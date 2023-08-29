WNBA DFS Picks and Lineup Tips for Tuesday, Aug. 29

WNBA Schedule Today

Phoenix Mercury at Atlanta Dream

Minnesota Lynx at Washington Mystics

Chicago Sky at Los Angeles Sparks

Rotowire WNBA DFS Tools

WNBA News

WNBA Lineup Optimizer

Daily Matchups (Vegas Odds, Team Efficiency, Pace, Opposing Stats)

WNBA Daily Lineups

Value Report

Team Trends

Opponent Averages

at Atlanta Dream Phoenix Mercuryat Atlanta Dream

Line: Dream -8.5

O/U: 160.5

Injury Report - Mercury vs. Dream

Note: All return dates are just estimates

Phoenix

Name Pos Injury Status Return Diana Taurasi G Toe GTD 8/29/2023 Sophie Cunningham F Jaw OUT 8/31/2023 Shey Peddy G Concussion OUT 8/31/2023 Skylar Diggins-Smith G Personal OUT 9/10/2023

Atlanta

Name Pos Injury Status Return Nia Coffey F Hand OFS 4/1/2024

WNBA DFS Showdown Picks and Lineup Building Strategy

The first game of the night features a battle between a team that is still fighting for playoff positioning and one that is officially out of the postseason picture.

Phoenix enters Tuesday as the bottom team in the WNBA standings, sitting in 12th place with a record of 9-25 and losers of five straight. The Mercury, who were officially eliminated from playoff contention last weekend, don't have much to play for and actually might prefer to lose at this point. They have been dealing with some injury issues lately, with Shey Peddy (concussion) and Sophie Cunningham (jaw) already ruled out, while Diana Taurasi (toe) is listed as questionable. If Taurasi isn't able to play, expect Brittney Griner to continue to lead Phoenix, and keep an eye on Moriah Jefferson and Megan Gustafson, who've both been strong offensive producers over the last five games.

Atlanta is in the heart of the playoff race and will have a sense of urgency to not only better their playoff positioning but also avoid dropping out of the playoffs altogether. The Dream enter Tuesday as the seventh seed at 16-19 overall but have lost three straight and are just a half-game ahead of Los Angeles for the eighth seed. The Dream are also one game back of the fifth seed, so a lot will ride on Tuesday's game against Phoenix. With Allisha Gray back from a brief injury absence, expect a big night from the guard against a Mercury squad that could be thin at the position. Rhyne Howard could have a nice night as well, especially if Griner is focused on slowing down Cheyenne Parker.

Minnesota Lynx at Washington Mystics

Line: Mystics -6.5

O/U: 164.0

Injury Report - Lynx vs. Mystics

Note: All return dates are just estimates

Minnesota

Name Pos Injury Status Return Natalie Achonwa C Personal OUT 9/8/2023 Lindsay Allen G Hand OUT 9/10/2023

Washington

Name Pos Injury Status Return Kristi Toliver G Foot GTD 8/29/2023 Natasha Cloud G Illness GTD 8/29/2023

WNBA DFS Showdown Picks and Lineup Building Strategy

Tuesday's battle between Minnesota and Washington will have big playoff implications, with both teams separated by just a half-game in the WNBA standings.

The Lynx come into the game as a team that has continued to rise up the WNBA standings, sitting in fifth place with a record of 17-18. Minnesota is just two games back of Dallas and the fourth spot, but it is also just 1.5 games ahead of the eighth seed. Two players to watch are Napheesa Collier and Kayla McBride, who are playing some of their best basketball together right now. Collier and McBride have each averaged around 20 points in two games against Washington, and when the duo scores 20 or more points apiece, the Lynx are a perfect 6-0 this season. Outside of Collier and McBride, Tiffany Mitchell could have a nice night in the starting lineup, especially if Natasha Cloud (non-COVID illness) isn't able to play for Washington.

The Mystics have slid down the league standings over the second half of the year, but they are starting to get healthy and look like the team we saw earlier in the season. Washington, like Minnesota, is in a fight for playoff positioning with a handful of games remaining, just 2.5 games back of the fourth seed and just one game ahead of the eighth seed. Expect Elena Delle Donne, who is back healthy after missing a good chunk of the season, to have a big game for Washington and to build off a 21-point, seven-rebound outing against Las Vegas over the weekend. Shakira Austin could also have a nice night while going up against a Lynx defense that has allowed opposing post players to have strong performances this season.

Chicago Sky at Los Angeles Sparks

Line: Sparks -2.5

O/U: 159.5

Injury Report - Sky vs. Sparks

Note: All return dates are just estimates

Chicago

Name Pos Injury Status Return Alanna Smith F Concussion OUT 9/3/2023 Li Yueru C Lower Body OFS 2/1/2024 Rebekah Gardner G Foot OFS 2/1/2024 Isabelle Harrison F Knee OFS 2/1/2024

Los Angeles

WNBA DFS Showdown Picks and Lineup Building Strategy

To round out the three-game slate, Chicago and Los Angeles face off in a game that could be a make-or-break contest for both teams' playoff chances.

The Sky enter Tuesday outside of the playoff picture, sitting in ninth place and 1.5 games back of the eighth and final playoff spot. Chicago has struggled over the second half of the regular season but has given itself a shot at the postseason with just a handful of games remaining. Alanna Smith has been the best Sky player in three games against the Sparks this season with averages of 15.3 points, 7.3 rebounds, 2.3 steals and 2.3 blocks, but she will be out of Tuesday's game with a concussion. Without Smith, Kahleah Copper will be a prime candidate to add to your daily fantasy teams, as she's averaging 13.7 points, 5.0 rebounds and 1.0 assists in three games against Los Angeles.

The Sparks have been one of the more impressive teams in the WNBA at the right time in the year, sitting in eighth place while managing to get back in the playoff picture after being a bottom-four team most of the season. Los Angeles is just 1.5 games ahead of Chicago for the last playoff spot but is also just a half-game back of the seventh seed and 1.5 games back of the fifth seed. With Smith out for Chicago, look for Nneka Ogwumike to have a strong night and build off her averages of 16.3 points, 10.0 rebounds and 2.7 assists in three outings against the Sky. Also keep an eye on Azura Stevens, who has averaged 15.6 points, 7.2 rebounds and 1.2 steals for Los Angeles over the last five games.

WNBA DFS Picks Today

FanDuel

Delle Donne has played well against Minnesota this year, and now that she's healthy, expect her to have another solid showing against the Lynx, who have allowed opposing post players to tally strong performances this year. With Alanna Smith unavailable, take Copper in your lineup in a game with high playoff stakes. Gray is back to being healthy for the Dream, and they will need her Tuesday night against Phoenix as Atlanta continues to try and fight for better playoff positioning. Gray should be able to have a strong night against the Mercury's thin guard unit.

Value Plays

DraftKings

Sykes has played well against Minnesota this season and has been stellar for Washington of late, averaging 19.2 points, 4.6 assists, 4.4 rebounds and 2.4 steals over her last five outings. Take a chance on Sykes in hopes of her continuing that trend at home against the Lynx. McBride has been playing some of her best basketball of the season lately, averaging 17.8 points and 4.4 rebounds over her last five contests. Coming off a disappointing single-digit performance Saturday, expect McBride to bounce back against the Mystics. Jefferson could be in store for a nice night for Phoenix, especially with the lack of depth at the guard position. If Diana Taurasi isn't able to play, Jefferson will be asked to step up her production versus Chicago.

Value Plays

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire.