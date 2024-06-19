WNBA DFS Picks and Lineup Tips for Wednesday, June 19

WNBA Schedule Today

Washington Mystics at Indiana Fever

Atlanta Dream at Minnesota Lynx

Seattle Storm at Las Vegas Aces

Washington Mystics at at

Line: Fever - 5.5

O/U: 168.0

Injury Report

Note: All return dates are just estimates

Washington

Name Pos Injury Status Return Shakira Austin C Hip OUT 6/22/2024 Brittney Sykes G Foot OUT 6/29/2024 Bernadett Hatar C Not Injury Related OFS 5/1/2025 Nastja Claessens G Not Injury Related OFS 5/1/2025

Indiana

Name Pos Injury Status Return Temi Fagbenle F Foot OUT 6/21/2024 Damiris Dantas C Knee OUT 6/30/2024

WNBA DFS Showdown Picks and Lineup Building Strategy

The Mystics (2-12) are coming off their first two wins of the season and hope to keep the streak alive while looking to improve on their 1-7 road record. The Fever (5-10) have won two in a row and are set for their third and final game of a home stand with the chance to build on their 3-4 home record.

Ariel Atkins is coming off a season-high 29-point effort to help lead the Mystics to their second win of the season. Aaliyah Edwards, Stefanie Dolson, Myisha Hines-Allen and Jade Melbourne have each also turned in impressive scoring efforts over the last four outings, while Julie Vanloo continues to do a solid job distributing the ball, with a team-best 5.4 assists per game on the season.

Caitlin Clark has already reached the 20-point mark in seven of her first 15 games and leads the Fever with an average of 16.1 points per game. She also does a great job contributing across the stat sheet, averaging 5.1 rebounds, 6.2 assists, 1.3 steals and 1.0 blocks per game. Kelsey Mitchell, Aliyah Boston and NaLyssa Smith also are scoring the ball well, while Kristy Wallace and Katie Lou Samuelson provide solid supplementary efforts.

Atlanta Dream at

Line: Lynx -10.0

O/U: 162.5

Injury Report

Note: All return dates are just estimates

Atlanta

Minnesota

Name Pos Injury Status Return Bridget Carleton F Elbow GTD 6/19/2024 Diamond Miller G Knee OUT 7/17/2024 Jessica Shepard C Not Injury Related OFS 4/1/2025

WNBA DFS Showdown Picks and Lineup Building Strategy

The Dream (6-6) hope to carry over the momentum from a home win in their last outing as they head out for a one-game road trip with the opportunity to add to their 3-2 road record. The Lynx (11-3) have won four in a row and look to keep rolling with a chance to build on their 7-1 home record while facing the third game of a five-game home stand.

Rhyne Howard leads the Dream, averaging 16.2 points, 4.5 rebounds, 3.6 assists, 2.4 steals and 0.8 blocks per game. Howard, Allisha Gray and Tina Charles have each topped the 20-point mark at least once within the last four outings, while Cheyenne Parker-Tyus is averaging 10.4 points, 4.6 rebounds, 2.2 assists and 1.4 steals across the last five games. Tina Charles provides a strong presence down low, coming off an 11-rebound performance in the last game and averaging 12.5 points, 9.0 rebounds, 1.8 assists and 1.3 steals on the season.

Napheesa Collier continues to lead the way amidst the Lynx's strong start, averaging 21.1 points, 10.3 rebounds, 3.6 assists, 2.5 steals and 1.5 blocks per game, including a 30-point display in the game before last. However, the squad's success has certainly been a result of a strong team effort, as Kayla McBride, Alanna Smith and Courtney Williams are also averaging double digits in scoring, while Dorka Juhasz offers a solid boost off the bench. The Lynx should also benefit from having Bridget Carleton, who is listed as probable, back in the lineup.

Seattle Storm at

Line: Aces -6.5

O/U: 171.5

Injury Report

Note: All return dates are just estimates

Seattle

Name Pos Injury Status Return Mackenzie Holmes F Knee OFS 5/1/2025

Las Vegas

Name Pos Injury Status Return Kierstan Bell G Lower Leg GTD 6/19/2024 Elizabeth Kitley C Knee OFS 5/1/2025

WNBA DFS Showdown Picks and Lineup Building Strategy

The Storm (9-5) enter the final game of a three-game trip looking to add to their 5-4 road record after seeing a two-game win streak come to an end in their last outing. The Aces (6-6) look to bounce back from a loss as they face the second game of a three-game home stand with the chance to improve on their 3-4 home record.

The Storm had five players score in double figures despite losing their last game. Jewell Loyd leads the squad, averaging 19.8 points, 5.8 rebounds, 3.7 assists and 1.4 steals, while Nneka Ogwumike is the team's second-highest scorer, averaging 17.8 points, 7.8 rebounds, 2.2 assists and 1.7 steals per game. Skylar Diggins-Smith and Ezi Magbegor have also been top-notch offensive contributors, while Jordan Horston continues to play well off the bench.

The Aces are led by A'ja Wilson, who has been absolutely dominant, averaging league highs of 28.0 points and 11.5 rebounds per game. Kelsey Plum also continues to shine offensively, but she must look to improve her efficiency, as she is shooting 37.1 percent from the field on the season. Jackie Young has also delivered a few major performances, including a 34-point scoring effort in the game before last. On the other hand, Kiah Stokes has been very limited offensively but averages 6.0 rebounds and 1.2 blocks per game, including a 12-rebound, two-block effort in Saturday's loss to the Liberty.

WNBA DFS Picks Today

DraftKings

Wilson has been dominant against all competition and should continue to shine against the Storm, who give up the league's third-highest field-goal percentage to opposing centers. Magbegor has a tough matchup across from A'ja Wilson, but she should find room to fill the stat sheet against the Aces, who are giving up the league's second-most points and rebounds to opposing forwards. Clark has an excellent chance to keep up her strong play at home against the Mystics, who are giving up the league's second-highest field-goal percentage to opponents.

Value Picks

FanDuel

Boston is coming off back-to-back double-doubles and should do well against the Mystics, who are giving up the league's second-highest field-goal percentage to opposing centers. Smith reached a minimum of 30 FD points in each of the last six outings and should pad her stats from long range as the Dream are giving up the league's third-highest three-point percentage to opposing forwards. Young does a good job across the stat sheet and should shine against the Storm, who give up the league's third-most rebounds and third-most assists to opposing guards.

Value Picks

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Dan Bruno plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: FanDuel: duelingdan.