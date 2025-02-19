MMA Best Bets: Picks, Odds & Predictions for UFC Seattle

This article is part of our UFC Picks series.

The UFC is in Seattle, Washington on Saturday, February 22 for UFC Seattle. The main event sees former UFC bantamweight champion Henry Cejudo taking on Yadong Song.

Below, I'll share my UFC Seattle predictions, including a betting favorite pick, an underdog, a prop and a two-fighter parlay. All UFC odds are via the DraftKings Sportsbook and are accurate as of the post date of this article.

Weight Class: Light heavyweight

Ibo Aslan (14-1) vs Ion Cutelaba (18-10-1)

Ibo Aslan vs Ion Cutelaba is a fight that likely won't last long, but I like Aslan to get the win and finish Cutelaba early.

Aslan is 2-0 in the UFC with two knockout wins, while Cutelaba is 2-3 in his last five and has struggled as of late. Cutelaba has been knocked out in three of his nine losses, and Aslan has legit power.

Aslan should be able to swarm Cutelaba early and get the finish. To me, Aslan should be above -200, so this is a good spot to get him at -175.

UFC Seattle Bet: Ibo Aslan (-175)

Weight Class: Catchweight

Rob Font (21-8) vs Jean Matsumoto (16-0)

Rob Font was supposed to face Dominick Cruz but now takes on Jean Matsumoto in a 140-pound catchweight bout due to the fact Matsumoto took it on short notice.

Font turned back the clock last time out, as he beat Kyler Phillips and looked good. This is a massive step up in competition for Matsumoto, who did struggle with Brad Katona at times in his last fight.

Font should be able to keep this standing, as Matsumoto has good takedown defense and is also a great boxer. Expect Font to outland Matsumoto and piece him up with his jab to get the win. I'd go as far as saying I think Font should be a slight favorite here.

UFC Seattle Bet: Rob Font (+136)

Weight Class: Light heavyweight

Alonzo Menifield (15-5-1) vs Julius Walker (6-0)

For my prop at UFC Seattle, I'm taking Alonzo Menifield and Julius Walker to go under 1.5 rounds.

This fight was made on short notice, so how either of their cardio will hold up is a big question. With that said, both should come out aggressive and look to end it early. Menifield's chin has been a bit questionable as of late, while Walker has gone under 1.5 rounds in all six of his fights.

Menifield and Walker should slug it out until one of them gets knocked out, and I expect that to happen in the first round.

UFC Seattle Bet: Alonzo Menifield-Julius Walker under 1.5 rounds (-135)

Weight Classes: Light heavyweight & Middleweight

Modestas Bukauskas (16-6) vs Raffael Cerqueira (11-1)

Anthony Hernandez (13-2) vs Brendan Allen (24-6)

For my parlay at UFC Seattle, I'm backing Modestas Bukauskas and Anthony Hernandez to get their hands raised.

Bukauskas opens up the card and should be able to put away Cerqueira here. Bukauskas is a good striker with some power, while Cerqueira was knocked out in 50 seconds in his UFC debut. I have some concerns about his chin, and I believe Bukauskas should be able to land and KO Cerqueira in within the first round.

To close out the parlay, I'm backing Anthony Hernandez to beat Brendan Allen in the co-main event. The two fought back in LFA, and Hernandez won a five-round decision back in 2018. Hernandez is a great grappler and pushes an insane pace. He should be able to pressure Allen and land more strikes, as well as use his wrestling to win a decision.

UFC Seattle Bet: Modestas Bukauskas & Anthony Hernandez parlay (-123)

