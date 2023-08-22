WNBA DFS Picks and Lineup Tips for Tuesday, Aug. 22

WNBA Schedule Today

Las Vegas Aces at Atlanta Dream

Connecticut Sun at Washington Mystics

Seattle Storm at Chicago Sky

Dallas Wings at Minnesota Lynx

Line: Aces -15.5

O/U: 169.5

Injury Report - Aces vs. Dream

Note: All return dates are just estimates

Las Vegas

Name Pos Injury Status Return Candace Parker F Ankle OUT 9/10/2023 Riquna Williams G Suspension SUSP 9/10/2023

Atlanta

Name Pos Injury Status Return Allisha Gray G Ankle GTD 8/22/2023 Rhyne Howard G Knee GTD 8/22/2023 Nia Coffey F Hand OUT 8/25/2023

Kicking off Tuesday's four-game slate is a top-five showdown between the No. 1 team in the league and one of the biggest surprises in the WNBA this season.

The Aces have been the WNBA's best team all season long and currently have a record of 28-4. However, they have hit a bit of a road bump as of late and dropped two of their last three games, including their first home loss of the season against Los Angeles last weekend. With that said, Las Vegas will likely come out looking to prove a point Tuesday, which could spell trouble for Atlanta at home. The duo of A'ja Wilson and Jackie Young have had Atlanta's number in all three games this year, with Wilson averaging 20.7 points, 8.3 rebounds and 2.7 steals against the Dream and Young tallying 20.3 points, 4.0 rebounds and 3.0 steals over those three contests.

The Dream have risen up the WNBA standings faster than many thought they would this season, sitting in fifth place while just two games back of Dallas and the fourth seed. Atlanta has hit a bit of a rough stretch over the last 10 games, falling in six of those 10 outings. The Dream are also dealing with some injuries as of late, including Allisha Gray (ankle) who is listed as doubtful and Rhyne Howard (knee) who is questionable. Without Gray, Atlanta's leading scorer, look for Howard to lead the team if she is able to play and expect players like Danielle Robinson, Haley Jones and Aari McDonald to pick up the duties at guard against Las Vegas.

Connecticut Sun at Washington Mystics

Line: Sun -5.5

O/U: 157.5

Injury Report - Sun vs. Mystics

Note: All return dates are just estimates

Connecticut

Name Pos Injury Status Return Bernadett Hatar C Illness GTD 8/22/2023 Brionna Jones C Achilles OFS 10/1/2023

Washington

Name Pos Injury Status Return Elena Delle Donne F Hip GTD 8/22/2023 Shakira Austin C Hip GTD 8/22/2023 Kristi Toliver G Foot OUT 8/26/2023

Tuesday's battle between Connecticut and Washington once would have featured a contest of two teams that could be viewed as spoilers in the postseason for the likes of Las Vegas and New York, but instead, it's a showdown between teams on the opposite ends of the playoff picture.

The Sun have been the best team in the WNBA outside of the Aces and Liberty this season, clinching a playoff berth over the weekend and currently have a record of 22-10. Connecticut has been impressive on both ends of the court this year while ranking near the tops of the league in both offensive and defensive categories. For players to keep your eyes on Tuesday, look for DeWanna Bonner and Alyssa Thomas to take advantage of a Mystics team banged up in the post. Bonner has averaged 21.3 points in three games against Washington this year, while Thomas has tallied 19.3 points, 11.7 rebounds and 5.7 assists against the Mystics in 2023.

The Mystics have been dealing with injuries during the second half of the year, although Elena Delle Donne (hip) and Shakira Austin (hip) may be back in action Tuesday. With those injuries, Washington has gone from a top-five team in the WNBA to a tie with Minnesota for the sixth seed in the standings. If Delle Donne and Austin are able to take the court, they have been the top contributors for Washington against Connecticut this season. If they aren't fully healthy, look for Brittney Sykes and Natasha Cloud to continue carrying the torch offensively as the Mystics attempt to avoid a further drop in the standings.

Seattle Storm at Chicago Sky

Line: Sky -2.5

O/U: 159.5

Injury Report - Storm vs. Sky

Note: All return dates are just estimates

Seattle

Name Pos Injury Status Return Gabby Williams F Foot OUT 4/1/2024

Chicago

Name Pos Injury Status Return Rebekah Gardner G Foot OFS 2/1/2024 Isabelle Harrison F Knee OFS 2/1/2024 Li Yueru C Lower Body OFS 2/1/2024

In one of two later games on the night, Seattle and Chicago will square off in a battle between two teams on the outside of the playoff picture and trending toward the bottom four of the WNBA standings by year's end.

