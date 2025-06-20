This article is part of our FanDuel MLB series.

A massive 13-game main slate is on tap for Friday evening at FanDuel, getting underway at 7:05 p.m. EDT. Despite the size, only three pitchers are priced in five figures, while four more come in at $9,000 or greater. Atlanta is expected to turn to Didier Fuentes, who isn't listed in the game, cutting down the pitching options ever so slightly. Coors Field is present, giving us our slate-high run total at 12.0, with five more coming in at 9.0 or greater.

The Yankees (-225) are the slate's biggest favorites, followed closely by the Blue Jays, (-205) Dodgers (-200), giving us wins to chase on the mound. Wind looks like it could help bats in New York, St. Louis, and potentially serious offensive assistance in San Francisco. Sacramento could face some inbound winds, limiting the appeal that park has provided throughout the season.

Pitching

Joe Ryan, MIN vs. MIL ($9,100): You can make a sound argument for any of the top priced arms, with the exception of perhaps MacKenzie Gore ($9,700) at the Dodgers, so I think it's best to build your offense first and see what arm fits best. Ryan simply looks underpriced amongst this group. Milwaukee has an okay 21.5 percent K rate off righties with a below average 94 wRC+ and .140 ISO. Ryan has six quality starts in his last nine and has gone at least five innings in every start to date, allowing more than two runs just three times. Milwaukee comes with a low 3.4 run expectancy.

Hayden Birdsong, SF vs. BOS ($8,300): This is a GPP risk, and perhaps an unnecessary one given the slate's depth. For $100 cheaper, Clayton Kershaw gets the Nationals who have lost 11 of 12, and Kershaw's form is trending upward. The wind factor adds further concerns to Birdsong, but he's allowing a 36.6 percent ground ball rate against a 41.0 percent fly ball rate, a modest 31.9 percent hard hit rate and 9.1 percent HR/FB rate. Boston has scored five runs in three games since trading Rafael Devers and strike out at a 24.5 percent rate against righties. Birdsong has topped 30 fantasy points in three of five, with a 22 point floor.

Jeffrey Springs, ATH vs. CLE ($7,800): I'm trying to squeeze as much value into this section in order to pay for offense. Cleveland struggles against lefties, striking out 24.7 percent of the time while posting a 76 wRC+ and .276 wOBA. Springs is averaging 29.0 FDP across his last three starts. His 44.9 percent fly ball rate is a concern, but if we get confirmation of inbound winds as lineup lock nears, that can be negated some. He's failed to go five innings just three times to date, as the A's seemingly will live with him giving up some damage before getting a hook.

Top Targets

The Mets are in serious trouble, losing six straight and have no pitching to speak of at the moment due to injuries. They'll turn to Blade Tidwell Friday, who was pounded across 3.2 innings in his first start and has a 4.76 ERA at Triple-A. While everyone builds around Arizona in Denver, I like Kyle Schwarber ($4,200) and Trea Turner ($3,900).

While Cardinals' starter Andre Pallante has been hit harder by righties, the majority of the Reds lineup has struggled in RvR matchups. As such, Elly De La Cruz ($4,300) and his .400 wOBA, 152 wRC+ and .259 ISO feels like a set it and forget it. He was white hot before a three-game hitless streak against the Twins.

Byron Buxton ($3,600) is on a power binge, with four homers in his last three and five in his last seven. We know he hunts fastballs, and he should see plenty against the Brewers' flame-throwing Jacob Misiorowski, who through 52.6 percent heaters in his debut after a 65.7 percent mark at Triple-A.

Bargain Bats

We can't fully ignore the Diamondbacks, but Rockies' starter Austin Gomber was decent in his first start, and Arizona's big bats don't have great splits against lefties. Lourdes Gurriel ($3,500) is third on the team with a .337 wOBA and 114 wRC+. For an extremely cheap dart, Jose Herrera ($2,800) is seemingly assured playing time with Gabriel Moreno hurt, and while his season-long numbers are terrible, he has a .420 wOBA and 171 wRC+ off lefties.

Yandy Diaz ($2,900) is riding a 10-game hitting streak, collecting 19 knocks in that stretch. He's 2-for-6 off Tigers' starter Jack Flaherty.

If wind is indeed a factor in St. Louis, this game has the chance to exceed the 9.0 run line and can be attacked from both sides. Brady Singer has a 5.06 road ERA, allowing a .360 wOBA to lefties. Alec Burleson ($2,900) has 13 hits and two homers during his seven-game hitting streak.

We have no idea how Atlanta's starter will fair Friday; he's 20 years old and has 26.1 innings above High-A. Miami doesn't have a bat priced north of $2,900, and while that's for good reason, taking a piece or two could be fruitful. Connor Norby ($2,800) has been decent enough to consider.

Stacks to Consider

Braves vs. Janson Junk (Marlins): Matt Olson ($3,500), Austin Riley ($3,200), Marcell Ozuna ($3,100)

There are so many ways to play this game. I've routinely targeted pitching against Atlanta's lineup, Junk has been very good and is priced so low, he's an option. You could use Ronald Acuna ($4,500) and ignore the rest, or we can stack around Acuna for cheap, and hope Atlanta can get to the Marlins bullpen after four to five innings. Olson is clicking with a 10-game hitting streak, including seven extra-base hits, 14 RBI and 10 runs scored. Riley hasn't homered since June 5, but has made zero fantasy points just once since. Ozuna has six hits and nine RBI over his last seven.

Blue Jays vs. Davis Martin (White Sox): Vladimir Guerrero ($3,200), Bo Bichette ($3,100), Addison Barger ($3,000)

That they remain streaky and inconsistent continues to keep the top Blue Jay bats underpriced. Martin has a higher road ERA and splits against righties, lending confidence in Toronto's two big names in Guerrero and Bichette. Guerrero has a .347 wOBA and 126 wRC+, and has six hits in his last three, adding multiple hits in five of eight. Bichette sits at .330/114 and is in a mini power surge, homering in two of his last three. Barger gives us a third piece atop this lineup and is the team's best regular off righties, earning a .368 wOBA, 140 wRC+ and .261 ISO.

Try our FanDuel MLB Lineup Optimizer to discover more expert recommendations, customize the player pool, set exposure percentage and mass-enter DFS lineups.

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Chris Bennett plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: FanDuel: k30kittles, DraftKings: k30kittles.