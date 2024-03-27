UFC Atlantic City DFS Picks for Blanchfield vs. Fiorot: Drake's Takes

This article is part of our Drake's Takes series.

The top MMA betting and DFS plays for this weekend's UFC Atlantic City card are up and courtesy of Drake Burden, who breaks down betting and lineup strategy, as well as offers predictions for the entire event.

Angel Pacheco (7-2-0) v. Caolan Loughran (8-1-0)

Angel Pacheco - Height: 5'8" - Reach: 70" - Orthodox

~ High volume

~ Plus wrestling/grappling

~ 7 finishes in 7 wins

Caolan Loughran - Height: 5'6" - Reach: 68" – Orthodox

~ Moderate volume

~ Plus wrestling/grappling

~ 7 finishes in 8 wins

DFS Perspective: Pacheco is making his debut after a Contender Series loss, while Loughran is appearing in his second UFC fight after an ugly debut loss. This is pretty straightforward: Pacheco is better on the feet, and Loughran is better on the mat. If Loughran finds success with takedowns, he should win and score well. However, Pacheco has shown decent takedown defense, and his forward pressure could keep Loughran on his back foot. I expect Loughran to find just enough success to edge this one out.

UFC Atlantic City Pick: Loughran

Andre Petroski (10-2-0) v. Jacob Malkoun (7-3-0)

Andre Petroski - Height: 6'0" - Reach: 73" - Switch

~ Moderate volume

~ Plus wrestling/grappling

~ 8 finishes in 10 wins

Jacob Malkoun - Height: 5'9" - Reach: 73" – Orthodox

~ Moderate volume

~ Plus wrestling/grappling

~ 2 finishes in 7 wins

DFS Perspective: The striking is pretty even in this matchup, and it should come down to whoever implements the better wrestling. Petroski is likely slightly better at grappling, but I expect Malkoun to be the better wrestler. As long as he avoids getting submitted, he should chain takedowns and record a massive score for DFS.

UFC Atlantic City Pick: Malkoun

Melissa Gatto (8-2-2) v. Viktoriia Dudakova (8-0-0)

Melissa Gatto - Height: 5'5" - Reach: 69" - Orthodox

~ Moderate volume

~ Plus wrestling/grappling

~ 6 finishes in 8 wins

Viktoriia Dudakova - Height: 5'5" - Reach: 67" – Orthodox

~ Moderate volume

~ Plus wrestling/grappling

~ 6 finishes in 8 wins

DFS Perspective: This will be Dudakova's toughest fight to date. I expect Gatto to be better everywhere. However, Dudakova has never lost. This fight should be close, but Gatto's technical striking should keep Dudakova on the outside reaching. I would not expect a high score to come out of this fight without a finish, which is equally unlikely.

UFC Atlantic City Pick: Gatto

Ibo Aslan (12-1-0) v. Anton Turkalj (8-3-0)

Ibo Aslan - Height: 6'3" - Reach: 77" - Orthodox

~ High volume

~ Minimal wrestling/grappling

~ 12 finishes in 12 wins

Anton Turkalj - Height: 6'4" - Reach: 78" – Orthodox

~ Low volume

~ Plus wrestling/grappling

~ 7 finishes in 8 wins

DFS Perspective: Turkalj has not shown he is UFC-caliber through three losses with the promotion. Aslan is making his debut and is deadly on the feet, but he has never really been tested by a strong grappler. Though I have slight worries about his takedown defense and cardio, I expect Aslan to take control in the first and eventually knock Turkalj out.

UFC Atlantic City Pick: Aslan

Connor Matthews (7-1-0) v. Dennis Buzukja (11-4-0)

Connor Matthews - Height: 5'8" - Reach: 71" - Switch

~ High volume

~ Plus wrestling/grappling

~ 6 finishes in 7 wins

Dennis Buzukja - Height: 5'9" - Reach: 70" – Switch

~ Moderate volume

~ Plus wrestling/grappling

~ 5 finishes in 11 wins

DFS Perspective: Buzukja has lost both of his UFC fights and has not looked good in either. Matthews is making his UFC debut after an impressive and dominant performance on the Contender Series. I expect Matthews to do what Buzukja could not and win in his debut. I would not be surprised to see another dominant performance and a high score for DFS.

