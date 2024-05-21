WNBA DFS Picks and Lineup Tips for Tuesday, May 21

WNBA Schedule Today

Dallas Wings at Atlanta Dream

Phoenix Mercury at Las Vegas Aces

Washington Mystics at Los Angeles Sparks

Rotowire WNBA DFS Tools

WNBA News

WNBA Lineup Optimizer

Daily Matchups (Vegas Odds, Team Efficiency, Pace, Opposing Stats)

WNBA Daily Lineups

Value Report

Team Trends

Opponent Averages

at Atlanta Dream Dallas Wingsat Atlanta Dream

Line: Dream -4.5

O/U: 165.0

Injury Report - Wings vs. Dream

Note: All return dates are just estimates

Dallas

Name Pos Injury Status Return Jaelyn Brown F Nose OUT 5/25/2024 Natasha Howard F Foot OUT 6/7/2024 Satou Sabally F Shoulder OUT 8/16/2024 Awak Kuier C Rest OFS 4/1/2025 Carla Leite G Not Injury Related OFS 5/1/2025

Atlanta

Name Pos Injury Status Return Lorela Cubaj F Not Injury Related GTD 5/21/2024 Jordin Canada G Hand GTD 5/21/2024 Iliana Rupert C Rest OFS 4/1/2025 Nyadiew Puoch F Not Injury Related OFS 5/1/2025 Isobel Borlase G Not Injury Related OFS 5/1/2025 Matilde Villa G Not Injury Related OFS 5/1/2025

WNBA DFS Showdown Picks and Lineup Building Strategy

To start Tuesday's tripleheader, Dallas (1-1) and Atlanta (1-1) will both be looking to get back into the win column after falling in the second game of the year. The meeting will be the first between the two squads in the young season.

The Wings are coming off an 83-74 loss to Chicago last Saturday, beginning a five-game road trip starting with a battle against the Dream on Tuesday. Dallas will be shorthanded once again against Atlanta, notably without key players Natasha Howard (foot) and Satou Sabally (shoulder) out with injuries. In their absence, Arike Ogunbowale has done all she can to lead the Wings, averaging 30.0 points, 5.0 assists, 4.0 rebounds and 2.5 steals over her first two games. Look for Teaira McCowan to also step up in the starting lineup similar to what she has done in the first two outings while posting 11.0 points, 9.0 rebounds and 2.5 blocks per game.

The Dream, similar to the Wings, are currently dealing with some injury issues while also coming off an 88-85 road loss to Phoenix on Saturday. Atlanta, which has had its first two games decided by single digits, has been one of the top offensive teams in the WNBA so far while ranking third in the league in offensive rating (107.9). Leading the charge has been Rhyne Howard and Allisha Gray, who have been the top producers for the Dream through two games. Tina Charles could continue her strong start to the year against Dallas on Tuesday, especially with the Wings shorthanded in the frontcourt.

Phoenix Mercury at Las Vegas Aces

Line: Aces -15

O/U: 170.0

Injury Report - Mercury vs. Aces

Note: All return dates are just estimates

Phoenix

Name Pos Injury Status Return Brittney Griner C Toe OUT 5/31/2024

Las Vegas

Name Pos Injury Status Return Kierstan Bell G Lower Leg GTD 5/21/2024 Chelsea Gray G Lower Leg OUT 5/25/2024 Elizabeth Kitley C Knee OFS 5/1/2025

WNBA DFS Showdown Picks and Lineup Building Strategy

In one of two late games Tuesday night, Phoenix (1-1) and Las Vegas (2-0) will face off in what could be an entertaining battle offensively between two star-studded teams. This matchup is the second of the year between the two squads, with the first battle taking place May 14 in the season opener with Las Vegas coming out on top 89-80.

The Mercury come into the game after suffering a three-point loss to Atlanta last Saturday, looking to get back on track while they await the return of Brittney Griner who is out for a few weeks with a toe injury. Phoenix has been a top-five offense in the WNBA through the first two games, led by the impressive play of Kahleah Copper with 28.5 points, 5.0 rebounds and 2.5 assists in two outings. Diana Taurasi and Natasha Cloud have been outstanding as well, and they could be key defensive performers for Phoenix against a talented Las Vegas squad. In the absence of Griner, Natasha Mack has stepped up off the bench, averaging 4.5 points, 8.5 rebounds, 3.5 assists and 2.5 blocks in two starts.

