MLB FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week

Opening Day has finally arrived after an offseason of uncertainty, and plenty of players have a chance to carve out fantasy-relevant roles early in the year. The abbreviated hot stove season means there are still several trades and free-agent moves that could impact roles, but most job battles are starting to come into focus as the season gets underway. Several top prospects will begin the 2022 campaign in the big leagues, which creates opportunities to pick up players with upside for the regular season.

This FAAB article is in addition to the AL and NL FAAB articles that run Sunday. Bids are based on a $100 FAAB budget. Throughout the season, this column will have two goals:

1. Identify FAAB targets for fantasy managers in leagues with Thursday FAAB.

2. Offer a preview of FAAB targets ahead of Sunday's columns.

Starting Pitcher

Matt Brash, Mariners: Brash hasn't yet pitched above Double-A, but he'll make his major-league debut to begin the 2022 campaign as part of the Mariners' Opening Day rotation. The right-hander earned the job with a strong spring in which he posted a 0.96 ERA, 12:2 K:BB and 0.54 WHIP in 9.1 innings. Brash has a strong slider and has shown a knack for strikeouts in the minors and in spring ball. While he could experience some growing pains against increased competition, he has plenty of upside heading into his rookie season. FAAB: $7

Nick Lodolo, Reds: While Hunter Greene has drawn most of the attention as a Reds prospect who will begin the year in the starting rotation, Lodolo shouldn't be overlooked as another strong prospect whose strong spring earned him a major-league roster spot. He made four appearances (three starts) in Cactus League play and posted a 2.38 ERA, 12:2 K:BB and 0.97 WHIP in 11.1 innings. He struggled in a brief stint at the Triple-A level last year with a 5.40 ERA in three starts, but he's mainly posted strong results throughout his career. FAAB: $6

Reid Detmers, Angels: Detmers' major-league debut in 2021 didn't go as planned, as he finished with a 7.40 ERA and 1.79 WHIP in 20.2 innings in five starts with the Angels while posting an 18.8 percent strikeout rate. He'll attempt to bounce back as the team's sixth starter to begin the season. The southpaw has shown plenty of promise, highlighted by a 42.0 percent strikeout rate in the minors last year. Although he faced some growing pains in 2021, he'll have a chance to right the ship early this season. FAAB: $5

Mitch Keller, Pirates: Keller had a lackluster showing last season with a 6.17 ERA and 1.79 WHIP in 23 starts, but he improved his slider during the offseason in hopes that the pitch will better complement his upper-90s fastball. His results improved this spring, as he posted a 2.92 ERA and 1.46 WHIP in 12.1 innings in four starts. If his offseason work pays off to begin the regular season, Keller has the potential to be a viable fantasy starter, especially in deeper leagues. FAAB: $3

Relief Pitcher

Jorge Alcala, Twins: Alcala seemed likely to begin the year in a setup role with a potential chance to carve out ninth-inning work at some point with Taylor Rogers in the fold, but he'll now compete with Emilio Pagan for closing duties early in the season. Alcala had a 26.6 percent strikeout rate in 59 relief appearances last year, and he recorded 11 holds with a 3.92 ERA and 0.97 WHIP in 59.2 innings. The 26-year-old already had value in leagues that score saves+holds, but his value has risen after the Twins traded Rogers. FAAB: $5

David Robertson, Cubs: The Cubs' ninth-inning situation hasn't yet been revealed heading into Opening Day, but manager David Ross was unwilling to commit to Rowan Wick as the team's closer when asked this spring. While it wouldn't be surprising to see the Cubs test a committee-based approach early in the season, Robertson likely will have a chance to establish himself as the team's primary closer at some point. The 36-year-old recorded 30-plus saves in each season from 2014 to 2016, and while he hasn't seen as much high-leverage work following Tommy John surgery, the Cubs' fluid bullpen situation could allow him to return to a closing role in 2022. FAAB: $4

Emilio Pagan, Padres: Pagan wasn't the focal point of Thursday's trade, but he'll likely benefit from a change of scenery to begin the season. He appeared to be in line for a setup role behind Robert Suarez, but he'll likely compete with Jorge Alcala now that he's been traded, which is encouraging since the Padres were reluctant to use Pagan as a closer. Pagan had a decent 26.2 percent strikeout rate last year, and he picked up 19 holds for San Diego. The right-hander's value was declining ahead of Opening Day as positive news about Suarez emerged, but he's now a potential closer for the revamped Twins. FAAB: $4

Jorge Lopez, Orioles: Lopez appeared to be squarely in line for a middle-relief or setup role to begin the 2022 campaign, but the Orioles traded Cole Sulser and Tanner Scott on Sunday. While Baltimore also has Dillon Tate and Paul Fry in the fold, manager Brandon Hyde indicated Monday that Lopez could lead the team's closing committee to begin the season. The right-hander struggled as a starter last year but settled down once he took on a bullpen role, as he posted a 2.16 ERA and 0.96 WHIP in 8.1 innings in his final eight starts of the year. While he doesn't have an elite strikeout rate or ratios, it's encouraging that he's received a vote of confidence from Baltimore's skipper ahead of the regular season. FAAB: $3

Robert Suarez, Padres: While Emilio Pagan was included in the column last week, Suarez emerged as the more likely closer for the Padres in the final days before the regular season. However, Suarez gained additional competition for closing duties since the Padres acquired Taylor Rogers from the Twins on Thursday. Suarez performed well as a ninth-inning option in Japan and still figures to have a chance for high-leverage work in 2022, whether that's as a closer or setup man. The right-hander was effective this spring, posting a 2.25 ERA and 0.75 WHIP in four innings in four relief appearances. While he had more fantasy value before the trade, he's still worth a speculative add following the deal, especially in deeper leagues or ones that score using saves+holds. FAAB: $2