UFC Atlantic City Pick: Matthews

Julio Arce (18-6-0) v. Herbert Burns (11-4-0)

Julio Arce - Height: 5'7" - Reach: 70" - Southpaw

~ Moderate volume

~ Plus wrestling/grappling

~ 10 finishes in 18 wins

Herbert Burns - Height: 5'9" - Reach: 73" – Orthodox

~ Low volume

~ Plus wrestling/grappling

~ 9 finishes in 11 wins

DFS Perspective: Burns has not fought in almost two years and is now 36. He was also knocked out in his two most recent fights. There is little faith that he will have much more success in the UFC. Arce should be better everywhere and dominate this fight.

UFC Atlantic City Pick: Arce

Virna Jandiroba (19-3-0) v. Lupita Godinez (12-3-0)

Virna Jandiroba - Height: 5'3" - Reach: 64" - Orthodox

~ Low volume

~ Plus wrestling/grappling

~ 14 finishes in 19 wins

Lupita Godinez - Height: 5'2" - Reach: 61" – Orthodox

~ Moderate volume

~ Plus wrestling/grappling

~ 3 finishes in 12 wins

DFS Perspective: As long as Godinez avoids being submitted by Jandiroba, she should control and dominate this fight. Godinez has repeatedly proven that she has the complete game to challenge for the belt, and her run does not stop here.

UFC Atlantic City Pick: Godinez

Nate Landwehr (17-5-0) v. Jamall Emmers (20-7-0)

Nate Landwehr - Height: 5'9" - Reach: 72" - Orthodox

~ High volume

~ Plus wrestling/grappling

~ 10 finishes in 10 wins

Jamall Emmers - Height: 5'10" - Reach: 74" – Orthodox

~ Moderate volume

~ Plus wrestling/grappling

~ 11 finishes in 20 wins

DFS Perspective: I would give Emmers better odds if he were more active, but I do not see how he wins this fight if he cannot land a knockout. Landwehr will be the fighter bringing more pressure, throwing more volume and potentially landing takedowns. This is Landwehr's fight to lose.

UFC Atlantic City Pick: Landwehr

Chidi Njokuani (22-10-0) v. Rhys McKee (13-5-1)

Chidi Njokuani - Height: 6'3" - Reach: 80" - Orthodox

~ Moderate volume

~ Minimal wrestling/grappling

~ 15 finishes in 22 wins

Rhys McKee - Height: 6'2" - Reach: 78" – Orthodox

~ High volume

~ Minimal wrestling/grappling

~ 13 finishes in 13 wins

DFS Perspective: This is likely McKee's last chance to remain on the roster, as he has lost all three of his UFC fights so far. Njokuani started with two consecutive wins in the UFC but has since lost three straight. Either fighter could record an early knockout, so both become solid plays for GPP. However, I expect McKee to get his first UFC win and keep himself in the promotion.

UFC Atlantic City Pick: McKee

Bill Algeo (18-7-0) v. Kyle Nelson (15-5-1)

Bill Algeo - Height: 6'0" - Reach: 73" - Switch

~ High volume

~ Plus wrestling/grappling

~ 11 finishes in 18 wins

Kyle Nelson - Height: 5'11" - Reach: 71" – Switch

~ Moderate volume

~ Plus wrestling/grappling

~ 9 finishes in 15 wins

DFS Perspective: Though Nelson has strung together two consecutive wins, Algeo is a better version of him and far more technical. I expect Algeo to piece Nelson up to a decision win. However, without a finish this is likely low-scoring.

UFC Atlantic City Pick: Algeo

Nursulton Ruziboev (33-8-2) v. Sedriques Dumas (9-1-0)

Nursulton Ruziboev - Height: 6'5" - Reach: 76" - Orthodox

~ Moderate volume

~ Plus wrestling/grappling

~ 31 finishes in 33 wins

Sedriques Dumas - Height: 6'2" - Reach: 79" – Orthodox

~ Low volume

~ Plus wrestling/grappling

~ 6 finishes in 9 wins

DFS Perspective: Dumas has won two straight fights against lesser opponents, while Ruziboev recorded a knockout in his UFC debut. Dumas is still suspect and has many glaring holes in his defense. I expect Ruziboev to have the edge everywhere and end this fight early. He should be one of the best plays on the slate.

UFC Atlantic City Pick: Ruziboev

Bruno Silva (23-10-0) v. Chris Weidman (15-7-0)

Bruno Silva - Height: 6'0" - Reach: 74" - Orthodox

~ Moderate volume

~ Plus wrestling/grappling

~ 20 finishes in 23 wins

Chris Weidman - Height: 6'2" - Reach: 78" – Orthodox

~ Moderate volume

~ Plus wrestling/grappling

~ 10 finishes in 15 wins

DFS Perspective: Weidman should never have returned after his significant injury. In his two fights since returning, he was knocked out in 17 seconds and dominated in a decision. Silva is far more dangerous and should have no issue finding a knockout in this fight, making him an excellent play for all DFS contests.

