WNBA DFS Picks and Lineup Tips for Sunday, August 6

WNBA Schedule Today

Indiana Fever at Atlanta Dream

Las Vegas Aces at New York Liberty

Los Angeles Sparks at Washington Mystics

Chicago Sky at Dallas Wings

Rotowire WNBA DFS Tools

WNBA News

WNBA Lineup Optimizer

Daily Matchups (Vegas Odds, Team Efficiency, Pace, Opposing Stats)

WNBA Daily Lineups

Value Report

Team Trends

Opponent Averages

at Atlanta Dream Indiana Feverat Atlanta Dream

Line: Dream -7.5

O/U: 167.5

Injury Report

Note: All return dates are just estimates

Indiana

Name Pos Injury Status Return NaLyssa Smith F Foot GTD 8/6/2023

Atlanta

None

WNBA DFS Showdown Picks and Lineup Building Strategy

The Fever give up league-high averages of 85.2 points per game while allowing opponents to shoot 37.1 percent from long range. The Dream do a better job guarding the three-point line but still give up 85.1 points per game, which is the second most in the league. On the other hand, the Fever hold opponents to the league's second-fewest rebounds per game.

NaLyssa Smith is the Fever's leading scorer but has missed the last eight games and remains questionable for Sunday. If Smith remains out, Kelsey Mitchell, Aliyah Boston and Erica Wheeler should all continue to pick up the slack. Also, keep an eye out for Lexie Hull, who dropped 23 points in the game before last. Meanwhile, the Dream are led by the talented trio of Allisha Gray, Rhyne Howard and Cheyenne Parker. Nia Coffey and Aari McDonald have also delivered a couple of solid performances lately.

Las Vegas Aces at New York Liberty

Line: Aces -4.5

O/U: 176.5

Injury Report

Note: All return dates are just estimates

Las Vegas

Name Pos Injury Status Return Riquna Williams G Suspension SUSP 8/17/2023 Candace Parker F Ankle OUT 9/10/2023

New York

Name Pos Injury Status Return Stefanie Dolson C Ankle OUT 8/11/2023 Han Xu C Foot SUSP-INJ 8/11/2023

WNBA DFS Showdown Picks and Lineup Building Strategy

In a battle of titans, the Aces own the advantage, leading the league in points per game while holding opponents to the league's second-fewest points per game. On the other side, the Liberty score the league's second-most points per game but also up the league's fourth-most points. The Liberty average 1.6 more three-pointers per game than the Aces, but the Aces' defense holds opponents to 33.3 percent shooting from deep and limits opponents to a league-low 15.2 free-throw attempts per game.

A'ja Wilson and Kelsey Plum average just over 22 points each to lead the Aces, while Jackie Young and Chelsea Gray are also major contributors. Kiah Stokes has been limited on the offensive end, but the ninth-year center is averaging 6.5 rebounds per game across eight consecutive starts and should continue to see a boost in the absence of Candace Parker (ankle). Meanwhile, Breanna Stewart remains a dominant force on both ends of the floor, along with Sabrina Ionescu, Jonquel Jones and Courtney Vandersloot, who all contribute across the board for the Liberty. Betnijah Laney has delivered a few strong performances lately and is another consistent contributor behind her superstar teammates.

Las Angeles Sparks at Washington Mystics

Line: Mystics -3.5

O/U: 156.5

Injury Report

Note: All return dates are just estimates

Las Angeles

Washington

Name Pos Injury Status Return Elena Delle Donne F Ankle OUT 8/8/2023 Ariel Atkins G Ankle OUT 8/11/2023 Shakira Austin C Hip OUT 8/11/2023 Kristi Toliver G Foot OUT 8/11/2023

WNBA DFS Showdown Picks and Lineup Building Strategy

The Sparks limit opponents to 31.9 percent shooting from deep, which is the second lowest in the league. They also hold opponents to the league's third-fewest free throws per game. The Mystics hold opponents to the league's third-fewest points per game, but they score an average of only 0.5 points more than they give up. The Mystics also give up 20.3 free-throw attempts per game, which is the third-highest mark in the league.

As the Sparks deal with a number of injuries, there is more pressure on the already-dominant Nneka Ogwumike to carry her squad. Jordin Canada, Azura Stevens and Dearica Hamby have each stepped up recently to help shoulder the load, while Karlie Samuelson has also shown the potential to make an impact across the stat sheet. The Mystics are also hampered by injuries to a couple of key players, leaving room for Brittney Sykes, Natasha Cloud and Tianna Hawkins to share the spotlight in recent weeks. Shatori Walker-Kimbrough has also shown that she can deliver fair value as a starter in the interim.

Chicago Sky at Dallas Wings

Line: Wings -8.5

O/U: 165.0

Injury Report

Note: All return dates are just estimates

Chicago

Name Pos Injury Status Return Sika Kone F Not Injury Related OUT 8/11/2023 Rebekah Gardner G Foot OFS 2/1/2024 Isabelle Harrison F Knee OFS 2/1/2024 Li Yueru C Lower Body OFS 2/1/2024

Dallas

Name Pos Injury Status Return Awak Kuier C Ankle OUT 8/12/2023 Lou Lopez Senechal G Knee OUT 8/18/2023 Diamond DeShields F Knee OUT 8/18/2023

WNBA DFS Showdown Picks and Lineup Building Strategy

The Sky have struggled defensively and allow opponents to shoot an average of 45.3 percent from the field, which is third-most in the league. On the other hand, they do a good job guarding the three-point line, holding opponents to a league-low 6.3 made threes per game. The Wings are strong on the glass and limit opponents to league-low averages of 31.8 rebounds and 7.1 offensive rebounds per game.

Kahleah Copper is on a roll for the Sky, averaging 26.4 points on 56.6 percent shooting across the last five outings. Marina Mabrey, Alanna Smith and Courtney Williams each have reached the 20-point mark within the last two outings and contribute well across the stat sheet. On the other side, the Wings are led by Arike Ogunbowale, who averages 19.9 points per game. Additionally, Natasha Howard, Satou Sabally and Teaira McCowan have each stepped up with incredible efforts lately, including a triple-double from Howard in Dallas' last game. McCowan and Sabally have also achieved double-digit rebound totals twice in the last five games.

WNBA DFS Picks Today

DraftKings

Copper is on a roll lately and should thrive against the Wings, who give up the league's second-most points per game to opposing guards. Howard is coming off a couple of quieter outings but has a great chance to shine against the Dream's defense. Plum is an elite scorer and should prosper against the Liberty, who give up the league's most points per game to opposing guards.

Value Picks

Berger is averaging 18.2 minutes per game over the last nine outings and faces a subpar Atlanta defense. Robinson is averaging 4.9 points, 2.1 rebounds and 3.3 assists as a starter over the last 15 games.

FanDuel

Hawkins uses a well-rounded effort to fill the stat sheet and has a great chance to shine against the Sparks, who give up the league's highest field-goal percentage to opposing forwards. Boston has a favorable matchup against the Dream, who give up the league's third-most rebounds per game. Gray hit the 25-point mark in two of the last four games and faces the Fever, who give up a league high in points per game.

Value Picks

Walker-Kimbrough is averaging 9.4 points, 2.0 rebounds and 2.3 assists as a starter over the last seven games. Evans has a favorable matchup against the Wings' suspect backcourt defense.

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Dan Bruno plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: FanDuel: duelingdan.