The Aces are once again one of the top teams in the WNBA this season, looking to return atop the league as champions while getting off to a hot start to remain undefeated ahead of the matchup against Phoenix. Las Vegas enters Tuesday with the fourth-best offense in the league, but that will receive a boost once Chelsea Gray (leg) returns from injury and makes her debut. As we have witnessed the last few years, A'ja Wilson is already in MVP form for the Aces this season, averaging a double-double of 26.0 points and 11.5 rebounds, and she could have a breakout showing Tuesday without Griner in for Phoenix. The duel threat of Jackie Young and Kelsey Plum will also be key to watch, especially if the Mercury focus more on Wilson and in return open things up for the guards on the perimeter.

Washington Mystics at Los Angeles Sparks

Line: Sparks -4

O/U: 158.5

Injury Report - Mystics vs. Sparks

Note: All return dates are just estimates

Washington

Name Pos Injury Status Return Shakira Austin C Rest GTD 5/21/2024 Brittney Sykes G Ankle OUT 5/23/2024 Nastja Claessens G Not Injury Related OFS 5/1/2025 Bernadett Hatar C Not Injury Related OFS 5/1/2025

Los Angeles

Name Pos Injury Status Return Rae Burrell G Illness GTD 5/21/2024 Azura Stevens F Arm OUT 6/22/2024 Julie Allemand G Ankle OFS 5/1/2025

WNBA DFS Showdown Picks and Lineup Building Strategy

Rounding out the tripleheader of games Tuesday is a showdown between Washington (0-3) and Los Angeles (0-2), the last two winless teams in the WNBA who are attempting to get into the win column for the first time.

The Mystics have been bitten by the injury bug once again to start the year, something that has played a role in starting the year 0-3. Washington will likely see the return of Shakira Austin (rest), which will provide a boost. But the Mystics will once again be without Brittney Sykes (ankle), meaning Ariel Atkins will likely have to continue to carry the load on both ends of the floor for Washington as she comes into the game averaging a team-best 15.7 points, 3.7 assists, 2.3 rebounds and 2.0 steals in three outings. Karlie Samuelson has also seen a solid performance to start the year, a trend she could continue against the Sparks.

The Sparks are returning home a game after falling to Las Vegas 89-82 last Saturday, opening up a three-game homestand in hopes of trying to finally crack the win column. Los Angeles has a decent mix of veterans and rookies it is trying to mix, which has resulted in a bit of a rollercoaster start to the year. While the absence of center Azura Stevens (arm) has been felt for the Sparks, veterans Dearica Hamby and Kia Nurse have led the team on both ends of the floor. Hamby has gotten off to a very strong start to the year, averaging 24.5 points, 11.5 rebounds, 2.5 steals and 2.0 assists over two contests. Rookies Rickea Jackson and Cameron Brink are also trying to find their groove in the young season, both floating around double figures in scoring over the first few games. As those two rookies continue to see the court, expect them to produce on a more consistent basis for Los Angeles.

WNBA DFS Picks Today

FanDuel

Wilson has been playing at an MVP level, recording two straight double-doubles to begin the year and will have a favorable matchup against a Brittney Griner-less Phoenix squad setting up for another strong outing Tuesday. Hamby has been the best player for Los Angeles through the first few games, and a matchup against a shorthanded Mystics squad makes her a strong play. Speaking of the shorthanded Mystics, Sykes is a player who is at a low price and should produce at a high level as we saw in her last outing.

Value Plays

DraftKings

Charles has gotten off to a strong start to the year with Atlanta, and a battle against a Wings squad that is shorthanded in the frontcourt should result in a similar 20-point, 10-rebound game as we saw in the regular-season opener. McCowan will be going up against Charles and the Dream, but she will have to step up again in the paint and will likely put up double-double-type numbers Tuesday. Atkins has been the best Mystics player on both ends of the court, and we'll see her once again lead Washington on Tuesday with some players absent from the lineup once again.

Value Plays

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire.