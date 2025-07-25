WNBA DFS Picks and Lineup Tips for Friday, July 25

RotoWire expert Daniel Dobish picks his top WNBA DFS options for Friday, including a favorable opportunity for Sabrina Ionescu as the New York Liberty face the Phoenix Mercury.

WNBA DFS Strategies for Friday, July 25

It's Friday, and almost time for the weekend. In the WNBA, we have a total of three games on the slate, and each of the contests are nationally televised. At 7:30 p.m. ET, the Phoenix Mercury and New York Liberty tangle at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, while the Las Vegas Aces and Minnesota Lynx meet at Target Center in Minneapolis. In the late window, the Dallas Wings take on the Golden State Valkyries at Chase Center in San Francisco.

Let's check out the best options for DFS players heading into Friday. There are plenty of good values available.

WNBA Schedule Today

Phoenix Mercury at New York Liberty

Las Vegas Aces at Minnesota Lynx

Dallas Wings at Golden State Valkyries

RotoWire WNBA DFS Tools

WNBA News

WNBA Lineup Optimizer

Daily Matchups (Vegas Odds, Team Efficiency, Pace, Opposing Stats)

WNBA Daily Lineups

Value Report

Team Trends

Opponent Averages

Phoenix Mercury at New York Liberty [LOGO ]

Line: Mystics -3

O/U: 167.5

Injury Report - Mercury vs. Liberty

Note: All return dates are just estimates

Phoenix

Name Pos Injury Status Return Helena Pueyo G Personal OFS 5/1/2026 Julia Ayrault G Personal OFS 5/1/2026

New York

WNBA DFS Showdown Picks and Lineup Building Strategy

The Mercury (15-8) and the Liberty (16-6) square off in the marquee game of the night at Barclays Center in Brooklyn.

Phoenix won the first two meetings this season, posting an 89-81 win in Brooklyn on June 19 as an 11.5-point underdog as the Over (163.5) cashed, while blasting the Liberty 106-91 in the Valley of the Sun on June 27 in the rematch, covering as a 1.5-point favorite as the Over (168) also cashed. High-scoring games are obviously very good for DFS and fantasy purposes.

The good news for the Mercury is that Satou Sabally and Kahleah Copper are back healthy, and the team added DeWanna Bonner since those first two wins. Phoenix is at full strength and looking to go 3-for-3 in the season series against New York.

The Liberty are coming off a back-to-back sweep of the Fever before and after the break, and New York scored 98 points in each of the victories. Defensively, New York has allowed at least 77 points in 11 of the past 12 games, so expect offensive fireworks.

The Liberty had six players with double-digit points in the June 27 loss, while Alyssa Thomas of the Mercury went off with 17 points and 15 assists. Sabally was good for 25 points, six rebounds and two steals while knocking down a ridiculous seven three-pointers. Sami Whitcomb also added 15 points off the bench.

New York leads the WNBA in points per game (87.4) and three-point percentage (36.0), with Sabrina Ionescu entering play with six triples in her last two outings and 15 makes from distance over six appearances in July. She also has at least five assists in all six games this month.

at Minnesota Lynx Las Vegas Acesat Minnesota Lynx

Line: Lynx -10

O/U: 160.5

Injury Report - Aces vs. Lynx

Note: All return dates are just estimates

Las Vegas

Name Pos Injury Status Return Cheyenne Parker-Tyus F Not Injury Related OUT 9/4/2025

Minnesota

Name Pos Injury Status Return Aubrey Griffin G Knee OUT 10/1/2025 Karlie Samuelson G Foot OFS 5/1/2026 Dorka Juhasz F Not Injury Related OFS 5/1/2026

WNBA DFS Showdown Picks and Lineup Building Strategy

The Aces (12-12) slipped to 5-8 on the road with an 80-70 loss at Indiana on Thursday, and now they turn around and face the Lynx (21-5) on no rest. That's a tough turnaround.

The Aces didn't arrive into the Twin Cities until 11:19 p.m. CDT on their chartered flight, so that likely means they didn't get to the team hotel for sleep until at least 1:00 a.m. local time. Expect the legs to be a little on the heavy side in the