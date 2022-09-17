DraftKings MLB: Saturday Breakdown

This article is part of our DraftKings MLB series.

There are nine MLB games Saturday night starting at 7:10 p.m. EDT or later, including the Cardinals-Reds and Guardians-Twins finishing out doubleheaders. Taking that - and more - into account, here are my DFS recommendations.

Pitching

Chris Bassitt, NYM vs. PIT ($9,700): Bassitt is coming off a tough start, but he's posted a 2.52 ERA since the beginning of August and a 3.14 at home in his first year as a Met. The Pirates, meanwhile, having a ceiling of finishing 27th in runs scored and a .288 team OBP.

George Kirby, SEA at LAA ($8,000): I think we're looking at a pitcher's duel in Anaheim on Saturday with the Angels starting Shohei Ohtani. Don't overlook Kirby as he enters with a 2.95 FIP during his rookie campaign and a 2.86 ERA on the road. Ohtani will likely keep Kirby's teammates in check, but the Seattle starter could easily return the favor with the Angels ranked 26th in offense.

Jose Urquidy, HOU vs. OAK ($7,700): Urquidy's numbers are middling, but he's excelled since 2020 with a 3.41 home ERA. He's also racked up 13 wins in 2022 because he's able to go deep enough into games for a team boasting a top-10 offense. Oakland, meanwhile, sits 29th in runs scored and team OPS.

Top Targets

Obviously, there's no quibbling with Nolan Arenado ($5,700)'s .896 OPS versus right-handed pitchers. But against southpaws, that number rises to .967. Mike Minor is in line for the start in the second game of this doubleheader. He's produced a 6.00 FIP and has allowed righties to hit .315 against.

For the first time in his career, Rowdy Tellez ($4,600) has reached 30 home runs. His .939 OPS at home has certainly played a role in that. Meanwhile, Jameson Taillon has registered a 3.99 FIP partly because he's given up 1.7 homers per nine innings on the road.

Bargain Bats

Corbin Carroll ($3,000) debuted as many people's top prospect in baseball after posting an 1.073 OPS in Double-A and .943 at Triple-A. So far, he hasn't been overmatched in the majors. And while Carroll's numbers at home are worse than on the road, it's way too early to worry about that considering he hasn't even played 15 MLB games. Joe Musgrove got off to a strong start, but has struggled to a 4.91 ERA over his last 10 outings having allowed 12 home runs across 55 innings.

While Urquidy is a fine option for your lineup, I would also be down to select Seth Brown ($3,000). The southpaw's overall numbers are curtailed by his home park with a .777 OPS versus righties and an .800 on the road.

Stacks to Consider

Astros vs. Athletics (Cole Irvin): Jose Altuve ($6,000), Alex Bregman ($5,500), Trey Mancini ($4,000)

Irvin's 3.95 FIP isn't good, but it's also a personal best based on a career 4.19 mark. He's got the opposite situation of Brown with Oakland's pitcher-friendly park helping out. Unfortunately, Irvin has posted a 5.18 ERA on the road. And since he's a lefty, I'm going with three right-handers.

Altuve is going to be stoked about this one with a .945 OPS at home and an 1.063 against left-handed pitchers. Bregman has been even better in Houston than his teammate with a hefty 1.013 OPS. With a southpaw on the mound, I bet Mancini will be in the lineup. He's also produced an .800 OPS during the last two seasons.

Phillies at Braves (Jake Odorizzi): Bryce Harper ($5,800), Kyle Schwarber ($5,200), Bryson Stott ($3,300)

In need of a fifth starter, the Braves dealt for Odorizzi. They'll be happy he won't be needed in the rotation once the playoffs begin considering his 4.97 ERA through six starts since arriving. He's also given up at least one long ball in each of his last five starts. This is the inverse of my last stack as I've chosen three lefties with a righty pitcher.

Since 2020, Harper has recorded a 1.054 OPS against righties. He's usually better at home, but his road OPS is even better at 1.025. Schwarber leads the NL with 39 home runs and lists an .883 OPS versus right-handed pitchers the last three seasons. Stott has accumulated nine homers and eight steals while enjoying a nice stretch the last 14 days with an .871 OPS.

Mets vs. Pirates (Bryse Wilson): Pete Alonso ($5,200), Jeff McNeil ($4,500), Daniel Vogelbach ($4,100)

Wilson's numbers are in his with his career numbers, which is to say they're awful. He's produced a 6.03 ERA and a 5.23 FIP while allowing 1.72 home runs per nine innings. I had to get two lefties in this stack as lefties have hit .305 against Wilson the last couple campaigns.

Alonso was a must with Wilson's propensity to give up the long ball having crushed 35 of his own while slugging .506 to go along with a career .533 mark. McNeil has hit .319 with a .371 OBP. He's also managed an .852 OPS against right-handed pitchers. Vogelbach struggles with his fellow lefties, but boasts an .862 OPS when facing a righty with all 17 of his homers in those matchups.

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Chris Morgan plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: FanDuel: cmorgan3, DraftKings: cmorgan3.