WNBA Daily Roundup: Fantasy Picks, Starting Lineups and Previews (June 19)

WNBA Fantasy Picks, Starting Lineups and Previews Tonight
WNBA season rolls along with a three-game slate on Wednesday. Kirien Sprecher highlights things to keep an eye on from around the league, including injury updates, fantasy risers and fallers and projected starting lineups for tonight's action.
WNBA Schedule Today
Washington Mystics at Indiana Fever
Atlanta Dream at Minnesota Lynx
Seattle Storm at Las Vegas Aces
WNBA News Roundup
Cameron Brink Diagnosed with Torn ACL
After an awkward collision with the Sun's Brionna Jones during the first quarter of Tuesday's game, Brink was helped to the locker room. The situation didn't look good live, but the rookie was spotted leaving the arena without a brace or limb. However, the Sparks announced Wednesday afternoon that Brink had been diagnosed with a torn ACL. She'll miss the remainder of the 2024 campaign and may have limitations to start 2025.
Maddy Siegrist Breaks Finger
Siegrist played 40 minutes during Monday's loss to Minnesota, posting 17 points (8-17 FG), seven rebounds, two assists, a steal and a block. The performance extended her double-digit scoring streak to 10 games. However, it was announced Wednesday morning that Siegrist suffered a broken finger during that contest and will be sidelined indefinitely, joining Natasha Howard (foot), Satou Sabally (shoulder) and Jaelyn Brown (illness) on the long-term injured list.
Chelsea Gray Expected to Make Season Debut
Gray was listed as active but didn't see any playing time during the Aces' last two games, but she's expected to make her season debut Wednesday. Coach Becky Hammon said there aren't any specific restrictions for Gray, but the team will monitor her closely. Across 40 appearances in 2023, Gray averaged 15.3 points, 7.3 assists and 4.0 rebounds per game -- all career highs. Gray's return should help Las Vegas snap out of its current slump, as the Aces have lost six of their last 10 games and are currently sitting at .500 with a 6-6 record.
WNBA Fantasy Risers and Fallers
Risers
- Li Yueru, C, Los Angeles Sparks
Over her last four games, Yueru has averaged 9.0 points, 4.8 rebounds, 1.5 assists and 1.3 stocks in 19.8 minutes per game. Yueru's solid play earned her a larger role, and now with Cameron Brink (knee) out for the season, Yueru has a clear path to at least 20 minutes per game, which should make her fantasy relevant.
- Stephanie Talbot, F, Los Angeles Sparks
With Cameron Brink leaving Tuesday's loss to the Sun early, Talbot ended up playing a seaosn-high 26 minutes off the bench. Brink is going to miss the remainder of the 2024 campaign, and Talbot is a candidate to take the rookie's starting spot. However, Talbot hasn't been a regular starter since her rookie campaign in Phoenix during the 2017 season, and she's never averaged more than 6.0 points per game for an entire campaign, giving her a limited fantasy ceiling.
Fallers
- Natasha Mack, F, Phoenix Mercury
Mack has played fewer than 10 minutes in three straight games. She was a great fill-in option when Brittney Griner was sidelined, but Mack's fantasy value has dropped considerably in her current role.
Matchup Previews
Washington Mystics at Indiana Fever
WNBA Injury Report
Washington
|Name
|Pos
|Injury
|Status
|Return
|Shakira Austin
|C
|Hip
|OUT
|6/22/2024
|Brittney Sykes
|G
|Foot
|OUT
|6/29/2024
|Bernadett Hatar
|C
|Not Injury Related
|OFS
|5/1/2025
|Nastja Claessens
|G
|Not Injury Related
|OFS
|5/1/2025
Indiana
|Temi Fagbenle
|F
|Foot
|OUT
|6/21/2024
|Damiris Dantas
|C
|Knee
|OUT
|6/30/2024
WNBA Starting Lineups
Note: All starting lineups included are projected and have not been confirmed by each team. For updated lineups as tipoff approaches, check out RotoWire's WNBA Daily Lineups page.
Washington Mystics Projected Starters
Indiana Fever Projected Starters
Atlanta Dream at Minnesota Lynx
WNBA Injury Report
Atlanta
|Aerial Powers
|F
|Illness
|OUT
|6/21/2024
|Jordin Canada
|G
|Hand
|OUT
|6/21/2024
|Iliana Rupert
|C
|Rest
|OFS
|4/1/2025
|Nyadiew Puoch
|F
|Not Injury Related
|OFS
|5/1/2025
|Isobel Borlase
|G
|Not Injury Related
|OFS
|5/1/2025
|Matilde Villa
|G
|Not Injury Related
|OFS
|5/1/2025
Minnesota
|Name
|Pos
|Injury
|Status
|Return
|Bridget Carleton
|F
|Elbow
|GTD
|6/19/2024
|Diamond Miller
|G
|Knee
|OUT
|7/17/2024
|Jessica Shepard
|C
|Not Injury Related
|OFS
|4/1/2025
WNBA Starting Lineups
Atlanta Dream Projected Starters
Minnesota Lynx Projected Starters
Seattle Storm at Las Vegas Aces
WNBA Injury Report
Seattle
|Mackenzie Holmes
|F
|Knee
|OFS
|5/1/2025
Las Vegas
|Kierstan Bell
|G
|Lower Leg
|GTD
|6/19/2024
|Elizabeth Kitley
|C
|Knee
|OFS
|5/1/2025
WNBA Starting Lineups
Seattle Storm Projected Starters
Las Vegas Aces Projected Starters
Players to Watch
- Chelsea Gray, G, Las Vegas Aces
While there have been more positive reports about Gray potentially debuting Wednesday than in the previous two games she was listed as active, we still don't know if she'll be available or how many minutes she'll be able to play. Additionally, fantasy managers should keep close tabs on Tiffany Hayes, Kate Martin, Alysha Clark and Kiah Stokes, as their respective roles will certainly be impacted if Gray finally gets the green light.