UFC Atlantic City Pick: Silva

Vicente Luque (22-9-1) v. Joaquin Buckley (17-6-0)

Vicente Luque - Height: 5'11" - Reach: 75" - Orthodox

~ High volume

~ Plus wrestling/grappling

~ 19 finishes in 22 wins

Joaquin Buckley - Height: 5'10" - Reach: 76" – Southpaw

~ Moderate volume

~ Plus wrestling/grappling

~ 12 finishes in 17 wins

DFS Perspective: This fight is a pick 'em for a reason. Both fighters are evenly matched, and it likely comes down to the damage done. Luque will have the edge on the mat if he succeeds with takedowns, while Buckley will have an advantage with power. Though Luque tends to eat a lot of shots, I expect him to be the one pressuring and finding his mark more often. Plus, he will throw more volume, and his kicks are dangerous.

UFC Atlantic City Pick: Luque

Erin Blanchfield (12-1-0) v. Manon Fiorot (19-9-0)

Erin Blanchfield - Height: 5'4" - Reach: 66" - Orthodox

~ High volume

~ Plus wrestling/grappling

~ 6 finishes in 12 wins

Manon Fiorot - Height: 5'7" - Reach: 65" – Orthodox

~ High volume

~ Plus wrestling/grappling

~ 6 finishes in 11 wins

DFS Perspective: While both ladies have been in the UFC, I have taken them to win every fight they have been in. Unfortunately, they both cannot win here. If Fiorot can stop the takedowns, she will win this fight with her striking. While Fiorot has shown elite takedown defense, Blanchfield is a different animal and should find success more often than not. Whoever wins this fight will likely make the optimal DFS lineup. I expect that to be Blanchfield.

UFC Atlantic City Pick: Blanchfield

North Carolina sports betting launched March 11 with a tremendous variety of quality online sportsbooks. Some of our favorite North Carolina sportsbook promos include the Caesars North Carolina promo code and the Fanatics Sportsbook North Carolina promo code.

For bettors who prefer to deposit at a sportsbook via PayPal, RotoWire has an up-to-date list of all the top-rated PayPal betting sites in one place. We also list all major sportsbooks accepting credit card.

FANDUEL MMA SCORING

Moves Scoring

Significant Strikes = 0.6 pts

Takedown = 6 pts

Takedown Defense = 3 pts

Knockdown = 12 pts

Submission Attempt = 5 pts

Fight Conclusion Bonuses

1st Round Win = 100 pts

2nd Round Win = 75 pts

3rd Round Win = 50 pts

4th Round Win = 35 pts

5th Round Win = 25 pts

Decision Win = 20 pts

Scoring Notes

Significant Strikes are distance strikes or clinch/ground strikes that are considered "power strikes" by official scorers.

A knockdown is awarded to a fighter who knocks his/her opponent down due to debilitation for what the official scorers consider a substantial time.

DRAFTKINGS MMA SCORING

Moves Scoring

Strikes: +0.2 pts

Significant Strikes (SS): +0.2 pts

Control Time: +0.03 pts/Second

Takedown (TD): +5 pts

Reversal/Sweep (REV): +5 pts

Knockdown (KD): +10 pts

Fight Conclusion Bonuses

1st Round Win (1rW+): +90 pts

2nd Round Win (2rW+): +70 pts

3rd Round Win (3rW+): +45 pts

4th Round Win (4rW+): +40 pts

5th Round Win (5rW+): +40 pts

Decision Win (WBD+): +30 pts

Quick Win Bonus: +25 pts

(fight is finished in 60 seconds or less)

Scoring Notes

Significant Strikes are any distance strikes or clinch/ground strikes that are considered "power strikes" by official scorers.

A Significant Strike will count as both a strike and a significant strike and will be worth a total of 0.4 pts.

Control Time is the time spent in the dominant position on the ground or in the clinch. +0.03 points are awarded per second.

A Knockdown is awarded to a fighter who knocks his/her opponent down due to debilitation for what the official scorers consider an appreciable time.

A Quick Win Bonus is awarded to the winning fighter if they win in the first round in 60 seconds or less.

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Drake Burden plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: FanDuel: Dburdz, DraftKings: Dburdz.