The Storm enter Tuesday riding a road win over Minnesota their last time out, having improved over the last 10 games with a record of 6-4 during that span. Seattle has struggled to find contributors outside of WNBA leading scorer Jewell Loyd, but the duo of Ezi Magbegor and Sami Whitcomb have done a nice job pitching in more for Seattle over the recent uptick in play. Behind Loyd's team-leading 23.6 points over the last 10 games, Magbegor has averaged 14.7 points and 7.6 rebounds while Whitcomb has added 11.4 points, 4.3 rebounds and 4.2 assists over that 10-game stretch. Look for those two to contribute plenty in Tuesday's contest.

The Sky have been in a free fall since the All-Star break, dropping completely out of the playoff picture while losing five straight and seven of their last 10 games. Chicago has struggled to find an identity all season long, but one player who has been consistent is Kahleah Copper, who is averaging a team-best 18.6 points and 4.0 rebounds this season. A player to watch as a contributor alongside Copper is Elizabeth Williams, who has been playing well in the paint for the Sky as of late while averaging 12.8 points, 7.2 rebounds and 4.0 assists over her last five outings.

Dallas Wings at Minnesota Lynx

Line: Wings -6.5

O/U: 169.5

Injury Report - Wings vs. Lynx

Note: All return dates are just estimates

Dallas

Name Pos Injury Status Return Odyssey Sims G Hamstring OUT 8/24/2023 Diamond DeShields F Knee OUT 8/27/2023 Lou Lopez Senechal G Knee OUT 8/27/2023

Minnesota

Name Pos Injury Status Return Natalie Achonwa C Personal OUT 8/29/2023 Lindsay Allen G Hand OUT 9/10/2023

The final matchup of Tuesday's four-game slate is a potential playoff matchup between two teams who are still fighting for seeding with each other in the WNBA standings.

Dallas enters as the fourth seed, winners of three straight while looking to have a strong hold on a top-five seed in the playoffs. The Wings have continued their strong season offensively, ranking as the fourth-best scoring team in the WNBA thus far. Leading the way has been Arike Ogunbowale, who has averaged an impressive 23.3 points, 5.0 rebounds and 4.7 assists over the team's three-game win streak. A player to watch Tuesday is Crystal Dangerfield, who has averaged 14.0 points over the last three games while receiving extra minutes at point guard with a lack of depth at the position due to injuries.

Minnesota comes into Tuesday fighting for seeding in the bottom half of the playoff picture, sitting tied in sixth place while just one game back of Atlanta for the fifth seed. The Lynx have played well as of late but have dealt with the blow of losing starting point guard Lindsay Allen (wrist) for the next few weeks. In her absence, look for Napheesa Collier and Kayla McBride to continue leading the Lynx offense, but also keep an eye on Tiffany Mitchell, who has taken over starting point guard duties in Allen's absence. Mitchell, along with Rachel Banham off the bench, has seen an increase in minutes as a starter and has averaged 12.5 points, 2.5 rebounds, 2.0 assists and 1.0 steal over her last two starts.

WNBA DFS Picks Today

FanDuel

Parker is coming off of one of her best performances of the season Friday with a season-high 29 points, so look for her to have another heavy offensive workload, especially with the potential absences of Allisha Gray and Rhyne Howard. Bonner has had Washington's number this season, averaging over 20 points per game against the Mystics. She should have another big outing Tuesday on the road in the nation's capital. With the injury concerns on Atlanta's side, Young could have another breakout performance against the Dream, a team she has averaged over 20 points per game against in three previous outings.

Value Plays

DraftKings

Howard has had Minnesota's number this season, averaging 26.5 points and 10.5 rebounds over two outings against the Lynx, so look for her to continue that trend Tuesday against her former team. Plum could take advantage of the Dream being thin at guard in Tuesday's game and build on the 16.4 points and 5.0 assists she has averaged over her last five outings. Mabrey has stepped up behind Kahleah Copper over the last 10 games, averaging 14.1 points, 3.5 rebounds and 3.3 assists over that span. Chicago will presumably look to her again to help lift the team against Seattle on Tuesday.

Value Plays

