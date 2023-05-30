WNBA DFS Picks and Lineup Tips for Tuesday, May 30

WNBA Schedule Today

Indiana Fever at Connecticut Sun

Chicago Sky at Atlanta Dream

Minnesota Lynx at Dallas Wings

New York Liberty at Seattle Storm

Rotowire WNBA DFS Tools

WNBA News

WNBA Lineup Optimizer

Daily Matchups (Vegas Odds, Team Efficiency, Pace, Opposing Stats)

WNBA Daily Lineups

Value Report

Team Trends

Opponent Averages

at Connecticut Sun Indiana Feverat Connecticut Sun

Line: Sun -12.5

O/U: 158.5

Injury Report - Fever vs. Sun

Note: All return dates are just estimates

Indiana

Name Pos Injury Status Return Bernadett Hatar C Not Injury Related OUT 6/9/2023

Connecticut

None

WNBA DFS Showdown Picks and Lineup Building Strategy

The Fever halted a two-game slide with a win in their last outing, as NaLyssa Smith led the way in the win with 23 points, 13 rebounds and three assists, in 31 minutes. Kelsey Mitchell is also off to a solid start, averaging 15.0 points, 2.7 rebounds, 3.3 assists, and 1.7 steals over three games. Additionally, Aliyah Boston delivered three steady efforts while averaging 14.3 points, 6.7 rebounds, 1.3 assists, 1.0 steals and 1.0 blocks per game. The Fever have struggled as a whole on the offensive end, averaging the league's second-fewest points per game and shooting an average of 38.6 percent from the field.

On the other side, the Sun kicked off their season with three straight wins but are coming off a loss in their last outing. DeWanna Bonner led the team in scoring in the first two games of the season, and she is averaging 4.5 rebounds, 2.0 assists, 1.3 steals and 1.0 blocks through four outings. Alyssa Thomas was quiet in the most recent game but poured in a game-high 22 points in the matchup prior, while Brionna Jones is coming off back-to-back strong offensive efforts. The Sun average the league's third-fewest points and are shooting 37.6 percent from the field, but they average a league-high 28.5 free-throw attempts per game.

Chicago Sky at Atlanta Dream

Line: Dream -1.5

O/U: 161.5

Injury Report - Sky vs. Dream

Note: All return dates are just estimates

Chicago

Atlanta

Name Pos Injury Status Return Danielle Robinson G Knee OUT 6/2/2023 Iliana Rupert C Not Injury Related OUT 6/9/2023

WNBA DFS Showdown Picks and Lineup Building Strategy

The Sky are off to a 3-1 start, including a win in their last outing. They are averaging 78.8 points per game and shooting 43.2 percent from the field, with 6.8 three-pointers made per game. The Sky have had at least four players score in double digits each game, with Kahleah Copper and Marina Mabrey as the only two to score more than 20 points in a game. Courtney Williams and Alanna Smith each reached double-digit rebounding totals in the previous outing, while Williams has been a beast on the glass, averaging 8.3 rebounds per game.

The Dream are off to a 1-2 start, including a loss in their last outing. Nonetheless, they are averaging the league's third-most points per game, while also averaging a league-high 11.7 offensive rebounds per game. Despite their record, the Dream have three players off to fantastic starts, as Allisha Gray, Rhyne Howard and Cheyenne Parker are each averaging at least 17.0 points per game. Howard is the only one of the three to reach 20 points more than once, while all three have also tallied double-digit rebounds at least one time in the last three games. Gray and Howard are also each averaging at least two three-pointers per game.

