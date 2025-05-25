WNBA DFS Tips & Top Picks for Sunday, May 25

This article is part of our WNBA Betting Picks series.

Sunday will feature a four-game slate. The action will tip-off with the Atlanta Dream hosting the Connecticut Sun (3 PM ET) before a trio of games start at 6 PM ET. The Phoenix Mercury will host the Washington Mystics, the Los Angeles Sparks will take on the Chicago Sky, and the marquee matchup will feature the Seattle Storm at home against the Las Vegas Aces.

There's plenty of value in this four-game slate, so let's look at which players are worth targeting from a DFS perspective.

WNBA Schedule Today

Connecticut Sun at Atlanta Dream

Washington Mystics at Phoenix Mercury

Chicago Sky at Los Angeles Sparks

Las Vegas Aces at Seattle Storm

Injury Updates and Impact on WNBA DFS Lineups - Sun vs. Dream

Note: All return dates are just estimates

Connecticut

Lindsay Allen G Hamstring OUT 5/27/2025 Leila Lacan G Not Injury Related OUT 6/1/2025

Atlanta

Te-Hina Paopao G Face GTD 5/25/2025 Jordin Canada G Knee OUT 6/15/2025 Holly Winterburn G Undisclosed OFS 5/1/2026

The Dream have endured an inconsistent start to the season with a 2-2 record over their first four contests, though it's worth noting that their games have been quite close. Their two losses came by five points or fewer, while their eight-point win over the Dallas Wings on Saturday in the first leg of a back-to-back set was their biggest win of the season. That said, playing on the second leg of a B2B could conspire against them, although they couldn't have picked a better opponent to face on short rest than the Sun. Connecticut had another meltdown in its most recent game and suffered a 76-70 loss to the Minnesota Lynx on Friday despite leading deep into the second half. Connecticut is one of three winless teams in the WNBA after the first week of the regular season.

Injury Updates and Impact on WNBA DFS Lineups - Mystics vs. Mercury

Note: All return dates are just estimates

Washington

Phoenix

The Mercury are no longer undefeated following their 77-70 loss on the road to the Seattle Storm in their most recent game, but fans shouldn't read too much into that loss. After all, Seattle is a tough team to deal with, and it was the Mercury's first road game of the season. They return home for this matchup against the Mystics, and it's not surprising to see Phoenix as the odds-on favorite for this contest. Washington has gone 2-2 to start the season, but both losses have come on the road, and there's a strong chance they might be depleted once again. Shakira Austin is out due to a concussion, while Aaliyah Edwards (back) and Brittney Skyes (leg) are questionable and might not be able to suit up. That would lead to the Mystics to start two rookies again. That's a complicated scenario on the road, but especially against such an experienced team as the Mercury.

Injury Updates and Impact on WNBA DFS Lineups - Sky vs. Sparks

Note: All return dates are just estimates

Chicago

Hailey Van Lith G Ankle GTD 5/25/2025 Moriah Jefferson G Leg OUT 5/27/2025 Ajsa Sivka F Not Injury Related OFS 5/1/2026

Los Angeles

Rickea Jackson F Concussion OUT 5/27/2025 Cameron Brink F Knee OUT 6/1/2025 Rae Burrell G Lower Leg OUT 6/29/2025

The Sparks are reeling right now and enter this game on the heels of a three-game losing streak following their 82-73 defeat against the Golden State Valkyries the last time out. Something that's even more concerning is the fact that the Sparks have dropped their two contests at home, but they have a golden chance to bounce back Sunday since they'll face the Sky, one of three winless teams in the WNBA following the first week of the regular season. Chicago has some nice pieces to build around Angel Reese, but the team has looked overmatched to open the season. Granted, the two losses came against the New York Liberty and the Indiana Fever, but those defeats were by 25 and 35 points, respectively. If the Sparks are aiming to clinch their first home win of the season and snap their losing streak, this game looks like an ideal time to do so.

Injury Updates and Impact on WNBA DFS Lineups - Aces vs. Storm

Note: All return dates are just estimates

Las Vegas

Megan Gustafson C Lower Leg OUT 7/3/2025 Cheyenne Parker-Tyus F Not Injury Related OUT 8/15/2025

Seattle

Katie Lou Samuelson F Knee OFS 5/1/2026 Jordan Horston G Knee OFS 5/1/2026 Nika Muhl G Knee OFS 5/1/2026

Undoubtedly, this matchup between Seattle and Las Vegas is the marquee game of Sunday's four-game agenda in the WNBA. Both teams are 2-1 through the first three contests of the season and both are on two-game winning streaks, so a win here would allow either team to separate a bit from the pack in what figures to be a crowded Western Conference. The Aces lost to the New York Liberty in the season opener but bounced back with back-to-back wins over the Connecticut Sun and Washington Mystics, though the team probably had to work harder than expected to get past Washington in a tight 75-72 win. Meanwhile, the Storm defeated the Dallas Wings and the Phoenix Mercury in their last two games while avenging their season-opening loss to Phoenix in the process. Both teams should be in the mix for a playoff berth as the season progresses, and this will be a good measure for both teams amid their respective winning streaks.

TOP WNBA DFS Picks: Key Players to Watch

FanDuel:

It's not a surprise to see Wilson as the most expensive player on this four-game slate, as the star center continues to thrive regardless of which team she's facing. She's coming off a 15-point, 12-rebound double-double in the win over the Mystics on May 23, and she's posted three straight double-doubles to open the season while averaging a robust line of 22.7 points, 12.7 boards, 4.0 assists, 2.3 steals and 2.0 blocks across 34.3 minutes per game.

Wilson will have to go toe-to-toe with Ogwumike, and the Storm center is having a solid season in her own right as well. She closed Friday's 77-70 victory over the Mercury with 24 points (11-15 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 1-1 FT), eight rebounds, one block and one steal in 35 minutes. The center has surpassed the 20-point mark in her previous two appearances, and while dealing with Wilson might reduce her fantasy appeal a bit, she remains a solid player to target due to her two-way importance for the Storm.

Speaking of players who are key for their teams, we can't overlook what Hamby and Gray bring to the table for the Sparks and Dream, respectively. Even though the Sparks are riding a three-game losing skid, Hamby has been outstanding for Los Angeles and enters Sunday with averages of 18.5 points, 8.3 rebounds, 1.8 assists and a combined 1.8 steals-plus-blocks on 34.5 minutes per outing. Plus, she scored a season-high 25 points in the loss to Golden State on Friday and is shooting a solid 51.9 percent from the floor. As for Gray, she notched a season-high 27 points in the win over the Wings on Saturday and has surpassed the 15-point mark in three of her four appearances this season.

Unlocking Value: WNBA DFS Sleeper Picks

Sonia Citron ($5,400)

Odyssey Sims ($4,900)

DraftKings:

A'ja Wilson and Dearica Hamby are the two most expensive players in the DraftKings slate, which doesn't include the Connecticut vs. Atlanta game. Some players worth targeting for that slate are the following:

Plum is one of the best shooters to ever step into an WNBA court, and she should approach this game with her sights set on a bounce-back effort after struggling massively from deep in the loss to the Valkyries on Friday -- she went 6-for-18 from the floor and 2-for-10 from deep. However, and despite the shooting woes, she's scored over 15 points in each of her four outings and has reached the 25-point mark twice already. She should be capable of bouncing back in what figures to be a favorable matchup for her.

Reese and Stevens are two other players worth targeting in the Sparks vs Sky matchup. Reese has perhaps been the lone bright spot for the Sky in their first two losses of the season, and she figures to bring value to the table regardless of her team's struggles due to her two-way impact -- she has tallied 14 points and 29 rebounds in her first two games of the season, but it's worth noting she went 0-for-8 from the field in the loss to the Liberty and is not expected to shoot that poorly on a regular basis.

As for Stevens, she has also found a way to impact the game on both ends of the court as well. She's notched either double-digit points (three times) or double-digit rebounds (twice) in her first four appearances of the season. Stevens might not have much of an offensive role, though, with Hamby and Plum potentially leading the way for Los Angeles.

Last but not least, we can't overlook the all-around value and versatility that Thomas brings to the table. The matchup against a potentially depleted Mercury team might be valuable for Thomas, and the veteran has been putting up solid numbers in the early stages of the season. She's coming off a 16-point, 11-rebound double-double in the loss to Seattle on Friday, a game in which she also recorded seven assists to end quite close to posting a triple-double. Through her first three outings of 2025, Thomas is averaging 18.3 points, 7.7 rebounds, 6.7 assists and a combined 2.4 steals-plus-blocks per game.

Unlocking Value: WNBA DFS Sleeper Picks

Kathryn Westbeld ($5,700)

Monique Akoa-Makani ($3,500)

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire.