WNBA Daily Roundup: Fantasy Picks, Starting Lineups and Previews (June 19)

WNBA season rolls along with a three-game slate on Wednesday. Kirien Sprecher highlights things to keep an eye on from around the league, including injury updates, fantasy risers and fallers and projected starting lineups for tonight's action.

Those looking for a complete overview of every matchup can check out RotoWire's Daily WNBA Projections page and the latest WNBA news.

WNBA Schedule Today

Washington Mystics at Indiana Fever

Atlanta Dream at Minnesota Lynx

Seattle Storm at Las Vegas Aces

WNBA News Roundup

Cameron Brink Diagnosed with Torn ACL

After an awkward collision with the Sun's Brionna Jones during the first quarter of Tuesday's game, Brink was helped to the locker room. The situation didn't look good live, but the rookie was spotted leaving the arena without a brace or limb. However, the Sparks announced Wednesday afternoon that Brink had been diagnosed with a torn ACL. She'll miss the remainder of the 2024 campaign and may have limitations to start 2025.

Maddy Siegrist Breaks Finger

Siegrist played 40 minutes during Monday's loss to Minnesota, posting 17 points (8-17 FG), seven rebounds, two assists, a steal and a block. The performance extended her double-digit scoring streak to 10 games. However, it was announced Wednesday morning that Siegrist suffered a broken finger during that contest and will be sidelined indefinitely, joining Natasha Howard (foot), Satou Sabally (shoulder) and Jaelyn Brown (illness) on the long-term injured list.

Chelsea Gray Expected to Make Season Debut

Gray was listed as active but didn't see any playing time during the Aces' last two games, but she's expected to make her season debut Wednesday. Coach Becky Hammon said there aren't any specific restrictions for Gray, but the team will monitor her closely. Across 40 appearances in 2023, Gray averaged 15.3 points, 7.3 assists and 4.0 rebounds per game -- all career highs. Gray's return should help Las Vegas snap out of its current slump, as the Aces have lost six of their last 10 games and are currently sitting at .500 with a 6-6 record.

WNBA Fantasy Risers and Fallers

Risers

Li Yueru , C, Los Angeles Sparks

Over her last four games, Yueru has averaged 9.0 points, 4.8 rebounds, 1.5 assists and 1.3 stocks in 19.8 minutes per game. Yueru's solid play earned her a larger role, and now with Cameron Brink (knee) out for the season, Yueru has a clear path to at least 20 minutes per game, which should make her fantasy relevant.

Stephanie Talbot , F, Los Angeles Sparks

With Cameron Brink leaving Tuesday's loss to the Sun early, Talbot ended up playing a seaosn-high 26 minutes off the bench. Brink is going to miss the remainder of the 2024 campaign, and Talbot is a candidate to take the rookie's starting spot. However, Talbot hasn't been a regular starter since her rookie campaign in Phoenix during the 2017 season, and she's never averaged more than 6.0 points per game for an entire campaign, giving her a limited fantasy ceiling.

Fallers

Natasha Mack , F, Phoenix Mercury

Mack has played fewer than 10 minutes in three straight games. She was a great fill-in option when Brittney Griner was sidelined, but Mack's fantasy value has dropped considerably in her current role.

Matchup Previews

Washington Mystics at Indiana Fever

WNBA Injury Report

Washington

Name Pos Injury Status Return Shakira Austin C Hip OUT 6/22/2024 Brittney Sykes G Foot OUT 6/29/2024 Bernadett Hatar C Not Injury Related OFS 5/1/2025 Nastja Claessens G Not Injury Related OFS 5/1/2025

Indiana

Temi Fagbenle F Foot OUT 6/21/2024 Damiris Dantas C Knee OUT 6/30/2024

WNBA Starting Lineups

Note: All starting lineups included are projected and have not been confirmed by each team. For updated lineups as tipoff approaches, check out RotoWire's WNBA Daily Lineups page.

Washington Mystics Projected Starters

Indiana Fever Projected Starters

Atlanta Dream at Minnesota Lynx

WNBA Injury Report

Atlanta

Minnesota

Name Pos Injury Status Return Bridget Carleton F Elbow GTD 6/19/2024 Diamond Miller G Knee OUT 7/17/2024 Jessica Shepard C Not Injury Related OFS 4/1/2025

WNBA Starting Lineups

Atlanta Dream Projected Starters

Minnesota Lynx Projected Starters

Seattle Storm at Las Vegas Aces

WNBA Injury Report

Seattle

Mackenzie Holmes F Knee OFS 5/1/2025

Las Vegas

Kierstan Bell G Lower Leg GTD 6/19/2024 Elizabeth Kitley C Knee OFS 5/1/2025

WNBA Starting Lineups

Seattle Storm Projected Starters

Las Vegas Aces Projected Starters

Players to Watch

Chelsea Gray , G, Las Vegas Aces

While there have been more positive reports about Gray potentially debuting Wednesday than in the previous two games she was listed as active, we still don't know if she'll be available or how many minutes she'll be able to play. Additionally, fantasy managers should keep close tabs on Tiffany Hayes, Kate Martin, Alysha Clark and Kiah Stokes, as their respective roles will certainly be impacted if Gray finally gets the green light.