2-1)

Don'Tale Mayes - Height: 6'6" - Reach: 81" - Orthodox

~ Moderate volume

~ Minimal wrestling/grappling

~ 7 finishes in 10 wins

Caio Machado - Height: 6'4" - Reach: 78" – Southpaw

~ High volume

~ Plus wrestling/grappling

~ 6 finishes in 8 wins

DFS Perspective: Machado looked good in his debut, although it ended with a debatable decision loss. On the other end, Mayes has lost two of his last three but showed better urgency from the bell in his most recent fight. Mayes will likely only win if he gets the knockout, but I expect this to be close until the fight ends. I do not see this scoring high without a finish in the first two rounds.

UFC Vegas 91 Pick: Machado

Austin Hubbard (15-7-0) v. Michal Figlak (18-1-0)

Austin Hubbard - Height: 5'10" - Reach: 71" - Orthodox

~ Moderate volume

~ Plus wrestling/grappling

~ 7 finishes in 15 wins

Michal Figlak - Height: 5'10" - Reach: 70" – Orthodox

~ Low volume

~ Minimal wrestling/grappling

~ 4 finishes in 8 wins

DFS Perspective: Figlak lost his UFC debut after being controlled for most of the fight, while Hubbard moved to 3-5 in the UFC after getting submitted midway through the second round in his most recent fight. I expect a lot of action in this fight, and if Hubbard avoids getting finished, I see him getting enough work done on the mat to score the upset. I like Hubbard a lot for DFS on a card where favorites could once again reign supreme.

UFC Vegas 91 Pick: Hubbard

Rani Yahya (28-11-1) v. Victor Henry (23-6-0)

Rani Yahya - Height: 5'6" - Reach: 67" - Orthodox

~ Low volume

~ Plus wrestling/grappling

~ 21 finishes in 28 wins

Victor Henry - Height: 5'7" - Reach: 68" – Switch

~ High volume

~ Plus wrestling/grappling

~ 14 finishes in 23 wins

DFS Perspective: Fighting Yahya is pretty self-explanatory. He will continually look for traps and submissions, as he does not have a single knockout to his name. Henry has shown his skillset and toughness over his four UFC fights, going 2-1 with a no-contest. I expect Henry to have little issue handing Yahya his second loss in a row and twelfth of his career.

UFC Vegas 91 Pick: Henry

Tim Means (33-15-1) v. Uros Medic (9-2-0)

Tim Means - Height: 6'2" - Reach: 75" - Orthodox

~ High volume

~ Plus wrestling/grappling

~ 25 finishes in 33 wins

Uros Medic - Height: 6'1" - Reach: 71" – Southpaw

~ High volume

~ Plus wrestling/grappling

~ 9 finishes in 9 wins

DFS Perspective: Means looked sensational last time out, ending a three-fight losing streak with a massive third-round knockout. Medic was on the opposite side, losing in the second after being dominated on the mat for nearly two full rounds and then submitted. I would give Means the edge in the fight if I knew he would use his ground game. However, he has become much more comfortable striking, which I expect to hurt him in this fight. Medic is excellent on the feet and will be coming for that knockout early.

UFC Vegas 91 Pick: Medic

Jonathan Pearce (14-5-0) v. David Onama (11-2-0)

Jonathan Pearce - Height: 6'0" - Reach: 71" - Switch

~ High volume

~ Plus wrestling/grappling

~ 11 finishes in 14 wins

David Onama - Height: 5'11" - Reach: 74" – Orthodox

~ High volume

~ Plus wrestling/grappling

~ 11 finishes in 11 wins

DFS Perspective: This is one of the toughest fights to pick on the card. I would recommend having shares of both in GPP contests. They equally have impressive ground games, but Pearce's is slightly better. I would also give Pearce the edge in striking, particularly with ground-and-pound. Pearce is an excellent DFS scorer and should have no issue racking up takedowns in this one. That said, Onama proved last fight he is no slouch and cannot be counted out. Expect the winner to score well in this fight.

UFC Vegas 91 Pick: Pearce

Jhonata Diniz (14-7-0) v. Austen Lane (12-4-0)

Jhonata Diniz - Height: 6'4" - Reach: 79" - Orthodox

~ High volume

~ Minimal wrestling/grappling

~ 6 finishes in 6 wins

Austen Lane - Height: 6'6" - Reach: 80" – Orthodox

~ Moderate volume

~ Minimal wrestling/grappling

~ 12 finishes in 12 wins

DFS Perspective: Someone is getting knocked out in this fight, likely in Round 1. This is a must-target for GPP contests. Due to Lane getting knocked out in under two minutes in his most recent fight, my pick is for Diniz, but I would not be surprised by either getting the finish.

