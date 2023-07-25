WNBA DFS Picks and Lineup Tips for Tuesday, July 25

WNBA Schedule Today

Phoenix Mercury at Atlanta Dream

Seattle Storm at New York Liberty

Las Vegas Aces at Chicago Sky

Connecticut Sun at Dallas Wings

Indiana Fever at Los Angeles Sparks

at Atlanta Dream Phoenix Mercuryat Atlanta Dream

Line: -6.5 Dream

O/U: 164.5

Phoenix

Name Pos Injury Status Return Diana Taurasi G Quadriceps OUT 7/30/2023 Skylar Diggins-Smith G Personal OUT 8/23/2023

Atlanta

None

Phoenix averages league lows of 76.3 points and 30.6 rebounds per game while also struggling defensively by giving up averages of 83.8 points and 34.5 rebounds. Conversely, the Dream are the fourth-highest scoring team in the league, with 85.3 points per game, and they are also dominant on the glass, averaging 37.3 boards per game, which is second most in the league.

Sophie Cunningham and Shey Peddy have each stepped up over the last two games to help lead the offense in the absence of Diana Taurasi (quadriceps). Sug Sutton and Brianna Turner continue to provide good support in their roles, but Brittney Griner has hit a slump, unable to score more than 13 points in any of the last four outings. Meanwhile, Rhyne Howard has topped 20 points in four of the last five games for the Dream. Allisha Gray, Cheyenne Parker and Nia Coffey each continue to chip in consistently, while AD Durr shows fluctuating production off the bench.

Seattle Storm at New York Liberty

Line: -15.0 Liberty

O/U: 168.5

Seattle

Name Pos Injury Status Return Jordan Horston G Personal OUT 7/28/2023

New York

Name Pos Injury Status Return Stefanie Dolson C Ankle OUT 8/4/2023 Han Xu C Foot SUSP-INJ 8/11/2023

The Storm continue to struggle on both ends of the floor, shooting a league-low 39.9 percent from the field while also giving up 86.2 points per game, which is second most in the league. The Liberty average 88.8 points per game, which is second most in the league, and they are also shooting a league-best 38.9 percent from deep.

Breanna Stewart and Sabrina Ionescu rank top-three in scoring, rebounding and assists per game for the Liberty. Betnijah Laney, Jonquel Jones and Courtney Vandersloot also each average more than 10 points per game, while Marine Johannes continues to provide good help off the bench. On the other side, Jewell Loyd is coming off a couple of quiet outings, but has a chance to get back on track against the Liberty, who give up the league's fourth-most threes per game. The Storm also look to Ezi Magbegor and Sami Whitcomb, who are the only other players averaging double digits in scoring, while the absence of Jordan Horston (personal) could lead to more action for Dulcy Fankam Mendjiadeu, who recently recorded back-to-back games with double-digit rebounds.

Las Vegas Aces at Chicago Sky

Line: -14.5 Aces

O/U: 168.5

Las Vegas

Name Pos Injury Status Return Riquna Williams G Back OUT 7/30/2023 Candace Parker F Ankle OUT 9/10/2023

Chicago

Name Pos Injury Status Return Rebekah Gardner G Foot OUT 8/4/2023 Isabelle Harrison F Knee OUT 8/4/2023 Li Yueru C Lower Body OFS 4/1/2024

The Aces lead the league with 93.5 points per game on 50.3 percent shooting. They also limit opponents to league lows of 78.0 points per game on just 42.0 percent shooting. On the other side, the Sky have struggled offensively with just 77.5 points per game while their defense has also been subpar. However, on a positive note, the Sky are limiting opponents to a league-low 6.0 three-pointers per game.