Minnesota Lynx at Dallas Wings

Line: Wings -5.5

O/U: 166.5

Injury Report - Lynx vs. Wings

Note: All return dates are just estimates

Minnesota

Name Pos Injury Status Return Kayla McBride G Personal GTD 5/30/2023 Natalie Achonwa C Personal OUT 6/1/2023

Dallas

Name Pos Injury Status Return Teaira McCowan C Knee GTD 5/30/2023 Diamond DeShields F Knee OUT 6/14/2023 Lou Lopez Senechal G Knee OUT 7/12/2023 Kitija Laksa G Not Injury Related OFS 5/1/2024

WNBA DFS Showdown Picks and Lineup Building Strategy

The Lynx are averaging a league-low 74.3 points per game and shooting 38.7 percent from the field, including just 20.8 percent from deep. They also have struggled defensively, giving up a league-most 10.8 threes per game. The Lynx are winless after four games but can enjoy the fact that Napheesa Collier has been off to a strong start, averaging 16.5 points, 6.8 rebounds, 2.8 assists, 1.8 steals and 1.8 blocks per game. Collier already has two 20-point performances, while Aerial Powers is the only other Lynx player with a 20-point effort, as she stepped up off the bench on Thursday. Jessica Shepard notched 15 rebounds in the last outing and is averaging 8.3 points, 9.0 rebounds and 5.0 assists per game.

The Wings average the league's second-most points and the third-most offensive rebounds per game. However, they have much room for improvement on the defensive end, where they are giving up the league's second-most points per game. The Wings are 2-1, coming off a loss in their last outing, where Arike Ogunbowale poured in a game-high 27 points. Ogunbowale has been a force on both ends of the floor, averaging 26.7 points, 4.3 rebounds, 3.3 assists and 2.0 steals through three outings. The Wings have a deep offense, with at least four players scoring in double digits in the last two games. Satou Sabally joins Ogunbowale as the only other Wings player with multiple 20-point games already.

New York Liberty at Seattle Storm

Line: Liberty -15.0

O/U: 162.5

Injury Report - Liberty vs. Storm

Note: All return dates are just estimates

New York

Name Pos Injury Status Return Marine Johannes G Not Injury Related OUT 5/30/2023

Seattle

None

WNBA DFS Showdown Picks and Lineup Building Strategy

The star-studded Liberty have won two in a row after picking up a loss in their first game. Breanna Stewart put up a game-of-the-season performance in the game before last, as she finished with 45 points, 12 rebounds, three assists, a steal and a block. Stewart is averaging 26.0 points, 10.0 rebounds, 3.7 assists, 3.0 steals and 1.7 blocks per outing. Sabrina Ionescu and Courtney Vandersloot have done a solid job contributing across the stat sheet, while Jonquel Jones is averaging just 8.7 points, 3.7 rebounds and 1.0 assists. The Liberty are shooting an average of 43.4 percent from the field, with 10.0 three-pointers per game.

The Storm are off to an 0-2 start, with an average of 77.5 points on 37.3 percent shooting per game. Their struggles have been primarily on the defensive end, where they have given up a league-most 100.0 points per game while allowing opponents to shoot 52.4 percent from the field. Despite the team's troubles, Jewell Loyd delivered two big-time performances, including 30 points on 10-of-25 shooting in the last game. Ezi Magbegor had a quiet season debut but logged a double-double with 15 points and 12 rebounds in the previous outing. Kia Nurse went scoreless in the season opener but is coming off a 20-point showing in the last game.

WNBA DFS Picks Today

DraftKings

Arike Ogunbowale has scored 80 points through her first three games and should keep it up against the winless Lynx. Allisha Gray is averaging 5.3 free-throw attempts per game and is likely to continue to excel at the line, as the Sky are giving up the league's fourth-most attempts per game. Marina Mabrey is averaging 2.0 three-pointers per game and should have room to expand on her shooting against the Dream, who are giving up the league's third-most threes per game.

Value Plays

After a flat season opener, Kia Nurse totaled 28.8 DK points in 29 minutes in her most recent outing. Nia Coffey is averaging 19.3 minutes across three consecutive starts and finished with at least 10 DK points in each outing.

FanDuel

Alyssa Thomas is coming off a rough outing but went over 45 FD points in the first three games of the season and should do well against the Fever, who give up 8.7 offensive rebounds per game. Breanna Stewart has been dominant early on and is coming off back-to-back 60 FD-point outings, while Sabrina Ionescu does a great job of filling the stat sheet by working alongside her superstar teammate.

Value Plays

Both Allen and Laney have a chance to reach their upper potential against struggling defenses.

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Dan Bruno plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: FanDuel: duelingdan.