UFC Vegas 91 Pick: Diniz

Karine Silva (17-4-0) v. Ariane Lipski (17-8-0)

Karine Silva - Height: 5'5" - Reach: 67" - Orthodox

~ Moderate volume

~ Plus wrestling/grappling

~ 17 finishes in 17 wins

Ariane Lipski - Height: 5'6" - Reach: 67" – Orthodox

~ Moderate volume

~ Plus wrestling/grappling

~ 10 finishes in 17 wins

DFS Perspective: I will continue to ride Silva to the top. She is ferocious and a problem in this division. Unfortunately for Lipski, she is the next pawn to get dismantled by Karine "Killer" Silva. Silva is my lock on the slate for all contests.

UFC Vegas 91 Pick: Silva

Ryan Spann (21-9-0) v. Bogdan Guskov (15-3-0)

Ryan Spann - Height: 6'5" - Reach: 79" - Orthodox

~ Moderate volume

~ Minimal wrestling/grappling (Excellent standing guillotine)

~ 18 finishes in 21 wins

Bogdan Guskov - Height: 6'3" - Reach: 76" – Orthodox

~ Moderate volume

~ Minimal wrestling/grappling

~ 15 finishes in 15 wins

DFS Perspective: This is another good fight to target for GPP contests, as someone is likely to get finished early. Spann will be the obvious choice for most, given his much more experience against top competitors in the division. However, Guskov can be scary, and if he avoids getting hit straight on, he can record an upset. I expect Spann to pull this one out, but I will have my shares of Guskov.

UFC Vegas 91 Pick: Spann

Matheus Nicolau (19-3-1) v. Alex Perez (24-8-0)

Matheus Nicolau - Height: 5'6" - Reach: 66" - Orthodox

~ Moderate volume

~ Plus wrestling/grappling

~ 10 finishes in 19 wins

Alex Perez - Height: 5'6" - Reach: 65" – Orthodox

~ Moderate volume

~ Plus wrestling/grappling

~ 12 finishes in 24 wins

DFS Perspective: I believe this fight will happen when I see both fighters standing in the Octagon. Perez has more canceled fights than just about anyone in the division and has known weight issues. If this fight happens, I would give Perez an edge in volume and power. Nicolau should have the edge everywhere else. He also will have a considerable edge in striking defense and should win the fight. However, even over five rounds, he may not make the optimal, as he typically does not score well for DFS.

UFC Vegas 91 Pick: Nicolau

FANDUEL MMA SCORING

Moves Scoring

Significant Strikes = 0.6 pts

Takedown = 6 pts

Takedown Defense = 3 pts

Knockdown = 12 pts

Submission Attempt = 5 pts

Fight Conclusion Bonuses

1st Round Win = 100 pts

2nd Round Win = 75 pts

3rd Round Win = 50 pts

4th Round Win = 35 pts

5th Round Win = 25 pts

Decision Win = 20 pts

Scoring Notes

Significant Strikes are distance strikes or clinch/ground strikes that are considered "power strikes" by official scorers.

A knockdown is awarded to a fighter who knocks his/her opponent down due to debilitation for what the official scorers consider a substantial time.

DRAFTKINGS MMA SCORING

Moves Scoring

Strikes: +0.2 pts

Significant Strikes (SS): +0.2 pts

Control Time: +0.03 pts/Second

Takedown (TD): +5 pts

Reversal/Sweep (REV): +5 pts

Knockdown (KD): +10 pts

Fight Conclusion Bonuses

1st Round Win (1rW+): +90 pts

2nd Round Win (2rW+): +70 pts

3rd Round Win (3rW+): +45 pts

4th Round Win (4rW+): +40 pts

5th Round Win (5rW+): +40 pts

Decision Win (WBD+): +30 pts

Quick Win Bonus: +25 pts

(fight is finished in 60 seconds or less)

Scoring Notes

Significant Strikes are any distance strikes or clinch/ground strikes that are considered "power strikes" by official scorers.

A Significant Strike will count as both a strike and a significant strike and will be worth a total of 0.4 pts.

Control Time is the time spent in the dominant position on the ground or in the clinch. +0.03 points are awarded per second.

A Knockdown is awarded to a fighter who knocks his/her opponent down due to debilitation for what the official scorers consider an appreciable time.

A Quick Win Bonus is awarded to the winning fighter if they win in the first round in 60 seconds or less.

