WNBA DFS Picks and Lineup Tips for Tuesday, August 20th

at Connecticut Sun Los Angeles Sparks

Line: Sun -13

O/U: 154.0

Injury Report - Sparks vs. Sun

Note: All return dates are just estimates

Los Angeles

Connecticut

Name Pos Injury Status Return Tiffany Mitchell G Illness GTD 8/20/2024 Leila Lacan G Not Injury Related OFS 5/1/2025 Abbey Hsu G Not Injury Related OUT 5/1/2025

The first of the three matchups Tuesday night features a battle between teams who are both looking to get back into the win column with play resuming following the Olympic break.

Connecticut enters the game second in the WNBA standings at 19-7 overall, but the Sun are just 6-4 over their last 10 games and are coming off a disappointing loss to Atlanta just a few days ago. As the Sun attempt to figure things out and get back on track over the home stretch, keep an eye on newly acquired guard Marina Mabrey both in this game and the rest of the season. Mabrey is still trying to get acclimated to her new teammates, but she could help take this team to the next level if the chemistry is built soon. With Mabrey in the starting lineup, Tyasha Harris moved to the bench, a role she has thrived in over two games since the trade.

Los Angeles comes into the contest as one of the bottom teams in the league, owning a four-game losing streak while tallying just six wins on the season at 6-21 overall. The Sparks have been dealt with multiple injuries, mainly at the guard position, which has resulted in Dearica Hamby leading the way and rookie Rickea Jackson stepping up as well. It will also be worth keeping an eye on newly-signed Odyssey Sims, who wrapped up an impressive nine-game stretch with Dallas before signing with Los Angeles on a hardship contract. Sims will likely get a decent amount of playing time right out of the gate in her return to the team she spent two seasons with earlier in her career.

Dallas Wings at New York Liberty

Line: Liberty -14

O/U: 174.0

Injury Report - Wings vs. Liberty

Note: All return dates are just estimates

Dallas

Name Pos Injury Status Return Maddy Siegrist F Finger GTD 8/20/2024 Awak Kuier C Rest OFS 4/1/2025 Carla Leite G Not Injury Related OFS 5/1/2025

New York

Name Pos Injury Status Return Betnijah Laney-Hamilton G Knee OUT 8/26/2024 Rebekah Gardner G Achilles OFS 4/1/2025 Kaitlyn Davis F Not Injury Related OFS 5/1/2025

The middle contest of Tuesday's triple-header features teams on both ends of the spectrum in the WNBA standings with a month left in the regular season.

New York has been the best team in the league all season long, already having clinched a playoff berth over the weekend while owning a WNBA-best record of 23-4. The Liberty have been dominant on both ends of the floor this season, leading the league in offensive rating while sitting second in defensive rating through 27 contests. New York has been dominant at home as well, owning a league-best 12-1 record at the Barclays Center. With Betnijah Laney-Hamilton (knee) out for at least a few more weeks, look for Leonie Fiebich to stick in the starting lineup and Kayla Thornton to see extended minutes off the bench.

Dallas hasn't been as impressive as many thought it might be this season, in part due to injuries and absences of key players on the roster earlier in the season. The Wings have quickly dropped nearly to the bottom of the WNBA standings with a record of 6-20 and have won just three of their last 10 contests. Dallas has been relatively average offensively, but defense is what has hurt them through 26 games, logging a league-worst defensive rating thus far. Now that Satou Sabally is back with the Wings after not appearing in a game leading up to the Olympic break, she should continue to improve as she gets back into a groove with the Wings. Also, look for Arike Ogunbowale to put up shots early and often to try and boost Dallas against a talented New York squad.

Seattle Storm at Washington Mystics

Line: Storm -6.5

O/U: 161.5

Injury Report - Storm vs. Mystics

Note: All return dates are just estimates

Seattle

Name Pos Injury Status Return Mackenzie Holmes F Knee OFS 5/1/2025

Washington

Name Pos Injury Status Return DiDi Richards G Achilles GTD 8/20/2024 Karlie Samuelson G Knee OUT 8/23/2024 Bernadett Hatar C Not Injury Related OFS 5/1/2025 Nastja Claessens G Not Injury Related OFS 5/1/2025

Rounding out Tuesday's action in the WNBA is a contest between two teams looking to end multi-game losing streaks to get back on track following the Olympic break.

Seattle has been a top-five team nearly all season, sitting fifth in the league standings with a record of 17-10 overall. The Storm have hit a bump in the road following the break, losing two consecutive games to Atlanta and Indiana. Rebounding was an area of concern for the Storm in both of those losses, so look for that to be an emphasis in Tuesday's contest. When it comes to players to watch on the glass, Nneka Ogwumike and Ezi Magbegor will need to step up for Seattle, especially if the Mystics guards can defend Jewell Loyd and Skylar Diggins-Smith well.

Washington has been a team filled with injuries again this season, resulting in a rough start that quickly dropped the Mystics to the bottom of the league standings. With a record of 6-21 overall, the Mystics have lost four straight including two games in a row against the Lynx out of the Olympic break. Washington is back to being relatively healthy, with Shakira Austin and Brittney Sykes returning, so those two should continue to thrive for Washington alongside Ariel Atkins.

WNBA DFS Picks Today

FanDuel

Hamby has been the leading force for Los Angeles all season long, and the Sparks will continue to run things through her in a tough matchup against Connecticut. Look for Hamby to step up and do what she has done all season long. Magbegor could be in line for a strong game offensively and on the glass, especially if Seattle focuses on correcting its rebounding woes seen over the last two contests. Dolson has been outstanding since the resumption of play after the break, and she should be able to continue that trend while becoming a focal point in the paint alongside a healthy Shakira Austin in Washington.

Value Plays

DraftKings

Ogwumike will likely get to see a higher level of production Tuesday against a Washington squad that has struggled in the paint this season, so look for her to be very active on the boards and offensively. Sabally is healthy and appears to be back to form for Dallas after missing the first portion of the season leading up to the Olympic break. She should once again help lead the way for the Wings as we saw in her first appearance of the season. Austin's return has been key for Washington, and the play of her teammate Stefanie Dolson should open things up for Austin in the paint against Seattle. Look for Austin to continue to get back into the groove and have a strong showing Tuesday.

Value Plays