Catcher

Sean Murphy, Athletics: Murphy had a career-low .216 batting average in 2021, but he impressed this spring by slashing .433/.486/.833 with two home runs, six doubles, eight RBI and four runs in 11 Cactus League appearances. He appeared in 119 games last year and is in line to serve as Oakland's primary catcher, while Stephen Vogt is available as a backup once again. Murphy's run-producing potential has decreased since the Athletics are in rebuild mode, but he hit 17 home runs last year, which helped to make up for his 25.4 percent strikeout rate. FAAB: $2

First Base

Hunter Dozier, Royals: Dozier also had a lackluster year at the plate in 2021, but he hit .405 with a homer, a triple, two doubles, seven RBIs and three runs in 13 spring games this year. Although the 30-year-old has a limited path toward playing time in the field, he should see consistent at-bats as the designated hitter while also available as versatile defensive depth. Dozier struggled last year, but his strong performance this spring makes him worthy of consideration in deeper leagues. FAAB: $1

Second Base

Nicky Lopez, Royals: Lopez appeared in 151 games last year and hit .300 with two homers, 78 runs, 44 RBIs and 22 stolen bases. Although Adalberto Mondesi is now healthy with Bobby Witt also making the Opening Day roster, Lopez should see consistent playing time at second base while Whit Merrifield moves to the outfield. The 27-year-old followed up his strong performance in 2021 by hitting .321 this spring, and he has good contact and speed potential with the opportunity to score plenty of runs. FAAB: $4

Nick Senzel, Reds: Senzel is fully healthy heading into the 2022 campaign after slashing .382/.447/.647 with two home runs, a triple, a double, 11 RBIs, seven runs and two stolen bases this spring. The 26-year-old's main issue across the last several years has been his health, as he played just 23 games in 2020 before making 36 appearances last year. In spite of his previous injuries, he has a path toward an everyday role with the rebuilding Reds if he can remain healthy in 2022. FAAB: $2

Third Base

Diego Castillo, Pirates: Although Oneil Cruz won't begin the 2022 campaign in the majors, the Pirates will have another promising prospect available as a middle infielder since Castillo has made the Opening Day roster. Castillo impressed during spring training by hitting .371 with six home runs, 12 RBIs and seven runs across 14 games, and he should have plenty of opportunities to carve out playing time early in the regular season. FAAB: $3

Wilmer Flores, Giants: Flores appeared in 139 games last year and will begin the 2022 campaign as the Giants' starting third baseman since Evan Longoria will begin the season on the injured list due to a finger injury. Flores hit .350 with two homers, five runs and three RBIs this spring and has decent potential heading into the regular season after he hit 18 homers with 57 runs and 53 RBIs last year. The 30-year-old's path toward playing time will become murkier once Longoria is healthy, but Flores is worth considering while he's serving as the primary third baseman. FAAB: $2

Shortstop

Gavin Lux, Dodgers: Lux already stood to benefit from the universal designated hitter heading into the year, but he'll see additional opportunities for playing time after AJ Pollock was traded to the White Sox last weekend. Lux has plenty of defensive versatility, and he should have an opportunity to carve out a consistent spot in the lineup in 2022. In 102 appearances last year, the 24-year-old slashed .242/.328/.364 with seven homers, 49 runs, 46 RBIs and four stolen bases. Even though he'll likely hit near the bottom of the Dodgers order, he should have plenty of chances to produce runs as part of one of the most potent offenses in baseball. FAAB: $7

CJ Abrams, Padres: Abrams has yet to progress past Double-A San Antonio, but he earned an Opening Day roster spot by batting .324/.359/.514 with two homers, seven runs, four RBIs and three stolen bases this spring. Although the Padres also have Ha-Seong Kim available to play shortstop, Abrams likely will have a chance to carve out relatively consistent playing time while Fernando Tatis is sidelined. Even with his lack of experience at the Triple-A level, Abrams is worth rostering since he should have plenty of chances to earn at-bats during Tatis' lengthy absence. FAAB: $5

Outfield

Josh Lowe, Rays: Lowe was initially optioned to Triple-A Durham at the end of March, but he was awarded an Opening Day roster spot after Austin Meadows was traded to the Tigers on Monday. Lowe is one of the Rays' top prospects and should have a chance to carve out playing time in the corner outfield, even though the team still has plenty of outfield talent. He hit just .190 this spring but batted .291/.381/.535 with 22 home runs, 78 RBIs, 76 runs and 26 RBI at Triple-A Durham last season. The 24-year-old likely will be forced to settle for the strong side of a platoon or a part-time role if he struggles early on in 2022, but he has plenty of power and speed capabilities if he logs consistent at-bats. FAAB: $7

Jesus Sanchez, Marlins: Sanchez appeared in 64 games for the Marlins last year and batted .251/.319/.489 with 14 home runs, 36 RBIs and 27 RBI during that time. He'll begin this season as Miami's everyday center fielder and will have a prominent spot in the lineup after he hit in the No. 3 spot this spring. He hit .227 with a double, two runs and two RBIs in nine Grapefruit League appearances this year and will attempt to build upon his promising 2021 performance with consistent playing time early in 2022. FAAB: $5

Steven Kwan, Guardians: Kwan dominated in the minors last year by slashing .331/.409/.530 with 12 homers, 65 runs, 44 RBIs and six stolen bases between Double-A and Triple-A. He continued his success in the Cactus League this year, hitting .469 with two doubles, seven runs, three RBIs and a stolen base across 16 appearances. The 24-year-old earned an Opening Day roster spot and will see time in right field while Josh Naylor (lower leg) is on the injured list, but he could also have a chance to carve out a role once Naylor is healthy. FAAB: $4