WNBA DFS Picks and Lineup Tips for Friday, July 7

WNBA Schedule Today
- Indiana Fever at Washington Mystics
- Atlanta Dream at Chicago Sky
- Phoenix Mercury at Minnesota Lynx
- Las Vegas Aces at Dallas Wings
Injury Report
Note: All return dates are just estimates
Indiana
|Name
|Pos
|Injury
|Status
|Return
|Amanda Zahui B.
|C
|Not Injury Related
|GTD
|7/7/2023
Washington
|Elena Delle Donne
|F
|Ankle
|GTD
|7/7/2023
|Natasha Cloud
|G
|Ankle
|GTD
|7/7/2023
|Kristi Toliver
|G
|Foot
|OUT
|7/19/2023
|Shakira Austin
|C
|Hip
|OUT
|7/19/2023
WNBA DFS Showdown Picks and Lineup Building Strategy
The Mystics are shooting 40.6 percent from the field, which ranks second-worst in the league. However, they make up for it on defense, holding opponents to a league-low 76.8 points per game. The Mystics have five players averaging double digits in scoring, including Elena Delle Donne and Natasha Cloud, who are listed as questionable Friday, and Shakira Austin, who remains sidelined. Brittney Sykes and Ariel Atkins are the remaining two offensive forces and may have a chance to step up.
Indiana averages 6.2 three-pointers per game, the second-fewest in the league. The Fever also allow opponents to shoot 37.0 percent from long range, which is the second-highest in the WNBA. Kelsey Mitchell leads the team with an average of 16.9 points and 2.9 assists per game. NaLyssa Smith is on a hot streak, averaging 18.8 points and 10.6 rebounds over the last five games, while Aliyah Boston scored at least 20 points in two of the past four outings.
Atlanta Dream at Chicago Sky
Line: Sky -1.0
O/U: 170.5
Injury Report
Note: All return dates are just estimates
Atlanta
|Aari McDonald
|G
|Shoulder
|GTD
|7/7/2023
Chicago
|Name
|Pos
|Injury
|Status
|Return
|Rebekah Gardner
|G
|Foot
|OUT
|7/9/2023
|Isabelle Harrison
|F
|Knee
|OUT
|7/9/2023
|Li Yueru
|C
|Lower Body
|OFS
|4/1/2024
WNBA DFS Showdown Picks and Lineup Building Strategy
The Dream average 86.9 points per game, which ranks third-best in the league, but they are giving up a league-most 88.8 points against. Allisha Gray leads the team, averaging 18.9 points, 5.0 rebounds, 3.1 assists and 1.0 steals per game. Rhyne Howard made some noise with a 43-point performance against the Sparks on Sunday and is also solid on the glass with 4.3 rebounds per game. Nia Coffey continues to add decent three-point shooting, averaging 1.2 makes per game on blistering 43.3 percent shooting from deep.
The Sky are averaging a league-low 15.6 free throws per game. They have also been unimpressive defensively, allowing opponents to shoot the league's third-highest field-goal percentage. Marina Mabrey and Kahleah Copper lead the team with just over 16 points per game each. Alanna Smith and Rebekah Gardner handle most of the work on the glass, averaging seven rebounds each per game. Courtney Williams is also successful as the facilitator, averaging a career-high 6.1 assists per game.
Phoenix Mercury at Minnesota Lynx
Line: Aces -10.0
O/U: 175.5
Injury Report
Note: All return dates are just estimates
Phoenix
|Name
|Pos
|Injury
|Status
|Return
|Skylar Diggins-Smith
|G
|Personal
|OUT
|8/23/2023
Minnesota
|Name
|Pos
|Injury
|Status
|Return
|Natalie Achonwa
|C
|Personal
|ML
|7/9/2023
|Jessica Shepard
|C
|Illness
|OUT
|7/9/2023
|Aerial Powers
|F
|Ankle
|OUT
|7/18/2023
|Tiffany Mitchell
|G
|Wrist
|OUT
|7/18/2023
WNBA DFS Showdown Picks and Lineup Building Strategy
Phoenix averages league-low marks of 77.8 points and 29.1 rebounds per game. The Mercury also struggle on the defensive end, giving up the league's second-most points per game. Brittney Griner continues to dominate, with at least 20 points and five rebounds in four straight games. Michaela Onyenwere has stepped up lately, averaging 12.8 points, 4.2 rebounds, 2.4 assists and 1.2 blocks over the past five games. Sophie Cunningham is the team's third-leading scorer but has been in a slump and has missed two of the last four games due to injury.
The Lynx are shooting 30.6 percent from deep, which ranks second-worst in the league. They also give up a league-most 9.2 three-pointers per game. However, Napheesa Collier continues to shine, topping 30 points in three of the past four outings. Dorka Juhasz has also played well lately but could see her role diminish slightly if Jessica Shepard is able to return to action. Diamond Miller finished with just one point Wednesday against the Fever after averaging 20.7 points per game over her previous three appearances.
Las Vegas Aces at Dallas Wings
Line: Lynx -2.5
O/U: 164.5
Injury Report
Note: All return dates are just estimates
Las Vegas
|Name
|Pos
|Injury
|Status
|Return
|Riquna Williams
|G
|Back
|GTD
|7/7/2023
|Kelsey Plum
|G
|Illness
|GTD
|7/7/2023
Dallas
|Name
|Pos
|Injury
|Status
|Return
|Kalani Brown
|C
|Head
|GTD
|7/7/2023
|Satou Sabally
|F
|Illness
|GTD
|7/7/2023
|Lou Lopez Senechal
|G
|Knee
|OUT
|7/12/2023
|Diamond DeShields
|F
|Knee
|OUT
|8/18/2023
WNBA DFS Showdown Picks and Lineup Building Strategy
Las Vegas averages league-best marks of 93.4 points on 50.0 percent shooting per game. The Aces have also been equally impressive on the defensive end, holding opponents to the league's second-lowest points per game. A'ja Wilson has been on fire lately, averaging 22.2 points, 10.2 rebounds and 1.8 blocks over the last six outings. Kelsey Plum missed Wednesday's game but was in a groove prior to her absence with averages of 21.3 points, 2.5 rebounds and 3.7 assists across the past six games. Chelsea Gray logged at least 20 points in two of the last four outings and can also step up to lead the offense.
The Wings are shooting a league-low 28.9 percent from deep. On the defensive end, they hamper themselves by giving up the league's third-most free throws per game. Arike Ogunbowale is coming off a couple of quieter games but is averaging a team-high 20.8 points per game. Satou Sabally missed the second half of Wednesday's matchup due to an illness but will be back in action Friday. She topped 10 rebounds in three of her previous four outings before her absence. Natasha Howard is also on a roll, averaging 21.3 points, 9.7 rebounds and 3.0 assists through the last three games.
WNBA DFS Picks Today
DraftKings
- NaLyssa Smith ($9,100)
- Kahleah Copper ($8,000)
- Cheyenne Parker ($9,300)
Smith has a solid chance to shine against the Mystics, who give up the league's fourth-most points and second-most rebounds to opposing forwards. Copper should excel against the Dream's sub-par defense. Parker has an opportunity to get her shot going against the Sky, who allow opponents to shoot 44.4 percent from the field.
Value Picks
- Shey Peddy ($5,600)
- Danielle Robinson ($5,400)
Peddy should continue contributing across the stat sheet as she tries to get back into a groove. Robinson has looked strong in four consecutive starts and has an opportunity to keep the momentum rolling.
FanDuel
- Brittney Griner ($7,600)
- Jackie Young ($7,000)
- Chelsea Gray ($6,700)
Griner will likely thrive against the Lynx, who give up the league's third-most rebounds to centers. Young poured in 28 points in her last outing and should pad her stats in Friday's rematch. Gray has logged at least 20 points in two of the past four games and should stand out against the Wings, who give up the league's third-most points per game to opposing guards.
Value Picks
- Monique Billings ($3,900)
- Sophie Cunningham ($4,900)
Billings is averaging 6.8 points and 5.8 rebounds over the last five games. Cunningham has an excellent chance to shine against the Lynx, who give up a league-high mark in three-pointers.