The Sky's Kahleah Copper has been on a tear lately, averaging 22.4 points, 3.0 rebounds and 2.2 assists over the last five games. Marina Mabrey also reminded folks she can step up on offense, posting 22 points in Chicago's last outing, while Elizabeth Williams and Courtney Williams are the only other players to score in double digits over the last five games. Alternatively, the Aces have four players averaging double figures in scoring. Kelsey Plum leads the squad averaging 21.3 points per game, but it was A'ja Wilson who delivered a 35-point outburst in the team's previous outing. Moreover, Chelsea Gray does a fantastic job distributing the ball with at least 10 assists in three of the last five outings.

Connecticut Sun at Dallas Wings

Line: -2.0 Aces

O/U: 167.0

Connecticut

Name Pos Injury Status Return Brionna Jones C Achilles OFS 10/1/2023

Dallas

Name Pos Injury Status Return Diamond DeShields F Knee OUT 8/18/2023 Lou Lopez Senechal G Knee OUT 8/18/2023

The Sun do a great job getting to the foul line, with 21.2 free-throw attempts per game, while the Wings give up an average of 20.2 free throws per game. The Sun are also one of the top three-point shooting teams in the league, hitting 36.7 percent from deep, which ranks third. On the other hand, the Wings rank last in the league from deep, knocking down just 29.4 percent of their shots from three-point range.

Arike Ogunbowale, Natasha Howard and Satou Sabally each tallied at least 25 points in the Wings' last game and should continue to lead the way for Dallas. On the other side, DeWanna Bonner is on a roll for the Sun, averaging 20.2 points, 7.0 rebounds, 3.2 assists an 1.8 steals over the last five outings. Alyssa Thomas is also a major producer with 14.9 points and a team-high 8.5 rebounds per game, while Natisha Hiedeman and Rebecca Allen have stepped up into more prominent roles lately.

Indiana Fever at Los Angeles Sparks

Line: -3.5 Sparks

O/U: 165.5

Indiana

Name Pos Injury Status Return NaLyssa Smith F Foot OUT 7/30/2023

Los Angeles

The Fever average 82.2 points but give up a league-most 86.2 points per game. They also take a league-low 19.4 three-point attempts and average the second-fewest assists per game. However, the Sparks have not been much better, averaging just 78.4 points on 42.2 percent shooting while giving up an average of 82.5 points. They also allow opponents to shoot 46.4 percent from the field, which is the second-highest mark in the league.

Nneka Ogwumike is by far the Sparks' top offensive threat, but Jordin Canada, Lexie Brown and Azura Stevens have also been hot lately. With NaLyssa Smith still out for the Fever, Kelsey Mitchell, Aliyah Boston and Erica Wheeler should continue to step up. Victoria Vivians is also in line for more opportunities.

WNBA DFS Picks Today

DraftKings

Boston is coming off a quieter outing but should thrive against the Sparks' lackluster defense and rebounding, especially as she continues to have room to step up without NaLyssa Smith in the lineup. Loyd is also coming off a muted effort but has a good chance to heat up against the Liberty's poor perimeter defense. Ogwumike is averaging 21.3 points on 61 percent shooting across the last three games and should feast against the Fever, who give up the league's most points per game.

Value Picks

Zahui B. is coming off back-to-back games with at least 10 DK points and has a good chance to step up against the Sparks' poor defense. Dojkic is coming off a limited performance but is averaging 7.8 points, 2.3 rebounds, 3.7 assists and 0.9 steals across 15 consecutive starts.

Fanduel

Gray has three double-doubles in the last five games and should prosper against the Sky, who give up the league's fourth-most points per game. Plum has finished with more than 20 FD points in all but two games this season and has reached a total of 46 twice in her last five outings. Howard is averaging a stunning 22.4 points, 4.6 rebounds, 4.2 assists, 2.2 steals and 1.0 blocks through the last five games.

Value Picks

Johannes logged a season-high 25.4 FD points in the last outing and should keep the momentum going against the Storm's struggling defense. Allen is averaging 7.1 points, 2.6 rebounds, 1.0 assists, 1.2 steals and 2.2 blocks across 10 consecutive starts.

